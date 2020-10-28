Oct. 19
Theft 2
A Corvallis resident reported their bike had been stolen, sometime between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Oct. 18, stating that an unknown suspect had cut two U-locks off his bike. The bike was estimated to be about $600.
The resident supplied police with the bike’s serial number and was given a case number for the theft. However, the case is inactive due to the lack of investigative leads.
Theft 3
Police were sent to the City of Corvallis Public Works for a report of theft. An employee had witnessed two females leave the office and watched one of them pick up a sign that was advising of snakes in the area.
Police were able to get a hold of one of the two suspects, who said that she didn’t think it was an issue to take a sign since it had been sitting on the ground. The sign was returned and the supervisor who bought the sign decided he did not want to pursue criminal charges for the sign.
Criminal Mischief 3
A resident reported that someone had slashed the “Trump” yard sign at his residence, adding that the sign had been taken twice in three days, but was returned both times. However, it was taken and returned cut in half at around 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 19.
There were no cameras nor were there any known witnesses to the event so the case was discontinued due to a lack of suspect information.
Safekeeping property
At approximately 11:20 a.m., a stolen license plate had been recovered at a towing company. The employee who recovered the license plate said she had been towing a car with the license plate in the back seat of the vehicle and believed it to be stolen.
The license plate was recovered and the owner of the license plate was contacted, who was the victim of a stolen license plate that matched the recovered one.
Theft 2
Police received a report about a stolen utility trailer by a resident who said that, sometime over the weekend and likely on Saturday, Oct. 17, someone had stolen his black trailer from his driveway. The trailer, which had been purchased ten years previous, was small enough that it did not require a license plate but the resident did provide police with other information to identify it.
The resident then said that he had originally purchased the trailer for $760 but that it was now worth about $250. The case was discontinued due to the lack of suspect information or other investigative leads.
Criminal Trespass 2
Police responded to the 7-Eleven located on SW Third Street. at approximately 11:50 a.m. for a trespass. The suspect, a white female wearing a grey shirt and sweatpants, was standing outside the lobby doors and supposedly not talking to anyone. Shortly after, police contacted a woman who matched the description standing outside the store’s doors.
Police say she was talking nonsensically and that they could not understand what she was trying to say. The assistant manager said the woman was bothering store patrons and that she wanted her trespassed. Police gave her a trespass notice and the woman left the premises.
Theft 2
At approximately 12:10 p.m., a Corvallis resident phoned the LEC to report stolen items from his motor vehicle. He said that sometime around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 16, an unknown suspect had unlocked his car and stole an air pistol in a holster, a fishing rod, a pair of sunglasses, and his garage door opener.
The resident claimed that the vehicle was parked in his driveway at the time of the theft and that the total value was about $215. There was no suspect information but the resident was given a case number for the theft.
Lost Property
A woman reported that two of her rings, valued at about $7,000, had gone missing sometime in the past two months. There is no suspect information or evidence they were stolen.
Theft 2
A Corvallis resident reported that their bicycle had been stolen recently from Avery Park near the Lyons shelter. The resident said that sometime between 12 p.m. on Oct. 16 and 12 p.m. on Oct. 17, an unknown suspect had cut the cable lock to his grey speed road bike that was valued at $350 and stole it from the location.
The resident did not have the serial number for the bike nor was there any suspect information in the theft.
Theft 2
Police were responding to The Union for follow-up on a separate case when a man reported that his patio table had been stolen sometime between 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 and 9 a.m. on Oct. 18 from his apartment patio. The patio is not enclosed and there are no surveillance cameras facing the area.
Police did review footage from other cameras on the property but could not find evidence of the crime. The table was estimated to value about $100. Due to a lack of suspect information, the case was discontinued but will be reopened if any information becomes available.
Found Property
At approximately 2:30 p.m., police responded to a report of found property, which included a birth certificate, an Oregon Trail card, numerous coffee punch cards, a brown sweatshirt, a grey and orange sweatshirt and a pair of tan crocs.
Theft 3
A Corvallis resident reported a theft of her package, which allegedly happened on Oct. 16 at approximately 8:20 p.m. The package, which contained cat litter valuing $36.48, had been stolen from her porch. The victim provided video surveillance of the suspect, who appeared to be a white adult male with a possible mustache, taking the package from her porch and walking away. The victim believes she recognized the individual but is not sure.
The case is being discontinued due to a lack of evidentiary leads or suspect information but will be reopened and investigated if the suspect is identified.
Destroyed Property
At approximately 5 p.m., police were informed by a manager of a self storage unit that the previous tenant of one of the units had left behind property in the unit was not hers and left it for management to dispose of. As the unit was vacant, the self storage management were the sole proprietors of it and, with permission, police searched it for stolen property or other identifying information.
