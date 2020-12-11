Nov. 29
Driving While Suspended, Warrant Arrest
At about 10 p.m., Police were driving south on Southwest Third Street when a Honda Accord put his right turn signal on and immediately completed a lane change, failing to signal at least 100 feet. The car was then pulled over and police discovered that the driver was both driving while suspended for a misdemeanor and had two warrants.
The man was then arrested and given a citation for his Driving While Suspended warrant outside of Philomath Municipal Court as well as another citation for his traffic offense out of Benton County Circuit Court and for his new charge of driving while suspended as a misdemeanor. He was also given another citation for driving uninsured.
Nov. 30
Criminal Trespass 1
At about 9:30 a.m., a possible burglary took place on Northwest Alta Vista Drive. The person who reported the crime said he thought someone had tried to enter through the front door after the door handle was jiggled for two minutes. No suspect information was found and no property was missing or tampered with.
Violent Conduct
At about 5:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of Southwest Fourth Street and the on-ramp of Southwest Philomath Boulevard for a report of a man throwing an axe at passing vehicles. Police found a woman who admitted to throwing an axe at a tree to see if it was dull or not, but the on ramp was the backstop of the tree if she had missed. The woman was cited in place of custody for Violent Conduct.
Dec. 1
Aggressive Animal
At about 5:15 p.m., a woman told Police that she had adopted a female German Shepherd from Heartland Humane Society about an hour before calling, but that the dog was acting aggressive and tried to bite her. The woman did not want to keep the dog, so she surrendered the dog to police, which was impounded in the overnight drop then returned to Heartland. The dog was not quarantined as she did not actually bite the woman.
Criminal Trespass 2
At about 9 p.m., a woman said that she had seen an unknown male in her backyard on Northwest Dale Place. She told Police that she was outside on her back patio with her son when they heard footsteps in the buses. She then saw what she thought to be a male in her yard, though she couldn’t see his features or clothing due to the darkness but could tell that he had nothing in his hands. The woman’s son made a noise, which startled the intruder and caused him to jump the fence.
No property was taken or left behind. The woman was unable to provide a description of the male and police could not locate anyone in the area. The case was discontinued due to lack of suspect information and investigative leads.
Dec. 2
Criminal Mischief 1, Failure to Perform Duties as Driver, Property Damage
Between 4 p.m. on Nov. 27 and 5 p.m. on Nov. 29, an unknown vehicle hit the car of a Corvallis resident on SE Rivergreen Ave while it was parked in front of his residence. There was damage to the drivers’ side of his vehicle and that the victim said he didn’t notice until Sunday evening.
The victim said that the damage began back at the rear passenger door and continued down the driver’s side to the front bumper and that estimate for the damage was about $4100. There is no suspect information for the hit and run.
Criminal Mischief 2, Theft 2
A vehicle was broken into while parked in the driveway of a resident’s home between 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 and 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 2. The right passenger window had been broken out and a black North Face Jacket, blue duffel bag, and blue sweatshirt were missing. There is no suspect information.
Theft 2
Empty Amazon boxes addressed to someone who lived on Southwest Fifth Street were found in an alleyway near trash bins. The empty boxes were brought to the man who the packages were addressed to, who confirmed that his grandfather had purchased and shipped the items to the man’s address. The packages, which were delivered on Nov. 29, contained an EPOS Sennheiser gaming headset, Lagunamoon essential oils set, and a Water Rocket kit. The total value of the products was about $125.
Theft 2
A garbage, yard, and recycle bin were stolen from the residence of Northwest Division Street between 6 p.m. on Nov. 24 and 5 p.m. on Nov. 25. The case was discontinued due to a lack of suspect information.
Theft 3
At about 2 p.m., an employee of Sally Beauty Supply on Northwest Circle Boulevard reported that a female had stolen several items worth a total of $21.17. The woman, last seen walking east through the parking lot towards Dollar Tree, was described as white with multi-colored hair, wearing pajama pants and a black sweatshirt. Police were unable to locate the woman and the store did not have security information, so the case has been discontinued.
Theft 2
At about 3 p.m., a manager at Bed Bath & Beyond on Northwest Ninth Street reported a cold theft of a Breville Espresso Machine, valued at $300. The male exited the store through the emergency exit before driving away. He also entered the store through the exit, and thus was never seen on camera near the entrance. The case was discontinued due to a lack of suspect information
Theft 3
After seeing a story on KEZI news about package thefts, a woman remembered not receiving a package from June 30 and felt that she should report the theft. The package contained two CO2 canisters from Home Depot, valued at $60 in total. There were no surveillance cameras present and the case was not investigated further.
