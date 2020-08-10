In an era of uncertainty, one thing remains constant: there are always good places to get a bite in Corvallis, Ore.
Ranging from early-morning cafes to late-night stops for a slice of pizza, here are five different local restaurants near the Oregon State University campus.
New Morning Bakery
Students can start the day off by stopping at New Morning Bakery, a downtown cafe just a block from the Willamette River, known for its breakfast and pastries.
New Morning Bakery is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., trading off their breakfast menu at 1 p.m. for the lunch and dinner options. Lunch and dinner can be accompanied with pasta, sandwiches, or a variety of salads to choose from.
Since their re-opening, the bakery is following state regulations and has decreased dine-in seating by half, in order to keep all tables six feet apart. There is also a one-way flow of customers coming into the restaurant to place and pick up their orders.
Local Boyz
If you’re looking for an alternative option for lunch, Local Boyz is a Hawaiian cafe right off of campus on NW Monroe Avenue.
Although currently only available for take-out options, Local Boyz has not limited their menu during the quarantine period. They are now open during weekdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and closed on Sundays.
American Dream
Also on Monroe Avenue is American Dream, a pizzeria directly off of the north side of campus, with limited availability for take-out and delivery options between the hours of 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
As a Corvallis owned local business since 1989, American Dream has said they are doing all measures possible to comply with COVID-19 regulations, including decreasing their in-house staff and creating options for delivery of alcoholic beverages like beer, cider and wine.
The Beaver Hut & Dam Growlers
Normally well-known as a late-night hamburger restaurant, The Beaver Hut & Dam Growlers is now restricting its hours of operation to 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and are only permitting take-out orders.
There is a small area for dine-in options at the restaurant’s outside patio, where diners can enjoy any of the “munchies” on the menu, including $2 hamburgers, tater tots and hot wings.
Yogurt Extreme
If you’re looking for a sweet treat after a meal in Corvallis, Yogurt Extreme provides customers with a plethora of options of frozen yogurt.
Since reopening, the shop has implemented plastic shields to divide the customers from the toppings that are now being added on request. Their new hours are from noon to 10 p.m. and they ask the customers to follow the social distancing guidelines.
