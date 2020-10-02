September 21
Warrant Arrest
At approximately 3 p.m., a man flagged down a police officer to request information regarding tags attached to a bicycle he had recently purchased. During the interaction, it was discovered that the man had failed to appear for a previous court date related to driving with an open container. The man was cited and released.
Theft 1
A woman reported her bike stolen near Wildcat Elementary School on NW Satinwood Street. The bike was reported to be specialized and worth at least $1000. The case was discontinued due to a lack of suspect information.
Criminal Mischief 2, Hit and Run
A woman reported that her car was hit by another vehicle in the drive-thru line at the McDonald’s on NW Third Street. Following the hit, the driver then fled the scene and police have been unable to locate the driver or their vehicle.
Theft 3
At approximately 8 p.m., a woman noticed her child’s bike stolen. The bike was reported to be valued at approximately $25. The case was discontinued due to lack of suspect information.
September 23
Theft 3
A woman reported that her wallet was stolen from her apartment, located at the Sierra Student Apartments on SW Washington Avenue, but the case was discontinued due to lack of suspect information.
Theft 3
A woman reported that a pair of binoculars and $10 in cash were stolen from her vehicle, which was parked in her driveway at the time. The case was discontinued due to lack of suspect information.
Theft 2
Many items were stolen from a car on NE Conser Street, however, there is no suspect information.
Theft 2
The manager of Wilco on Four Acre Plaza reported that a man stole a pair of shoes from the store. When police arrived on the scene, they were unable to locate the suspect. The case was discontinued.
Theft 3, Criminal Mischief 3
A vehicle was broken into near Bald Hill Park. A backpack with a water bottle and hoodie were taken. The case was discontinued due to a lack of suspect information.
Theft 3
A hunting knife worth $10 was stolen from a vehicle parked on SW 11thStreet. The case was discontinued due to a lack of suspect information.
September 24
Criminal Trespass 2
A man was found trespassing in the Super 8 on NW Second Street. He was approached by officers and was cited for criminal trespassing in the second degree and released after being issued the citation.
Warrant Arrest
A man was arrested with multiple “failure to appear” warrants related to delivery of heroin, firearm possession and theft. He was taken to the Benton County Jail and later released.
Warrant Arrest
A man at the Eric Scott McKinley Skate Park was found to have two unconfirmed warrants for failure to appear for both Franchise Requirement and Carrying a Concealed Weapon. He was cited and released.
September 25
Criminal Trespass 2
A man was causing a disturbance at the Safeway on SW Third Street. He was arrested when police arrived at the scene.
Disorderly Conduct 2
The Safeway on SW Third Street reported that two men were fighting in front of the store. They were both arrested.
Theft 3
A woman reported that a package worth $68 was stolen from a residence on SW 47th Place. No suspect was identified.
Theft 3, Criminal Mischief 2, Burglary 2
A woman reported that she had video footage of a man prowling around her apartment on SW Prarie Avenue. When police arrived, they found that multiple items were stolen from both vehicles and buildings. No suspect was found.
September 26
Criminal Mischief
A resident of SW Deon Dr reported that his home was egged in the middle of the night. No suspects were identified.
Vandalism
A man was cited with a charge of vandalism and released after officers found him sitting and spitting on cars parked outside of Riva’s Taco Shop.
Assault 4
Police responded to a call from a man who suffered a broken leg after an assault near Twin Oaks Cr. The suspect was found and cited.
Theft
A resident of Tualatin reported his license plates stolen from NW 9th Street. It was later determined that the license plates were removed by Portland area law enforcement for being incorrect.
Fraud
Police responded to a business on SW Philomath Blvd where a man attempted to use a counterfeit $20 bill. The suspect was not located.
Warrant
An officer cited a man on NW Jackson Ave who had an outstanding warrant.
September 27
Trespass 2
Officers responded to a complaint from a business on Circle Blvd. A woman was cited and released for trespassing. She then returned to the business and was arrested and released due to lack of jail space.
Warrant Arrest
A 45 year old woman was arrested for an active “failure to appear” warrant for littering and was released due to lack of jail space.
Warrant Arrest
A 46 year old man was arrested for an active Failure to Appear Warrant for possession of methamphetamines and was released due to lack of jail space.
Criminal Trespass
A couple reported to police that a man had entered their home on NW Tyler Ave and proceeded to sleep in their bed. There is no suspect information.
Attempted Assault on a Public Safety Officer, Theft 2, Criminal Trespass 2
Corvallis PD assisted OSP in apprehending a man who was attempting to enter a dorm on OSU’s Campus. During the arrest, the man threw a stolen cell phone at a member of the CPD, striking him in the head. The man is currently being held at the Benton County Jail.
Warrant Arrest
A man was arrested after a disturbance complaint on SW 3rd Street, for an outstanding warrant from Washington County. The man was cited and released due to lack of jail space.
Burglary
A restaurant on NW 9th Street was found to have been burglarized. Two men were seen on security video breaking into the building. Nothing was determined to have been taken.
