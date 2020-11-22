Nov. 8
Unlawful Amplified Sound
At about 1:30 a.m., a loud party was reported on Northwest Coolidge Way. When police arrived, they could clearly hear music coming from the apartment. The police contacted a tenant at the address and explained the city’s rules for Unlawful Amplified Sound. The tenant was given a warming as well as a special response notice for noise disturbance.
Possession by Minor
A man was carrying an open 12 oz can of Coors Light beer on Northwest 23rd Street near Northwest Harrison Boulevard. When police got out of their car, the man had hidden his drink but, upon request, the male grabbed it from his pocket. Police then issued him a citation for Minor in Possession of alcohol and warned him for Open Container.
Shoplifting 2
At about 4 p.m., the 7-Eleven on Northwest Ninth Street reported a shoplift of a half-gallon of milk or “something similar.” The 7-Eleven employee who reported the crime wished to have the man trespassed from all the 7-Elevens that belonged to their franchise in Corvallis.
When police talked to the man, he did not have the milk with him, but he was issued a trespass notice. The man then left the area.
Possession in Public, Interfering with Officer
Police responded to the Campbell’s Cleaners on Northwest Ninth Street for a welfare check of a possibly intoxicated subject. Upon arrival, the man, whom police had previous encounters with, had left the premises with an open container of Old English malt liquor.
Police told the man he was under arrest and to sit down, but the man tried to leave and had to be physically stopped. The man was then taken to the LEC, where he was given a citation for Open Container and Interfering with an Officer.
Nov. 9
Theft 1
A woman told police that she had parked her vehicle in the apartment parking lot and, between 3 p.m. on Nov. 6 and 8 a.m. on Nov. 9, someone had broken into her vehicle. There was no damage to the vehicle because it was left unlocked, but a maroon Gregory hiking bag was stolen from the trunk.
Inside the bag was a LifeStraw, portable camp stove, propane canister, sheath knife, Eat’n tool, red Yeti mug, Rick Steves travel pillow, green REI inflatable pillow, two sleeping pads, Alpine Bivy sack, copper/gray camp mugs, first aid kit, Vaseline, moleskin pieces, blue REI microfiber towel, purple rain cover for backpack, additional rain cover in a small mesh bag, sleeping bag stuff sack, and gray canvas drawstring/stuff sack.
The woman said that the apartment complex had video cameras, though management said they were not working at the time. The case will be dismissed due to lack of evidence.
Nov. 10
Criminal Trespass 2
At about 10 a.m., police arrived at the Holiday Inn on Northeast Second Street for a report of trespass. The officer talked to the hotel manager who told him that he wanted a woman who often loitered in the lobby trespassed from the property.
Police issued the woman a citation for trespass and gave a copy to the manager and the woman left the property.
Nov. 11
Phone Harassment, Stalking
A Corvallis woman claimed that her boyfriend was harassing her and would not stop trying to contact her. She said that she’d broken up with him in September, but that she kept receiving messages from him as well as gifts outside her door. He was also loitering around her apartment complex, and was later discovered to have even moved in.
Police arrested the man and charged him with stalking and telephonic harassment.
Criminal Trespass 2
Police were dispatched to the Carl’s Jr. on Northwest Ninth Street where a woman was refusing to leave the store. Police recognized her from previous police contacts and checked to see if she had been previously trespassed but had not been. A Carl’s Jr. employee issued the woman a trespass notice and she left the property.
Criminal Trespass 2
A subject was sleeping in blankets by the PT Northwest on Northwest Fourth Street. They said the issue was ongoing and that they wanted the person trespassed. Police issued the man a trespass notice after the owner of PT Northwest signed a copy of the notice.
Theft 3
At 8 a.m., police responded to a report of a birth certificate stolen from the glove box of an unlocked Subaru Outback. The Subaru had been parked in the victim’s driveway when he woke up to find the driver’s door, glove box, and center console open.
