Presidential Candidate Jack Hill, and Vice Presidential Candidate Gretchen Fujimura have dropped the appeal to the Judicial Council on the accusation of Major Campaign Violation, Rule 4.
The Hill-Fujimura ticket has been found guilty by the Elections Committee of violating “Harassment, intimidation, bribery or fraud with the intent of affecting the outcome of the election,” and according to the Elections Committee, this decision still stands.
Now that the appeal has been dropped, the Elections Committee was able to move forward in calculating the results of the presidential and vice president election, excluding the Hill-Fujimura ticket.
