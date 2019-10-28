Halloweekend, what college students refer to the weekend nearest to Halloween as, is fast approaching as Oregon State University students gear up to take on the festivities. Starting the weekend of Oct. 26, and spilling over into the first weekend of Nov., posters and reminders of safe drinking can be seen on campus. The police prepare for what could be the most rampant weekend of the school year.
With so many parties there can be drinking involved, the Corvallis police are sent out to try to manage the underaged students and keep everyone safe. Lieutenant Daniel Duncan of the Corvallis Police Department weighs in on his advice for the holiday.
The local police plan to staff an extra three to four officers for the evenings to ensure there is enough support available to students, Lieutenant Duncan says. He urges students to always call 911 when there is an emergency.
“I think it is good to have a plan, and go out with people you can trust to make sure everyone has a safe, responsible, and enjoyable evening. Be aware of the city ordinances and state laws, and certainly do not drink and drive.” Duncan said.
Even with support provided for students to ensure their safety, it is possible some will still seek medical attention. For a lot of students this can seem daunting, not wanting to get in serious legal trouble, but Lieutenant Duncan confirms that if medical attention is contacted, both the victim and the caller are immune to serious trouble.
“Oregon has medical amnesty laws protecting persons who are in need of medical assistance. Those laws also apply to persons making the call for emergency help.” He said in reference to Oregon Revised Statutes 471.430(10). This statute prevents prosecution of underaged drinking if a person contacts emergency medical services for them self or others.
Fraternity and sorority life throw events during this time which sometimes feature drinking.
Abigail Ladd, VP of Risk Management and member of the Panhellenic Executive Council, says she and her and her counsel are heavily involved in the students’ lives everyday.
“Risk Management is involved in students’ lives every day. Specifically for Halloweekend, we have worked to educate the community on how to plan and implement safe events,” Ladd says. “We provide policies and best practices that will aid in their event planning so that we, as the community, can keep our members as safe as possible.”
Not all students take part in the party festivities despite its reputation. There are several event that OSU puts on as well. Xiomara Bustamante, a fourth year merchandise management major, works at the information desk of the Student Experience Center.
She said there are many different events happening for Halloween and through the following weekend. There is pumpkin painting Monday the 28 in west dining center at 2pm as well as Tuesday the 29 in Arnold Hall at 5:30pm. The Haunted MU is available Oct. 31- Nov. 2, and there is a concert in the MU the night of Nov. 2 at 9pm. All these events are free for students!
“During potential medical events, every second counts and waiting could be detrimental to the health of the individual in crisis.” Duncan says.
