Nov. 15
Special Response Notice, Unlawful Amplified Sound
At about 1 a.m., police were dispatched to a report of a loud party on Northwest 14th Street. When they arrived, Police heard music playing loudly, which could be heard clearly from over 50 feet away. The resident was contacted and issued a Special Response Notice for Unlawful Amplified Sound.
Burglary 1, Theft 3
Police responded to a reported burglary on Southeast Thompson Street for a reported burglary. The woman who reported the incident said she had found the residence backdoor unlocked and food scattered across the ground.
An unknown suspect had seemingly been using the shed in the backyard for shelter before entering the residence through an unlocked door to steal food. Police were unable to locate the subject.
Suspicious Activity
A Corvallis man reported a suspicious silver sedan that drove through the area multiple times while pulling in front of various houses and turning off its lights. The car then drove by while the police were talking to the man who reported the incident and he pointed it out. Police then talked to the driver, who said they were an Uber driver.
The driver was in violation of driving while suspended, however, and was unable to open the Uber app on her phone. The driver consented to a search of the vehicle, though nothing suspicious was found. She was then issued a citation for the violation and a valid driver arrived to legally park the vehicle.
Unlawful Entry of Motor Vehicle
At about 5 a.m., Police responded to G and J Auto Center for a report of a car prowler, someone who takes motor vehicle contents. Supposedly a heavy set, white male approximately in his 60’s with a white beard was looking in windows and pulling at door handles. Police arrived shortly after and contacted a man who was walking south bound in the alley. The man was unable to hold a conversation due to his mental state.
The caller was then contacted, and said the man had tried to open a blue truck as well as a white van that was next to it. No fingerprints were found, though this was possibly due to the rain throughout that night. The case has been discontinued.
Display of Weapon
At about 7:15 a.m., an argument took place between a man in a small gray car and a man wearing a green dinosaur outfit was reported. The man was also said to have possibly been carrying a taser. When the man was later contacted, he was carrying an unknown item in his left hand. Due to the fact the man had been involved in an earlier dispute and was reported to possibly have a taser, Police displayed their firearm while giving the man commands.
The man was detained in handcuffs while investigations were conducted. At the conclusion of the investigation, there was no evidence of a crime, and the man was released and given an explanation about why he was detained.
Theft 2
A woman reported that her Jeep had been left unlocked overnight and broken into sometime between 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 and 8 a.m. on Nov. 15. A pair of Costco sunglasses, a headlamp, a package of disposable masks, an old flashlight and a tire pressure gauge. The total value of the items is estimated to be about $100. There were no cameras in the area and there is no suspect information at the time.
Unlawful Entry of Motor Vehicle
At about 2 p.m., a woman noticed that an item from inside her vehicle was lying near the sidewalk. Upon investigating further, she realized her passenger door was ajar and that items were strewn about inside the vehicle. She does not believe that anything was taken.
The vehicle had been left unlocked and was parked on Nov. 14 before noon. There were no cameras in the area and no current suspect information.
Nov. 16
Theft 3
A woman reported that a propane tank had been stolen off her trailer that was parked on Southeast Bridgeway Avenue. However, she had no identifying information on the propane take, nor was there any suspect information or security camera footage to submit.
Later, the woman’s spouse called the LEC saying that he had rode around the area of Second and B Avenuenue and had seen a large parking lot that contained a big blue tarp and an empty propane tank behind it. He did not know if the propane tank was theirs, but voiced his discontent with the current amount of thievery in the city. He refused to give his name and contact information, however. The case is being discontinued due to a lack of suspect information.
Criminal Mischief 2
A woman reported that her vehicle had been broken into while parked in the driveway of her residence. The woman stated that the estimated repair cost was $550. However, she had no suspect information and no security footage to submit. The case is being discontinued due to a lack of suspect information.
Criminal Mischief 3
Police were dispatched to the Kmart on Northeast Circle Boulevard for a report of graffiti. An unknown person painted “E Side 49” in black paint on the back of the building. The person who reported the graffiti is the property manager for the area and said that there are no cameras in the locations but that they plan to put some up in the near future. She said she also reported graffiti on the rear door on Nov. 13. She said this incident occurred on Saturday.
Theft 3
At about 7 p.m., a woman reported to the LEC that three of her family’s vehicles on Northwest Highland Drive had been broken into. She said that vehicles had been parked for at least 24 hours and, at 7 a.m. that morning, she’d noticed the interior of the vehicles had been rummaged through.
The first vehicle had some change and a face mask stolen nothing was stolen from the other two vehicles. None of the vehicles were damaged and reportedly unlocked. There were no cameras on site and no suspect information.
Trespass 2
At about 9 p.m., police responded to the Good Samaritan Hospital on Northwest Samaritan Drive for a report of trespass. The suspect was refusing to leave the property after being discharged so police located the woman sitting in front of the hospital with security staff.
