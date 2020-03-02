The No. 18 Oregon State Gymnastics team competed against the No. 3 UCLA Bruins on Feb. 29 in Gill Coliseum. The Beavers fell to the Bruins with a final score of 196.825 to 197.250. Oregon State defeated UCLA in both bars and floor routine.
Gallery: No. 18 OSU Gymanstics versus No. 3 UCLA Bruins
- By Erick Branner│Orange Media Network
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Ucla
- Gill Coliseum
- Osu
- Oregon State
- Ucla Bruins
- Oregon State Beavers
- Osu Gymnastics
- Ucla Gymnastics
- Oregon State Gymnastics
- Gymnastics
- Pac-12
- Pac-12 Gymnastics
- Kyla Ross
- Kaitlyn Yanish
- Kalyany Steele
- Mercedez Sanchez
- Isis Lowery
- Halli Briscoe
- Brian Amato
- Michael Chaplin
- Gracie Kramer
- Kristina Peterson
- Nicki Shapiro
- Bars
- Beam
- Uneven Bars
- Floor Routine
- Vault
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html