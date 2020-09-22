September 14
Theft 2
At approximately 12 p.m., an officer responded to the Sierra Apartments, located on SW Washington Avenue, for a report of a theft. The responding officer spoke to the manager who told them she had surveillance footage showing a male resident stealing a neon sign from the lobby of the building. The officer recovered the sign from the man and cited and arrested him for theft in the second degree.
Theft
An officer took a report of found property at a residence in which the homeowner reported finding a folding red canoe and seat in his backyard yard. After that report was made, another resident reported her canoe missing from an adjacent back yard.
It was determined that someone picked up the canoe out of the latter's yard on SW Hillview Drive at approximately 8 p.m. on Sept. 13, and dropped it in her neighbor's yard. No suspect was found.
Trespass 2
At approximately 3 p.m., an officer was dispatched to Campbells Laundry, located on NW Ninth Street for a report of a trespass. A man at the business location refused to leave when asked and was cited for trespassing.
Theft 2
A caller reported a theft from her vehicle on Sunday night, in which two necklaces valued at $400, a prescription medication bottle, and about $20 were allegedly taken by an unknown male. No arrests were made as the suspect was not located.
Theft 3
An officer was dispatched to a residence after a caller reported a theft from a vehicle. The suspect was believed to be a tall man wearing a hooded sweatshirt. About $5 in cash was allegedly taken from his vehicle.
Disorderly Conduct 2 & Criminal Mischief
At approximately 5 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the intersection of SW Fourth Street and SW B Avenue for a report of criminal mischief on the city bus. A man was reported to be hitting the city bus with his cane. The suspect was issued a citation for disorderly conduct in the second degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, and interfering with public transportation.
Warrant Arrest
An officer was dispatched to a local residence for a call of domestic abuse at approximately 5 p.m. The woman allegedly engaged in the domestic dispute was identified by the officer and issued a citation after having been found with an active warrant from Lebanon.
Warrant Arrest
A man was arrested after having been found to have an active warrant in Multnomah County. An officer approached the man after responding to a call that the man was rummaging through dumpsters, and identified him along with his active warrants.
Theft 1
At about 7 p.m., a caller reported several items including a STIHL chainsaw and backpack leaf blower, valued at around $1100, as stolen from his vehicle while parked outside the Bi-Mart on SW 53rd Street. No arrests were made, as the suspect was not found when officers arrived.
September 15
Burglary 1, Arson 1, Possession of Methamphetamine- Felony
At 4:30 a.m., police responded to a call from a residence after a homeowner reported a male banging on her doors and windows. The man was located in the attached garage with a lit blowtorch. During a search, fifteen grams of Methamphetamine were found in his possession. He was arrested and is currently held in the Benton County Jail.
Criminal Mischief 3, Vandalism
At approximately 8 p.m., an officer was dispatched when a woman called to report someone who threw eggs at her residence.
No damage was caused to the property, and no suspect was found.
September 16
Harassment Physical Contact/Simple Assault
At 8:03 p.m. Police responded to a call at the Eric Scott McKinley Skate Park, on SW B Avenue. Three people were engaged in an argument, where one party proceeded to “lunge” at another, followed by the other throwing a chair. Police proceeded to order the group to vacate the premises and no arrests were made.
September 17
Warrant Arrest
An officer was dispatched to the Michael’s Landing riverfront area to investigate a separate case, when he came in contact with a man with multiple active warrants. He was taken into custody where he was cited and released.
Theft 2
Police responded to a report of theft of a utility trailer from the parking lot behind the Corvallis Bicycle Collective. The trailer was believed to have been stolen on Sept.15. No arrests were made.
Theft 2
At 5:13 p.m., police responded to a call at a residence in which the homeowner reported that her marijuana plant had been stolen from her greenhouse. No arrests were made, and the case was discontinued due to lack of evidence.
Warrant Arrest
An officer was dispatched to SE Chapman Avenue when a man reported a public argument. Theman was found to have multiple active warrants for his arrest when the officer arrived on the scene. He was issued individual citations for each warrant.
Criminal Trespass 2
At approximately 8 p.m., police responded to an incident at the Comfort Suites on NW 9th Street in which an intoxicated guest was allegedly soliciting. Police arrived at the hotel and identified the man as a guest at the Comfort Suites. The man evacuated his room and was issued a trespass notice.
September 18
Theft 2
At approximately 3:30 p.m., officers arrived at a construction site on Circle Boulevard. where one of the construction workers reported a theft from one of their vehicles. A STIHL leaf blower, worth about $500 was stolen. Due to lack of suspect information the case will be discontinued.
Criminal Trespass 2
At approximately 5:30 p.m. police were called to the Days Inn on NW Ninth Street after a female guest refused to leave. The woman was issued a trespass notice when police arrived and left the premises shortly after.
Criminal Trespass 2
At about 10 p.m. police were called to the 7/11 on Monroe Avenue on the call of a man making threats towards the employees. The man was issued a trespass notice when police arrived.
Warrant Arrest
At approximately 11:30 p.m. police responded to a call at Campbell’s Cleaners on NW 9th Street. A woman standing in front was issued a citation in lieu of custody for the active warrant.
Criminal Trespass 2
At approximately 11 p.m. an officer was dispatched to the Law Enforcement Center on NW 5th Street when a suspicious person was found sitting in the bushes. The officer approached the man and he was cited for criminal trespassing in the second degree, and released.
September 19
Warrant Arrest
At approximately 2 a.m., an officer on foot patrol at the Eric Scott McKinley Skate Park, on SW B Avenue. The officer approached a man who was found to have multiple outstanding warrants.
After cuffing the man and searching his belongings, the officer found drug paraphernalia and told the man that the items would be entered into evidence. He then transferred the man to Linn County Jail where he was booked on two active warrants.
Warrant Arrest
At approximately 11 a.m., police cited a man with outstanding warrants after reaching out to the man, aware of his active warrants. He was later released.
Warrant Arrest
At approximately 4 p.m., police responded to a call at the Transit Center on SW Fifth Street. During the call, it was discovered that a woman involved had a warrant in Linn County. The woman was cited and released.
Criminal Trespass 2
At approximately 10 p.m., police responded to a call at the Hilton Garden Inn on SW Western Boulevard to a report of a male acting “belligerent” with other guests. The man, who had mental health issues, was staying at the hotel with his mother. The man was cited for trespass, and his mother removed him from the premises.
September 20
Burglary 1
At approximately 10 a.m., police were dispatched to a residence after reports of a burglary. 494 Folic Acid pills allegedly went missing, along with other items that the homeowner deemed “suspicious.” The case was discontinued due to lack of suspect information.
Theft 2
At approximately 1 p.m., police responded to a report from a man who had his kayak stolen earlier that morning. The case was discontinued due to lack of suspect information.
