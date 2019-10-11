Canadian DJ Robotaki will headline Oregon State University's first ever Hauntcert on Saturday, Nov. 2.
The Hauncert, held in honor of the Halloween season, will be held in front of the Memorial Union at 9 p.m. The night's entertainment will include performances by student DJs, as well as a set by Robotaki, who plays electronic music. Admission is free to students as long as they have their student ID, and $15 for the public.
Additionally, there will be a costume contest with prizes for the best costumes.
Tickets are set to go on sale soon.
