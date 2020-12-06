November 22
Found Property
A wallet was found on Northwest Conifer Boulevard by a man who had been out walking with his wife. They had tried to contact nearby residences but were unable to locate the owner. The wallet, brown in color, contains an RFID as well as other ID cards and a debit card. Police were unable to locate a phone number for the owner of the wallet.
November 23
Criminal Mischief 2
A man reported that his car, which was parked on Southwest Fairhaven Drive, had its window broken sometime between 5 p.m. on Nov. 22 and 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 23. Nothing was taken from the vehicle. Due to a lack of suspect information, the case has been discontinued.
Theft 2
A bike on Northwest 23rd Street was stolen after being parked on a woman’s front porch and not locked. She stated the incident happened after 8 p.m. on Nov. 20 and before 10 a.m. on Nov. 21. The bike is described as a Cannondale SM400 adult men’s mountain bike, black with pink trim and black handlebars that have black rubber grips. It also had a pink water bottle holder attached to the front handlebars. Due to a lack of suspect information, the case has been discontinued.
Theft 3
At about 9:30 a.m., a resident of southwest Aster Street reported the theft of her lawn projector sometime during the night. She said that an unknown suspect had come into her yard and taken her Startastic Max lawn projector, valued at $25 but that, instead of unplugging the cord, they cut it. There is no suspect information and, thus, the case is inactive.
Found Property
Police were given three pieces of an ID that had been found on someone’s property in Corvallis and returned to the LEC. There was a social security card, a military ID, and an old State of Maine ID card that all had different names on them. The case is inactive until an owner is located.
Civil Complaint Info
At about 9:40 a.m., a woman at Nick’s Auto Repair on Northwest Second Street claimed that her car had been stolen. She said, on an unknown date within the past few years, B&R Towing took her vehicle to Gary’s Automotive, which is now Nick’s Auto Repair, for repairs. That technician had parked her vehicle on the street, and it was towed by Charlie’s Towing to B&R Towing’s yard.
Neither B&R or Charlie’s would give her information on her vehicle. The license plate the woman gave to police did not yield any results of a vehicle and Nick’s, too, was unable to locate any information on it. The case is being discontinued.
Disorderly Conduct 2
At about 11 a.m., a man was walking in traffic near Southeast Third Street and Southeast Chapman place. He was arrested for Disorderly Conduct in the second degree and cited in place of custody.
Theft 2
At about 11:25 a.m., a woman on Northwest 25th Street reported that someone had broken the window of her vehicle and stole her purse and wallet. She said the incident happened sometime between 3 a.m. and 11 a.m. and that the value of the stolen items was about $180. She said she’d cancelled her credit card, but had no suspect information. The case is inactive due to the lack of investigative leads.
Theft 3
A package was stolen from a house on Southwest 15th Street sometime between 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. o n Nov. 22. The victim said the package was a white envelope containing 33/32 Levi Jeans. The case is discontinued due to a lack of suspect information.
Theft 2
An employee at Sally’s Beauty Supply on Northwest Circle Boulevard reported a shoplift at their business that occurred at about 12:45 p.m. The employee said an unidentified Hispanic male took an Oster Men’s Clippers set valued at $215 and left without paying. He was described as being in his late 20s or early 30s, wearing jeans and a red “vans” hat with a short buzz cut and pierced ears. A construction worker also saw him getting into a vehicle at the shopping center.
There are no cameras at Sally’s, however, and The Jackson’s nearby did not capture any useful video of him either. The case was discontinued due to a lack of suspect information.
Theft 2
A shoplift occurred at the Wilco on Northeast Four Acre Place. The caller reported that an unknown male and female had come into the store about 2 p.m. and stole a pair of Georgia Logger boots valued at about $200. A copy of the video as well as photos of the incident were given to police, but the individuals have not yet been identified.
Found Property
Police responded to the Togo’s on Northwest Ninth Street for found property. Employees had found a large suitcase containing clothing and personal toiletries on their patio eating area. There were also several pieces of paper with a name on it, but police were unable to locate any contact information.
Found Property
The owner of The Darkside Cinema on Southwest Fourth Street found a purple Medline brand lightweight wheelchair. The wheelchair’s serial number revealed that it had not been reported as a stolen item.
