Editor's Note: This story is a part of the 2020 Elections Issue. The Baro has put together this issue to inform Oregon State University and the greater Corvallis, Ore. community about the 2020 Elections. This issue will dispel voting myths and include information on local elections, voting methods and tips, candidate profiles, and more.
What will Benton County be voting on in the 2020 general election?
Benton county residents will be voting for President, US Senator, US Representative, Secretary of State, State Treasure, Attorney General, State Senator, State Representative, judges, measures and local races.
What local offices are up for election in Corvallis?
Benton County residents will be voting on county commissioner. The city of Corvallis will be electing city council members; all nine wards are up for election. City councilors serve two year terms. City councilors meet two times per month and about 10 to 15 hours per week will be spent on city business. They are members of the city budget commission and are liaisons to other boards and commissions of the city of Corvallis.
Benton County is split between two districts.
Benton County residents are split between the 4th and 5th Congressional Districts. Corvallis is located in the 4th Congressional District. The candidates for the 4th Congressional District are incumbent Democrat Peter DeFazio and Republican Alex Skarlatos.
What is rank choice voting?
Benton County approved rank choice voting in Nov. 2016. This will be used for a minimum of three candidates for county commissioner. A voter is allowed to rank their choice of preference for the three candidates. If a candidate does not receive 50% of the vote, the person with the fewest number of votes is removed. The votes of the supporters of these candidates will be awarded to their second choice.
Voters can mail their ballots or drop it off at official ballot drop sites.
The last day to mail your ballot is Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Ballots can be dropped off up to 8 p.m. on election day, Nov. 3. 2020. Official ballot drop off locations can be found on the Benton County website. There are both 24 hour drop off sites, and indoor ballot drop boxes.
Ballots must be filled in with black or blue ink and ovals filled in completely.
If ballots are not filled out in black or blue ink and ovals are not filled correctly, the votes will not be counted by the scanner.
A person can get a replacement ballot if the ballot is damaged, lost, or a mistake is made.
If the ballot arrives damaged or becomes damaged, is lost, or the voter made a mistake contact the Benton County election office for a replacement ballot.
What is Measure 107?
Measure 107 is looking to amend the state constitution. The Measure if passed would amend the constitution to allow for laws limiting campaign contributions and expenditures, requiring disclosure of campaign contributions and expenditures, and for advertisements to identify who paid for the advertisement. A ‘yes’ vote amends the constitution, and vote ‘no’ would leave the constitution as is.
What is Measure 108?
Measure 108 looks to establish a tax on e-cigarettes and nicotine vaping devices and increase the current tax on cigarettes and cigars. The tax would increase to $2 per pack of cigarettes and $1 per cigar. Tax revenue will be put into health programs. A vote ‘yes’ would establish the new taxes and increase the current tax. A vote ‘no’ would keep the current taxes on current cigarettes, $1.33 per pack, and cigars, $0.50 per cigar, and not impose taxes on e-cigarettes and nicotine vaping devices.
What is Measure 109?
Measure 109 would allow for a two year development of the manufacture, delivery and administration of psilocybin at supervised and licensed facilities. Psilocybin is a natural psychedelic produced through fungi. A vote ‘yes’ would allow for the development, manufacturer, delivery and supervised administration of psilocybin at licensed facilities. A vote ‘no’ would keep the current law that prohibits the manufacture, delivery and administration of psilocybin.
What is Measure 110?
Measure 110 would help provide addiction and recovery services statewide that would be partially funded through marijuana taxes. It would also reclassify the possession and penalties of specified drugs. It would decriminalize the personal possession of small amounts of the specified drugs, and lower the penalties for the possession of large amounts of the drugs. The specified drugs include cocaine, heroin, Oxycodone and methamphetamine. A vote ‘yes’ would support providing addiction and recovery services statewide that would be partially funded through marijuana taxes and the reclassification of the possession and penalties of specified drugs. A vote ‘no’ would reject providing addiction and recovery services statewide and maintain the current allocation of marijuaina tax revenue and drug classifications.
Benton County residents can get more information about what is on the ballot and voting at the Benton County elections and passport office website.
