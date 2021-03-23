Editor’s Note: Content warning—story contains mention of sexual harassment and assault.
F. King Alexander has put in his letter of resignation as president of Oregon State University following mounting criticism.
This move follows a week of criticism for his handling of a report, published by law firm Husch Blackwell, alleging that Alexander did not do enough to prevent Title IX violations while president of Louisiana State University.
Alexander will resign effective April 1.
This is an ongoing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