The birth certificate was the only item taken. The man had a job interview at Target Distribution Center the previous day and forgot to take the birth certificate out of his car. While police were searching the neighborhood for cameras, they found a brown envelope and papers lying next to a blue recycling bin. The papers in the folder were the man’s birth certificate.
Unlawful Entry of Motor Vehicle
A woman reported unlawful entry of her motor vehicle and, upon arrival, brought police to her backyard where she had parked her vehicle. She said that when she’d gotten in the car at 7:30 a.m., she’d noticed the dome light on, the center console open, and both passenger doors slightly ajar. She did not believe anything had been taken. Police searched the car for prints or leads but were unable to locate any.
Theft 3
Police responded to a theft from a vehicle that was parked in the driveway of the victim’s house. The woman said that her black, framed prescription sunglasses had been stolen from the compartment above the rearview mirror as well as $7 in coins that were taken from the ashtray compartment. She said the theft happened sometime between 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 and 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 11.
The woman said the passenger side front door does not always lock when the key fob is pressed and believes that’s how the suspect entered her car.
Theft 3
An employee of Beaver Bowls on Southwest Sixth Street told police that a male had come into the store and stole one dollar from the tip jar. He said the incident took place at about 11:30 a.m. and that the same person returned at about 2 p.m. asking for his money back for the products he had purchased.
The employee said the man was wearing a green Sweatshirt, red t-shirt, light gray or white Southwesteatpants, and a black under armor visor. He also showed police video of the suspect taking the money and claimed to have found better evidence of the suspect’s face. The case is being discontinued due to the suspect not being identified.
Unlawful Entry of Motor Vehicle
At about 4 p.m., police responded to a report of unlawful entry of a motor vehicle. The victim told police that he had gone out to his vehicle at about 12 p.m. to find that the center console and glove box were open and that the contents were thrown onto the seat. He said that nothing appeared to have been stolen.
Criminal Trespass 2
At about 4:30 p.m., a woman was seen urinating outside the front lobby doors of the Super 8 Motel on Northwest Second Street. The employee who reported the incident said the woman had left the property going north and said she wanted the woman trespassed from the property.
Police later found the woman and issued her a trespass notice, saying she was not allowed back on the property. The employee at Super 8 was given a copy of the notice.
Criminal Trespass 2
At about 4:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the Fred Meyer Gas Station for a report of an argument. A male subject had threatened an employee, who wanted the man trespassed. The male had last been seen wearing a black rain jacket, a torn pair of pants, and a black beanie style hat.
Police contacted a man who matched the description and issued him a trespass notice. The employee at the gas station was also given a copy of the notice.
Nov. 12
Criminal Mischief 3
At about 1:15 a.m., Police responded to Northwest Eighth Street and Northwest Monroe Avenue for a report of a suspicious person. The caller had seen a group of teenagers in a red sedan with a black roof try to steal the stop sign at the intersection. The vehicle was last seen driving erratically while going west on Northwest Monroe Avenue. When police arrived, the stop sign was still intact, but the street signs were bent down. Police then tried to locate the vehicle but were unable to.
The original caller was then contacted again, who said he’d heard a vehicle pull up to the intersection and that one of the males got on the vehicle and began hitting the stop sign pole. The vehicle then left but came back a few seconds later and tried again. The car, however, had not returned since the caller reported the incident. The caller could provide no other description of the males or the vehicle. Due to lack of suspect description, the case is being discontinued.
Criminal Mischief 3, Warrant Arrest, Resisting Arrest
At about 12 p.m., Police were dispatched to the area of Northwest Ninth Street and Northwest Circle Boulevard for a welfare check. They contacted a woman who had active warrants out of Albany Municipal court and cited her in place of custody for her warrants as well as Resisting Arrest and Criminal Mischief 3.
