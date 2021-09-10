After spending her summer in Tokyo competing at the 2021 Olympic games, gold medalist Jade Carey looks forward to spending Fall as a Beaver at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon.
Carey made a media appearance at the OSU Gymnastics Practice Facility on Friday ,where she discussed her time in Tokyo, looking forward to pursuing her Kinesiology degree, and expressed excitement about exploring Corvallis.
Carey is the 2020 Gold medalist in the floor exercise routine. She won the event with a score of 14.366, joining the likes of Aly Raisman (2012) and Simone Biles (2016), as the third consecutive American to be awarded the gold medal in said event.
Carey edged out favorites, Vanessa Ferrari of Italy, with a score of 14.200 and Mai Murakami of Japan, with a score of 14.166. Carey qualified for floor exercise finals, coming in third behind Ferrari and Biles.
Now that the Olympics games are behind her, Carey discussed being excited to compete for the Beavers and in true college town form looks forward to checking out some local pizza shops.
