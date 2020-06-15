One of the best parts of the college experience is attending sporting events. College sports provide a perfect opportunity for students to socialize and build school spirit while cheering on world-class athletes.
Luckily, one of the benefits of being an OSU student is access to tickets to sporting events through student-fee funding. Here’s all you need to know in order to claim tickets.
Each event has a set amount of tickets reserved specifically for students. For football games, 6,000 free tickets are available. For men and women’s basketball games, gymnastics, wrestling, and volleyball, 2,500 tickets are given out. For baseball games, that number is 500.
To qualify for tickets, you need to be a current OSU student or a student dually enrolled at OSU and Linn-Benton Community College and have paid all incidental fees. Student tickets for all sports except for baseball are available at osubeavers.com/students. There, you’ll find a link to claim tickets, as well as the ticket policy and distribution schedule for all sports. You will need to register an account to be able to receive tickets.
Once you’ve claimed your ticket, it will be sent electronically to your email address on the account as a mobile ticket. Additionally, you should also receive a confirmation email and a separate email with a copy of your ticket. You should not print your ticket as it has been optimized to scan on your smartphone. To enter the event, you’ll need to present your e-ticket as well as your student ID.
For baseball games, the process to claim tickets is different. To claim a free ticket, you’ll need to claim them in-person at Goss Stadium on gameday. Tickets can be obtained at Gate 6 along the left field line beginning one hour prior to the first pitch. A valid OSU ID is still required to obtain tickets.
If you’d like to bring a guest who is not an OSU student to an event, you may purchase one additional ticket per game (except for during Dad’s Weekend when you can purchase two tickets). The ticket price will be the same as the lowest regularly priced adult ticket for that particular event. If you bring a guest, they need to enter the stadium with you.
Student seating varies by facility and sport, but all student seating is general admission, meaning you’ll want to arrive early to find a good seat. Students who require accessible seating can call the Beaver Ticket Office at (541) 737-4455, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or email them at beaver.ticket@oregonstate.edu.
The schedule for all OSU athletic events can be found at osubeavers.com.