Many items were found but none of them were identified as stolen. Various documents belonging to a different man were recovered, however, along with two clear glass pipes with residue.
Burglary 1
At approximately 7:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a cold burglary. Three Corvallis residents said that they had left their home at around 6:15 p.m. and returned at about 7:30 p.m. to find their backdoor open. Nothing was missing from the residence and the case was discontinued due to lack of suspect information and lack of evidence.
Criminal Trespass 2
An employee at a Dollar Tree reported that a woman was putting items into her shirt while shopping. Police were unable to find probable cause to arrest the woman with theft but she was trespassed from the property.
Oct. 20
Criminal Mischief 2
A man called the LEC to report a broken window in his vehicle. He said the incident had occurred sometime between 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 and 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 20. The passenger rear window in his truck had a 6 inch hole in it and, upon opening the door, the window shattered. Nothing was taken from the vehicle.
Stolen Motorcycle
At approximately 8:27 a.m., police were dispatched to residence for a reported stolen motorcycle. There is no suspect information and the investigation has been discontinued.
Theft 2
A man called into the LEC to report the theft from his parked vehicle, stating the incident had occurred between 5 p.m. on Oct. 19 and 7 a.m. on Oct. 20. His vehicle, a black Toyota Tacoma, was left unlocked and many items were reported stolen, including a wifi dash camera, a handheld Motorola radio and a tan backpack filled with medical supplies that had been dumped into the vehicle. The case was discontinued due to a lack of suspect information.
Warrant Arrest, Waste Disposal Requirement
Police were dispatched to an alley at about 1:45 p.m., where a woman was pulling garbage from a dumpster onto the ground.
The woman had two active warrants from Clackamas County Circuit Court and Dallas Municipal Court. She was cited in place of custody for the two warrants and the waste disposal requirement.
Criminal Mischief 2
At approximately 1:45 p.m., police responded to a report of criminal mischief on land that was being developed by Town and Country Realty. They had installed a sign framed by 4x4 brown wood with the twelve lots of land identified for sale, though, over the past couple months, the sign has been damaged by graffiti, paintballs, and pushed over.
The developer then installed a trail camera near the sign to capture the suspects who were damaging it. On Oct. 20 at approximately 4 a.m., two suspects were seen riding up to the sign in the footage and allegedly pushed the sign down. The footage was grainy and unclear, however, so it was not sent out for identification, though more patrol around the sign in the early morning was requested.
Oct. 21
Trespass 2
Police arrived at the women’s shelter in Corvallis at approximately 9:30 a.m. for an unrelated incident, where a staff member told the offer that she wished to have a woman trespassed from the property for her behavior. The officer provided both women with their copy of the trespass notice then the second woman left the property.
Theft 2
Police responded to a report of theft from a parked, unlocked vehicle that happened sometime between 10 p.m. on Oct. 19 and 7 a.m. on Oct. 20. A pair of women’s shoes, an antique wooden box filled with collectibles, a black kodak camera, and another wooden box filled with art supplies were stolen from the vehicle.
The victim was given a case number and advised to send pictures of the stolen items if she locates any.
Burglary 2
Items were stolen from two storage units after their locks had been cut. The two incidents happened on Oct. 19 around 10:20 p.m. and Oct. 21 around 4 a.m. Both times, it appeared that a suspect who was covered, wearing dark clothing, and driving a white sedan was the burglar. Pictures of the vehicle and the suspect are currently being identified.
Found Property
At about 1:15 p.m., a report of found property at Porter Park was issued. The found items include a black wallet, a baggie with brown residue, and an orange syringe cap. The items were located in the southeast corner near the stream. The wallet contained two ID cards of people from both California and Alaska, a Corvallis Public Library card, an EBT card from Colorado, and two other miscellaneous cards.
Theft 2
At about 12:55 p.m., a woman called the LEC to report the theft of her bike from her front porch during the previous night. She stated she had left her bike, valuing about $300, in the bike rack at her apartment and, when she had returned that afternoon, it was gone.
The woman had no suspect information, however, and the case is inactive due to the lack of investigative leads.
Warrant Arrest, Trespass 2
Police discovered a man in the southwest skate park who had been previously trespassed from the property at about 4:35 p.m. Dispatch confirmed the trespass, giving police probable cause to arrest the man for trespass in the second degree.
The man was taken into custody where dispatch then informed the officer that the man had four Municipal Court warrants for having an open bottle of alcohol in his possession while driving and one warrant for second degree trespass.