Police then spoke with an employee, who said the woman had come voluntarily for a mental health evaluation but that she was not behaving. She had been attempting to enter other patient’s rooms and even threw her bedside table out of the room.
The woman was warned multiple times that she would be removed if she didn’t stop, but she didn’t listen to the warning. The employee estimated that she had been to leave thirty or more times, but that she refused. The employee did not want to pursue charges but wanted her trespassed.
Police issued the woman a trespass notice and explained the notice as well as the consequences of violating it. The woman and hospital security staff signed the notice and the woman walked away but sat down again nearly. She was given a final chance to leave then left the area northbound.
Criminal Mischief 2
At about 11 a.m., police responded to Southeast Midvale Drive for a report of criminal mischief. The reporter said that she saw a female drive up to the address in an SUV, get out of the car, then hit the windshield of a parked car at the address with an object, causing damage to the windshield.
The owner of the damaged vehicle then came outside, saying that he’d heard banging and came outside to see a vehicle driving away from the area. He was unable to provide a description of the vehicle and said he didn’t know who would have caused the damage as he had no enemies.
The man noted that he had surveillance cameras but they currently weren't working. The case was discontinued but will be opened again if suspect information is discovered.
Nov. 17
Orange Media Network did not receive a report of any crimes committed on this day other than a warrant arrest, which we do not cover.
Nov. 18
Burglary 2, Theft 1
Police were dispatched to a report of a cold burglary at a new home construction site on Northwest Boxwood Drive. The victim said he’d put up a temporary particle board door and screwed it into the doorframe before he left the site at about 6 p.m. on Nov. 17.
When he returned on Nov. 18 at 8 a.m., he noticed that the temporary door had been ripped open. Many Milwaukee tools were taken from the garage area inside.
Criminal Trespass 1, Theft 3
At about 11:45 a.m., an employee of the 7Eleven on Northwest Monroe Avenue reported a theft. The employee told police that a man, whom the police had multiple previous encounters with, had taken $18.65 worth of food and drink.
Police later found the man and arrested him for charges of theft in the third degree and criminal trespass in the first degree, since he’d been previously trespassed from that business. He was taken to the LEC then cited and released.
Theft 3
At 2:45 p.m., a woman reported theft from her unlocked Mazda 6 while in a parking lot on Northwest Coolidge. She said that theft occurred sometime between 5 p.m. on Nov. 16 and 2:30 on Nov. 18. An Apple iphone cable, hand sanitizer, and loose coins were taken from the vehicle. The total value of all three is approximated to be about $23. There was no damage to the vehicle and no video available.
Hit and Run, Property Damage, Criminal Mischief 2
At about 5 p.m., a woman told police that her vehicle was parked at Home Life on Northwest Filmore Avenue between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. when she returned to find damage to the vehicle. She said there was damage to her driver side passenger door. Police found a dent on the door and scratched about 6 inches in length. The case is being discontinued due to lack of evidence.
Nov. 19
Theft 2
The Tommy’s Bar and Grill on SW 4th Street reported that two patio chairs were taken at about 6:30 a.m. by someone who entered through the side of the property, grabbed the two closest chairs, then exited toward the alleyway behind the restaurant. The theft was captured on video surveillance.
Harassment
A woman spit on a female employee of Bloominati Cannabis on Southwest Washington Avenue. The woman was later found but denied doing the act. The victim was then contacted but she was not interested in further investigation despite that some of the woman’s spit hit her jacket. The woman was trespassed, however, and both parties were issued a trespass notice.
Criminal Trespass 2, Theft 2
At about 7:30 p.m., a Fred Meyer Loss Prevention Officer told police that a man who was wearing jeans, a blue flannel, a green jacket, and a grey baseball hat had tried to steal items from the store. The employee stopped him from leaving the store, however, and the man then said he’d forgotten his credit card. He started walking toward a black Suburban before he took off running northbound between two houses.
Police later found a man matching the description, who was also the owner of the Suburban. After reviewing footage, police then issued the man a citation in place of custody for theft in the second degree. He was also given a trespass notice.
Reckless Burning
At about 10:45 p.m., a woman reported that a blonde female wearing a gray jacket, who was accompanied by two males, had set a stack of boxes on fire. The woman had no further identifying information, however. Police were able to locate a stack of actively burning boxes in the center of the alleyway, but the suspects were not nearby. The fire was extinguished and nothing else was damaged by it.
Warrant Arrest, Driving Under Influence
The Corvallis Police Department assisted the Benton County Sheriff's Office with a traffic stop that was conducted near the intersection of Northwest Ninth Street and Northwest Polk Avenue. The driver was arrested for active warrants as well as Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants. The passenger, too, was arrested for active warrants.
Nov. 20
Criminal Mischief 2
Police responded to a report of a cut lock on a white box trailer that contained five dirt bikes. The trailer was parking on the street in front of Northwest 11th and the owner said he had a surveillance camera above the garage that was aimed at the trailer.