Theft 1
Police were dispatched to Michael’s Arts and Crafts on Northwest Ninth Street at about 6:30 p.m. for theft of a bicycle. The victim said he’d locked his bike outside the store then gone into the store and, when he returned, the bike was gone. The bike was an Aveton electric bike, grey in color with black fenders, and straight, black handlebars. There were no exterior cameras outside Michael’s and there is no current suspect information.
Found Property
At about 8 p.m., police were dispatched to the Emergency room on Northwest Samaritan Drive for found property. When they arrived, the nurses gave police a metal lockbox that was left in one of the rooms after the patient was discharged. Inside the lockbox were several clear plastic baggies, a small scale, and a blue plastic straw. The scale and baggies appeared to have a small amount of brown residue in them.
The nurses were unsure how long the property had been in the room, since it was not reported immediately after it was found. The items did not appear to have any value and were entered into evidence to be destroyed.
Trespass 2
While driving southbound on Northwest Ninth Street near Northwest Beca Avenue, Police observed smoking coming from the west side of the road. The area, however, was a vacant lot with mostly open space and a few large trees. A man, who started the fire using broken tree branches and pine needles to warm himself, was seen about halfway onto the property next to the trees.
There was a no trespassing sign on the tree next to the man, so police put out the fire. The man was then released, and he left walking southbound on Northwest Ninth Street. There appeared to be no damage to the property.
Theft 2
A bike was taken off the balcony of a man’s apartment on Southwest C Avenue. The bike, which was not locked at the time, is a copper 20-inch Specialized Alibi touring bike. The bike was valued to be about $500. There were no cameras and no current suspect information.
Possession of Methamphetamine
At about 11:30 p.m., Police responded to the Fred Meyer on Northwest Kings Boulevard after a man stuck a needle in his arm. When police located him, he admitted to having used methamphetamine and provided officers with an empty baggie except for a small amount of residue.
He then consented to a search of his vehicle, during which multiple used needles but no additional drugs were found. The man was taken to the Good Samaritan Hospital.
Theft 3, Criminal Mischief 2
Police were dispatched to a report of theft of bicycle parts as well as damage to the rear gear assembly of a bike that was parked at the bike rack at the Walmart on Northwest Ninth Street. The bike, which was a gold mountain bike, had both its seat and post stolen. The suspect also tried to take the rear tire and derailer but was unsuccessful. The derailer was damaged in the process. The owner estimated it would cost $110 to replace.
Police reviewed the cameras between 4 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., when the theft and damage occurred, and while a suspicious person did appear, they dodged close surveillance. The surveillance cameras provided no other suspect or useful information.
November 24
Theft 3
Police received an email from a resident who reported a stolen package from their front door. The theft happened between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. The package contained three articles of clothing from Gymshark. There were no surveillance cameras in the area, and no current suspects.
Theft 3
At about 2 p.m., a man reported a theft from his vehicle on Southwest Helen Avenue. He said that sometimes between 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 23, and 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, someone had entered his vehicle and stole his Fossil wallet. The man said he’d canceled his Oregon State Federal Credit Union debit card and that it hadn’t been used. There are no suspects and so the case is inactive due to a lack of investigative leads.
November 25
Theft 2
At about 12:45 p.m., a package theft of two separate boxes was reported. In one package were two Beats wireless headphones, black and gold in color, and valued at $78 each. In the second package was a custom silver bracelet with a heart emblem, valued at $89, along with a gold neckless with a blue gem and feather, valued at $9. Further information regarding the whereabouts of the packages will be documented but due to the lack of suspect leads, the case will be discontinued.
Criminal Mischief 3, Vandalism
Police were on Harrison Boulevard to change the batteries in the police department speed readers signs when they noticed the signs had been spray painted black. The spray paint was difficult to see unless close to the sign, but the sensor that blinks blue was covered in an attempt to render them ineffective. The signs had been in the area since Nov. 18 and it’s unclear when the vandalism occurred.
Police checked with residents in the area, but none had video surveillance cameras that could have captured evidence of the vandalism.
