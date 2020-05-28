The Oregon State University Program Council has announced that MAX will be this year’s Dam Jam artist. While the event has historically been held at Reser Stadium, due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the 2020 Dam Jam event—called Dam Jam From Home—will be held remotely.
Max Schneider, known by his stage name MAX, was nominated for iHeartRadio’s “Best New Pop Artist” nominee in 2019, and was also named by Billboard as a “#1 Emerging Artist.” He is known for songs such as Lights Down Low, Gibberish and Love Me Less.
While MAX is the headliner this year, Dam Jam From Home will be opened by three student performers: Jordan Jeremiah, Julia Logue and Kevin Nguyen.
According to Lauren Harter, the music-concerts event coordinator for the OSUPC, the program council was able to put on this event due to lower costs than previous years.
“Due to the nature of the event, artist fees have gone down, and we were fortunate to have a small amount of our budget remaining to be able to put on virtual events,” Harter said.
Dam Jam From Home will take place on Friday, May 29, from 6-8 p.m. over Zoom, and the link will be posted to OSUPC’s facebook page. Unlike Dam Jam in previous years, Dam Jam From Home will be free to attend.
“Dam Jam is a huge part of the OSU experience, so even though it won't look the same this year, we still wanted to create something fun for students to enjoy as we wrap up the school year,” Harter said.