Nov. 13
Unlawful Entry of Motor Vehicle, Criminal Trespass 2
A man told police that he saw an unknown person trespassing on his property at about 5:45 a.m. but that the man left shortly after. He then said he saw the man on his video surveillance enter his unlocked vehicle then exit it, walk further onto the property, then leave the area.
The victim did not find any items missing and was unable to access the video when police were present. He described the suspect male as approximately six feet tall and wearing an unknown color hooded Southwesteatshirt.
Hit and Run, Property Damage, Criminal Mischief 2
A man reported that, between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 3, he’d parked his vehicle on Southwest Grove Street and returned to find damage to the front driver side bumper of his vehicle. The scratches were white and about 8 inches in length.
Police reviewed footage that a nearby residence captured, which showed an older white van enter the parking lot at about 2 p.m. then reverse out of the parking lot and park. The person then got out of the vehicle, looked at the can, then left. The case will be discontinued due to being unable to identify the van or plate.
Criminal Trespass 2
At about 3:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a cold suspicious person call at Southwest Sylvia Street. Residents of the street had seen someone park in their drive away via a Ring camera system at about 1 p.m. on Nov. 12 and enter their backyard. However, there was no evidence that any crimes were committed or attempted and the case has been discontinued.
Criminal Trespass 1, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, DUII
At about 8:30 p.m., an officer in an unmarked vehicle had probable cause for Reckless Driving of a black Acura SUV. The vehicle, which was speeding, almost hit a pedestrian. The officer followed the vehicle until another officer arrived and initiated a traffic stop. The driver had bloodshot and watery eyes and admitted to drinking.
After completing a Standardized Field Sobriety Test, the driver was arrested and taken to the LEC. Her BAC was a 0.10% so she was cited in place of custody for Driving Under the Influence, Reckless Driving, and traffic violations.
Police then later learned that the registered owner of the vehicle wanted to report it as stolen. Police located the vehicle parked outside the owner’s apartment, who gave police the keys as well as permission to enter her apartment. The driver of the vehicle, who had previously been cited, was then arrested and transported to the Benton County Jail for charges of Criminal Trespass 1 and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.
Hit and Run, Property Damage, Driving While Suspended
At about 11:45 p.m., police were driving south on Northwest Ninth Street near its intersection with Northwest VanBuren Boulevard when they observed a damaged vehicle on the east side of the intersection with a distressed occupant.
The driver told police that her vehicle had been hit by another car that fled south on Northwest Ninth Street. The suspect was located and cited for failure to perform duties of a driver and for his warrants.
Nov. 14
Special Response Notice, Unlawful Amplified Sound
At about 12:45 a.m., police responded to Southeast Bethel Street for a noise complaint. When they arrived at the location, they could hear the sound of music playing over speakers and loud voices coming from the residence from over one hundred feet away. Police talked to a resident and issued him a SRN for Loud Noise and Unlawful Amplified Sound.
Criminal Trespass 2
At about 6 a.m., an employee of a business reported that a man, who had been previously trespassed on Nov. 8, had walked into the business. When police arrived, the man was seated outside but had admitted to going inside to try and tie his shoes. He was issued a citation for Trespass of the second degree.
Theft 3
Corvallis Police helped the Benton County Sheriff’s office investigate a car prowler on Southwest Avery Avenue. They learned the event occurred on city property and arrested a man for charges of Unlawful Entry of Motor Vehicle, Theft of the third degree, and Theft of the third degree for lost or mislaid property. The man was issued a citation.
Criminal Trespass 2, Theft 3
Police were dispatched to Harrison Bar and Grill on Northwest Harrison Boulevard after a man called to report that a customer was causing a disturbance and refusing to pay his bill. When police arrived, they recognized the male, who reportedly has significant mental health issues.
The man who reported the disturbance just wanted the customer trespassed from the property and did not want to pursue charges for theft. The bartender also said that the customer was talking to himself, yelling at the booth seat, used the women’s restroom, refused to leave when asked, and did not pay his bill. Police issued both parties a trespass notice and the customer left the area.
