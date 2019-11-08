The Oregon State Women’s Cross Country team competed in the PAC-12 Cross Country Championships on Friday, Nov. 1 in Monmouth, Ore. with ten runners representing the Beavers.
With a team average of 20:52, the Beavers finished seventh out of 12 teams and were two seconds shy of tying sixth-place Arizona. Stanford won the tournament, with the top-three race finishers all representing the Cardinal. Together, Stanford averaged 19:44 as a team across the 6,000 meter race.
The highest finisher for Oregon State was redshirt junior Lexi Reed, who finished 28th out of the 111 competitors. She finished with a time of 20:32.6, a total of 27.5 seconds faster than her time in last season’s PAC-12 championship.
Rounding out the top-50 for the Beavers were junior Audrey Lookner (41), freshman Meagen Lowe (42), sophomore Mari Friedman (44) and redshirt junior Greta Van Calcar (50).
Last season, OSU Women’s Cross Country finished sixth in the PAC-12, with a team average of 20:57.