November 26
Criminal Trespass 2
A man who had been previously trespassed from the Safeway on Southwest Third Street came onto the business’s property. When police found him, they issued him a citation in place of custody for Criminal Trespass in the second degree.
Failure to Appear on Criminal Citation
Police pulled over a car for a lack of registration plates and found that both the driver of the vehicle and the passenger had warrants for their arrests. Both received citations in place of arrest.
Unlawful Use of Weapon, Menacing
At about 6:30 p.m., police showed up to the area of Northwest Ninth Street and Northwest Conifer Boulevard for a report of menacing. The person who reported the incident said that a vehicle was tailgating her when they pulled out a gun. She said the suspect’s vehicle was a dark-colored, four-door Honda. Due to the lack of leads, the case has been discontinued but a supplemental report will be completed if any evidentiary information is discovered.
Criminal Trespass 2
Police were dispatched to Extra Mile Chevron on Northwest Circle Boulevard for an Agency Assist. The caller said a male had been in the restroom for about 30 minutes and when they checked on him, the male asked for an ambulance. When police arrived, medics were already on the scene. The medics said the man had been smoking Marijuana in the bathroom and that they were taking him to Good Samaritan Hospital for an evaluation.
An employee of the gas station said they wanted the man trespassed due to his behavior. Police completed a trespass notice and provided both parties with a copy of it.
November 27
Coercion
A man said that he’d been robbed, though upon arrival at the scene, police discovered that the victim was high on methamphetamine and had the suspect’s meth pipe. The man who claimed to have been robbed said the suspect had shown up to his tent, claimed everything to be his, then told the victim to leave or he would be killed. The victim left but was brought back to collect his belongings then taken to his family
Criminal Trespass 2
At about 2 a.m., an employee of 7-Eleven on Northwest Kings Boulevard reported a trespassing of male who had been previously trespassed from the business. The male had arrived at the store before leaving. The man was issued a citation for both 7-Eleven and Fred Meter then taken to the LEC, where he left on foot.
Criminal Trespass 2
At about 8 a.m., police responded to the 7-Eleven on Northwest Kings Boulevard again for another trespass. He had been trespassed on Nov. 7 but had gone back on the property. He was found in the Fred Meyer parking lot, where he had also been trespassed, and was arrested and cited in place of custody for two counts of Criminal Trespass in the second degree.
Suspicious Vehicle, Tow Hazard
A suspicious vehicle was found near the intersection of Northwest Evergreen Street and Northwest Gumwood Street. The vehicle had been parked so that its front was against the curb and the back half was in the middle of the roadway. There was also a gas can lying on the ground near it and the vehicle also had older body damage. There was no current registered owner information for the vehicle, though it had been sold out of Salem, Oregon. Because the vehicle was road hazard, it was impounded by B&R Towing.
Back at the LEC, police did discover who the vehicle belonged to. He was contacted, but the man said he traded it to another person over a month ago. The man didn’t have any contact information for the actual owner of the vehicle, but said he’d try to contact him and tell him it was located at B&R Towing.
Criminal Mischief 2
Police responded to a report of graffiti on two exterior doors at the Advanced Auto Parts store on Northwest Third Street. The graffiti appeared to be the letter J with a circle on top. One symbol had the Roman number II in the center, and the other had the number 2 in the center.
Criminal Mischief 3
At about 10:30 a.m., a man on Northeast Second Street reported a broken window. There was no suspect information, so the case will be discontinued, but if any further information is learned, it will be documented.
Theft 2
A bicycle was stolen from under the Highway 34 bypass and the victim said the incident happened sometime between 7 p.m. on Nov. 25 and 12 p.m. on Nov. 26. The victim did not know the make and model of the bike but described it as a reddish orange 21 speed mountain bike. He also said that it had a metal luggage rack with a black milk crate over the rear tire and multiple stickers down the tube just below the seat. The bike had been unlocked and leaned up against his tent, but the victim was not inside his tent when it occurred.
Human Waste, Nudity in Public
At about 3:15 p.m., police responded to Good Samaritan Hospital on Northwest Samaritan Drive for a report of trespass. A man who had been checked into the hospital earlier had been medically cleared to leave but was refusing to do so. When police arrived, they escorted the man outside, where he then walked to the middle of Northwest Samaritan Drive and urinated in the roadway in front of multiple people. He was arrested and transported to the LEC, where he was given citations for Nudity in Public and Human Waste as well as a trespass notice from the hospital.