Criminal Trespass 2
An employee of Harrison’s Bar & Grill called police at about 9:50 p.m. and requested that a disorderly man be trespassed from the property. The man, who had blood on the bridge of his nose, was contacted in front of the bar. He would not disclose how he was injured and no one in the area reported seeing anything physical occur. The man was given a trespass notice and taken in the care of a friend.
Oct. 22
Found Property
Police initiated a traffic stop at about 9:55 p.m., during which the woman, while looking for her own license, pulled out a different man’s expired license, saying that he gave it to her. The woman gave the officer the man’s license because she didn’t want it.
The officer later tried to locate this man or his phone number but found that he lives elsewhere in the country and was unable to find his phone number.
Oct. 23
Theft 3
A woman called into the LEC to report a stolen item from her camping trailer, which she said had happened sometime between 5 p.m. on Oct. 22 and 9 a.m. on Oct. 23. She said that a mermaid garden toy in birthday wrapping paper was stolen and that nothing else was missing. The case has been discontinued due to a lack of suspect information.
Driving Misdemeanor
At about 4:45 p.m., an officer noticed a blue jeep without any visible registration plates. The officer initiated a traffic stop and identified the man as someone who had previously had his driving privileges were suspended. He was DWS-Misdemeanor but received a citation rather than be arrested.
Found Property
At about 2:10 p.m., an officer spoke with a woman who had found a wallet in a parking lot. The wallet is a brown leather wallet and contained identification of the man it most likely belongs to.
Noise Disturbance
A report of noise disturbance was issued at about 8:10 p.m. that included ongoing loud noise and music coming from a house on NW Kings Boulevard. When police arrived, they parked about 200 feet from the residence and could hear people yelling and loud music coming from the house.
The tenant was contacted and informed that he was in violation because the people yelling could be clearly heard from over 50 feet away. The tenant was issued a warning.
Criminal Trespass 2
Police responded to a report of trespass at Harrison’s Bar at about 8:30 p.m. An employee told police that a man had been “86ed” from the bar due to erratic behavior but had not been officially trespassed.
Despite being told to leave multiple times, the man supposedly continued coming back and screaming about “Nazis”. The employee also said the man spit in his direction. The police issued a trespass notice to the man, who was visibly intoxicated, and he left, stating that he would not return.
Criminal Mischief 2, Damage to Property
At about 11:20 p.m., police spoke with a man who said he had parked his vehicle then left it between the hours of about 10 p.m. on Oct. 23 and 10:30 p.m. later that night. When he returned to his vehicle and started it, however, he said the car made a weird noise and that there was damage to the front driver side bumper. He said that the bumper had scratches and was smashed in.
At about 9:45 p.m., a different man called dispatch saying he heard a crash. He said the suspect vehicle was a small sedan and that it sounded like the vehicle was damaged but that it was too far away to get a better description. The case was discontinued due to lack of evidence.
Oct. 24
Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
Police responded to Al Hutchinson Auto for a report of a stolen vehicle at about 10:50 a.m. An investigation revealed that sometime between Oct. 21 and Oct. 24, an unknown suspect had stolen a white truck with tool cargo compartments and a gray crane attached to the top from the dealership.
There was no suspect information provided, however, the security cameras did not provide any useful information.
Criminal Trespass
At approximately 7:10 p.m., police responded to a report of a man at Safeway who was being aggressive toward employees. He was later located and issued a citation for criminal trespass.
Criminal Trespass 2
A manager at McMenamins reported at about 7:50 p.m. that a man who had been previously trespassed was sitting at a table and staring at a nearby table of college-aged freshmen. The manager reported that the man remained at the restaurant for about ten minutes before following the females after they left.
At about 8 p.m., police found and talked to the man two blocks away from the restaurant, who denied going on McMenamins property and said he had just walked by. He claimed to have been walking home but was supposedly going the opposite direction. He didn’t appear to be intoxicated but was out past his curfew, although action based on his parole violations was not authorized by his Parole Officer.
Police issued the man a citation because he had sat down at the tables owned by McMenamins when he had previously been trespassed.
Criminal Trespass
At about 8:20 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on a man who claimed to have been stabbed. Police determined that the man had not actually been stabbed but was intoxicated. The man was trespassed from a residence at request of his son.
Warrant Arrest, Heroin Possession
A traffic stop of a dark colored sedan was performed at about 9:08 p.m. The police identified the driver and arrested him on two active warrants. He was transported to the Benton County jail, where, after removing the man from the cop car, police found tin foil and a cut piece of plastic straw. Both were submitted to the Oregon State Police Forensic Laboratory.