However, the fog was dense and the trailer could only be seen when the fog lightened. On surveillance, he could see that the door was closed at 2 a.m. but noticed it open by 3:30 a.m. The owner does not believe anything was taken.
Criminal Mischief
A metal latch was reported as being cut on a Best Pots porta potty at the Mary’s Rivers Gleaners in Pioneer Park so that the porta potty could be entered. The Master lock, however, was still attached to the frame and undamaged.
This was reportedly the second time in two weeks that this has happened, and it costs the non-profit $50 extra when a new porta potty is delivered. There were no cameras or witnesses.
Theft 1
A bicycle was stolen from an open carport on Northwest Dale Place. The victim said his bike was cabled to a bike rack on the west wall but then the cable was thin and size and easy to cut through.
The bike, described as a blue and purple Trek Hybrid, also had black fenders over both the front and rear tires. Additionally, it had a water bottle holder on the down tube, disc brakes, and a bell on the right side of the handlebars. The bike was estimated to cost $1,500 to replace.
Theft 1
At about 2:30 p.m., a woman called to report a missing gun from an estate sale held by Queen B Organizing. The woman, who’s the owner of the business, said that at about 2:20 p.m., a steel and black colored H&R brand .22 caliber revolver pistol, valued at $200, was stolen from the store’s display case. The gun is owned by Bertilson and the Queen B Organizing company. The case has been discontinued due to a lack of suspect information.
Theft 3
At about 5:45 p.m., police arrived at Northwest Seventh Street for a report of theft. The victim was unsure when it took place but thought it was sometime between Oct. 17 and Nov. 1. He said his vehicle, a 1989 white Ford Country Squire, had a 32-inch Nilight LED light bar that he purchased from Amazon on top of it that was removed. He said he paid $60 for the light.
However, the victim also said that he looked on Facebook and believed he’d found his light bar, but police explained that it was difficult to prove if the item was actually his. The victim, though, gave police the name of the man selling the light bar. Police then tried to contact the seller but were unable to. Due to lack of evidence, the case has been discontinued.
Theft 3, Disorderly Conduct 2
A man was reported to have been trying to steal cigarettes from the Bimart on Northwest Ninth Street. When the items were recovered, he then raised a fist at an employee. The man was taken into custody and issued a citation.
Criminal Trespass 2
At about 8:15 p.m., an employee of Comfort Suites on Northwest Ninth Street called to report a possible fire beneath an abandoned pickup truck in the parking lot of the nearby Regal Cinemas. She had also seen a male seated in the pickup while the fire was burning. He then left the area southbound.
Police contacted a man in the area, who admitted to lighting a piece of paper on fire by the truck as well as getting in it without permission. The man was taken into custody on several warrants and cited for trespass in the second degree.
Special Response Notice, Unlawful Amplified Sound, Hosting Party for Minors
At about 10:45 p.m., police were dispatched for a report of noise disturbance on Northwest 26th Street. As police turned onto the street, about 200 feet from the residence, they could hear loud music coming from the garage. Upon knocking, about 6 people began to run away and some appeared to be carrying alcohol. There were also open containers of alcohol on the front walkway of the property and multiple people inside the residence were shushing each other.
Soon after, a tenant of the residence, who said they were an OSU student, answered the door and police explained the city ordinances surrounding loud noise and amplified sound. The police explained they were in violation because they could hear music from over 50 feet away. Police issued the tenant a violation for Unlawful Amplified Sound and Hosting a Party for Minors because the tenant was a minor and there was alcohol in the residence.
Nov. 21
Tow Hazard
The store manager of the McDonald’s on Northwest Third Street reported at about 10:45 a.m. that there was a van parked on the sidewalk. The manager had already contacted a towing company to have the vehicle towed. When police arrived, they located a blue 1995 Chevrolet Astro van with a missing front driver’s side tire parked on the sidewalk on the east side of the business. A business card with a name on it was on the dashboard.
Police tried to call the person listed on the business card several times but were unable to contact them or leave a voicemail. B&R Towing then arrived and towed the vehicle because it was a traffic hazard by blocking the sidewalk.
Theft 3, Warrant Arrest
At about 8 p.m., police responded to Hurley Financial on Southwest Fourth Street for a person to assist. The caller said they saw a homeless male laying in front of the business on the security camera and wanted him gone. Police talked to the man and told him that he needed leave.
He left but Police later learned that he had warrants so they found him again between Northwest Fourth Street and Northwest Jackson Avenue. He received a citation in place of custody for three Benton County Residents. An officer also reported that the man had a Wall Street Journal Newspaper in his shopping cart and thought he might have gotten it from where he was laying down.
The man, though, said they get the paper delivered every Saturday and Police verified that it was not at the Business. The man was cited for theft in the third degree.
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html