Theft 3
A package was stolen from an apartment on Northeast Walnut Boulevard. The victim said she’d received two packages from her Amazon that were taken from her front door. The packages contained a meat thermometer, Tupperware, dog waste bags, assorted stickers, and a white Wyze home camera, all valued at about $84. The victim said the package was delivered at 3:30 p.m. and that video surveillance showed it being taken at about 5 p.m.
The suspect was described as a taller white male wearing a lighter colored hoodie, a black leather jacket, jeans, possibly black and white colored tennis shoes, and a beanie with what appeared to be a large reflective star logo on it. The male’s face was also covered with what appeared to be a bandanna style face covering. The case will be reopened if the suspect is identified
Burglary 1, Criminal Mischief 2
At about 10:45, police responded to a residential burglary alarm on Northwest Grant Avenue. The door had been opened and a window was broken, but police did not find anyone inside the home. The owner of the house also walked through and said that nothing appeared to be missing. There were no video cameras and no suspect information, thus the case is being discontinued due to lack of suspect information.
November 28
Criminal Trespass
At about 5:15 a.m., police got a report of a man who had been in the Chevron Northwest Circle Boulevard for 40 minutes and was refusing to leave. The man had also been previously trespassed from this location. When police arrived, they talked to the man and told him he needed to leave, though he refused despite verbally acknowledging the police’s presence. Police then entered the bathroom and escorted the man from the business. They contacted Benton County Jail, but the jail refused to take the man despite continuous contact with law enforcement.
While police were completing the citation for criminal trespass in the second degree, the man then urinated on the sidewalk despite being told not to. He was issued two citations, one for the trespass and the second for human waste. He was then released but told not to go to locations where he had been trespassed.
Criminal Mischief 3, Theft 3
A Corvallis resident reported that he’d seen a man take a manilla envelope off the top of a mailbox that was on Northwest 11th Street. The man, last seen traveling east on Northwest Tyler Avenue, was said to have been wearing dark baggy clothing and a beanie. Police, however, were unable to locate anyone of a matching description. Upon contacting the caller, he said a storage unit had also been broken into as it was supposed to be locked but the door was wide open. The caller did not see the male enter the cabinet but believes it to be him. There was no video footage captured of the incident.
Human Waste
At about 5:15 a.m., Police responded to the Chevron gas station for a report of trespass, which was detailed in a previous log. While completing the citation for the trespass, the man who was being trespassed from the gas station put his hands down his pants as he had not been handcuffed. An officer directed the man to stop but he peed on the sidewalk and parking lot. The man was then handcuffed and given a citation for Human Waste in addition to the trespass citation.
Criminal Trespass 2
After releasing the man in the previous log from custody for trespassing at the Chevron gas station on Northwest Circle Boulevard and urinating in public, police witnessed him head in the direction of Winco on Northwest King Boulevard, which the man had been previously trespassed from. Believing that he was again going back to Winco, police followed the man and watched him go back onto Winco property. He was then, once again, under arrest for trespassing through the man denied being trespassed.
He was told to sit down but refused. Police then handcuffed the man, but he resisted this, too. Due to the man’s ongoing behavior and the jail refusing to take him, he was instead cited for criminal trespass in the second degree then released from custody.
Criminal Mischief 2, Failure to Perform Duties as Driver, Property Damage
A cold hit and run occurred at the Safeway on Southwest Third Street. The victim reported that his vehicle was hit and that the driver’s side taillight had been broken while he was parked. Upon reviewing footage, a dark colored sedan was seen backing into the victim’s vehicle before driving off without exchanging information.
The driver was an older white male with gray hair wearing a black mask, a dark colored vest and blue jeans. The footage, however, did not capture a clear shot of the male’s face or the license plate. The case has been discontinued.
Identity Theft
Fraudulent banking activity that involved an account change on a Bank Mobile account into the victim’s name was reported. The victim did not lose any money, however, and there was no other fraudulent activity.
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html