There are 41 new COVID-19 cases reported on March 3 by the OSU Student Health Services involving students, faculty and staff affiliated with Oregon State University’s Corvallis campus.
These case amounts are updated as Benton County released information to OSU.
This data differs from the data provided on the TRACE-OSU COVID-19 surveillance project website. While the health department includes TRACE-OSU data, the county’s numbers also include testing results and presumptive cases from other health-care providers in Benton County.
TRACE-OSU is a research initiative that focuses on testing students, faculty, and staff from all OSU communities in Corvallis, Bend and Newport at the Hatfield Marine Science Center.
The week of Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, it has administered 912 COVID-19 tests for students on the OSU Corvallis campus, and 742 faculty and staff. Among all tests, seven students were found positive from Corvallis.
Since the beginning of the TRACE project, there has been a cumulative amount of 16, 089 COVID-19 tests administered to students, faculty and staff across all OSU campuses in Corvallis, Bend and Newport, as of Feb. 26.
According to OSU-Cascades prevalence data provided by the Deschutes County Health Services, there have been no more than five positive cases on the Cascades campus. To protect individual privacy, OSU-Cascades has not updated public data since no more than five cases have been reported. The number of cases remains at 31 as of Feb. 24.
According to the COVID-19 information page for Benton County, the county is considered at extreme risk. The risk level is updated every two weeks; as the last update was on Feb. 22, the state will re-evaluate Benton County’s risk level on Mar. 8.
Risk level is determined by how many people per 100,000 people over 14 days test positive for COVID-19. As Benton County has had 200 or more cases per 100,000 people in the past 14 days, it has continued to be considered at extreme risk.
As of March 4, Benton County has had a total of 2,277 confirmed cases and an average test positivity rate of 3.1%. In the most recent two weeks, Benton County has confirmed a total of 106 COVID-19 cases with a daily average of about 8 cases.
These numbers are from different organizations within Benton County and there may be overlap of data.
