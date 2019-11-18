The last home game and senior night for Oregon State Beavers ended in a Beaver victory Saturday night, Nov.16 at Reser Stadium against the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Beavers now look towards competing with Washington State to secure bowl eligibility.
The game leaves the Beavers with a record of 5-5 overall and 4-3 in PAC-12 play. The Sun Devils walked away from the loss with a record of 5-5 overall and 2-5 in conference play.
Oregon State won 35-34 on their home field in a competitive game against Arizona State. Both the Beavers and the Sun Devils now must secure at least one more win to make their respective teams bowl eligible.
Following their win, OSU now ranks at second in the PAC-12 North behind Oregon who holds a 7-0 conference record.
The Beavers will play in hopes to win against the Washington State Cougars next week in Pullman, Wash. Should the Beavers secure a win, they will achieve bowl eligibility for the first time since their 2013 season.
The Beavers and the Sun Devils battled throughout the game. The first quarter ended tied at 14 and the second quarter ended with the Beavers leading by a touchdown at 28-21.
OSU redshirt senior quarterback Jake Luton excelled in his senior night with 288 passing yards, 4 touchdowns and no turnovers.
“Senior day was amazing, it was a really good feeling.” Luton said.
The Beavers came out aggressive, working hard to redeem themselves after last week's game against the Washington Huskies.
Paired with Luton leading the offense, the Oregon State defense had a strong and consistent showing. Two recovered fumbles and a broke-up pass from high pressure during the Sun Devils’ attempt at a two-point conversion left the Beavers with several field advantages.
Redshirt junior outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. had five solo tackles and moved up in OSU Football record books. Rashed’s four tackles for loss versus Arizona State moved him up to sixth for overall career tackles for loss with 34.0 and first for single season tackles for loss at 22.5 total. Rashed’s two sacks in the matchup also moved him to first for single season sacks with 14 total.
Oregon State honored 16 seniors on Saturday. These players include some who have had influential roles in the growth of the football program. Some of the celebrated seniors have followed the program with 3 different coaches and an interim coach.
“These guys have been huge, again, [they] have been through a lot with transitions. They have stuck through it and worked very hard, they've overcome adversity,” head coach Jonathan Smith said. “I feel really happy for them, they've earned this.”
Overall, the Beavers’ seniors had a strong showing. Senior wide receiver Trevon Bradford had his second game following time off the field due to injury before the season. Bradford totaled 65 all-purpose yards and one receiving touchdown, his first overall touchdown for the 2019 season.
Redshirt senior defensive back Jalen Moore totaled five solo tackles and one tackle for loss. Offense senior starters included redshirt senior left tackle Blake Brandel and senior left guard Gus Lavaka.
Redshirt senior tight end Noah Togiai received 76 yards and scored a touchdown, totaling two for his senior season. He had a career high eight receptions.
“We have been through a lot but with this new class, the future, its only up from here,” Togiai said. “I'm sad I wont be a part of it in the next years knowing the trajectory of this program.”
The game ended with the student section rushing the field to celebrate the victory with the team.
The Beavers’ matchup against Washington State will be Saturday, Nov. 23 with a 6 P.M. kickoff and will air on PAC-12 Network.