Criminal Trespass 1, Theft 2
A bicycle was stolen at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 2 from a residence on Northwest Oak Avenue. The bike was described as a white Trek bicycle with red and gray trim, black aftermarket rubber grips, blue pedals, padded brakes, straight handle bars, and a black rack on the rear with a bag attached. The bicycle had been on the side of the residence, behind a gate, but not locked. The landlord had video, which was sent to police, but the suspect was not identified.
Criminal Trespass 2
At about 7 p.m., a man who had been previously trespassed from the Safeway on Southwest Third Street entered the store and was told to leave by staff. He left but went into the bathroom at Subway, where he remained until contacted by police. He was then issued a citation for Criminal Trespass in the second degree and was trespassed from Subway.
Criminal Mischief 2
A vehicle that had been parked at an apartment complex on Northwest Calliope Drive had its tires cut at about 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 30. The owner of the vehicle said he returned to his car about 10 p.m. on Dec. 2 to find the front driver and passenger tires flattened with cut marks in the tired. The owner of the vehicle was unsure who would have damaged his car. There were no witnesses or video cameras in the area so, due to the lack of evidence, the case has been discontinued.
Dec. 3
Criminal Trespass 2
A woman was disturbing other guests at the women’s shelter on Northwest Jackson Avenue and was requested to be trespassed. Police issued the woman a trespass notice and brought her to a motel.
Criminal Trespass 2, Mental Hold by Police Officer
A man who had been previously trespassed from the 7-Eleven on Southwest Third Street was found on the premises. He was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the second degree and transported to Good Samaritan Hospital on a Director’s Hold from Benton County Mental Health.
Found Property
An Indiana Identification Card was found in a driveway on Northwest Arthur Place at 11:30 a.m. Police were unable to locate any contact information for whom the ID belonged to but were able to locate a phone number for an emergency contact. A voicemail was left with the emergency contact, telling them where the man’s ID was.
Criminal Mischief 2, Burglary 1
At about 7:30 p.m., a burglary was reported on Northwest 12th street. The caller said the back door to her friend’s house appeared to be broken into as the door appeared to be kicked in and the door frame was in pieces on the floor. The caller did not know when the incident occurred. The resident of the house said that no one should be inside.
Police, who searched the house, were unable to find anyone, but the resident of the house said nothing appeared to be stolen. The case is being discontinued due to lack of information and suspect information.
Dec. 4
Interfering with Peace Officer
At about 2:15 a.m., two bicyclists were riding west on Southwest Western Boulevard with no rear lights or reflectors. They also turned on to Southwest Adams Avenue but did not use their hands to signal the turn. Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the two did not stop. Eventually another police officer stopped the male near Southwest Ninth Street and Southwest Monroe and cited him in place of custody for Interfering with a Peace Officer. The female, however, was not located.
Criminal Trespass 2
A shoplift was reported at the 7-Eleven on Southwest Third Street. The suspect was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the second degree at two locations then taken to Benton County Mental Health.
Criminal Trespass 2
A shoplift was reported at the second 7-Eleven on Southwest Third Street by the same suspect who shoplifted at the first one. He was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the second degree but cited in place of custody at Benton County Mental Health.
Theft 3
At about 6 p.m., a Corvallis resident reported a theft from his vehicle. He said that he’d seen the vehicle in the street untouched at 5 p.m. on Dec. 2 but that the next morning at about 9 a.m., his roommate said the vehicle had been broken into. There was no damage to the vehicle due to it being unlocked but the user manual, USAA vehicle insurance, and vehicle registration were stolen. The glove box had also been opened and items were shuffled around. There were no witnesses or cameras in the area so, due to a lack of evidence, the case will be dismissed.
Dec. 5
Theft 1
A Converse backpack with black noise cancelling headphones, miscellaneous textbooks, school supplies and notes, as well as an Oregon State duffel bag with baseball gear were taken from a vehicle. The victim said the incident happened on Nov. 28 between 4 p.m. and 10 a.m. the next morning.
There was no damage to the vehicle and the Oregon State duffel bag had been found and returned with the baseball gear still inside. There were no witnesses or video cameras in the area, however, so the case has been discontinued.
Theft 3
A man told police that a package had been taken from his porch on Dec. 5 sometime between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. The man said an Amazon package with a gold HDMI cable, caffeine pills, and bathroom accessories had been delivered to his apartment complex on Southwest Leonard Street. He said that someone stole the package and that a neighbor returned it, but without the HDMI cable. The man did not want to give police information for his neighbor, he just wanted to report the incident. Due to a lack of evidence, the case will be discontinued.
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html