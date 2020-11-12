Police Logs Nov. 1 - 7
Nov. 1
The Daily Barometer did not receive a report of any crimes committed on this day.
Nov. 2
Criminal Mischief 1 – Vandalism
At about 12:30 a.m., an unknown suspect used the power switch on the exterior of the Natural Grocers store to turn off the power to the store. The power was not turned back on until employees arrived at about 7:30 a.m.
Due to the lack of power, the refrigerators and freezers were not on and almost $7,000 worth of food was ruined. The case was discontinued due to lack of suspect information.
Unlawful Entry of Motor Vehicle
A man reported to police that he saw a suspicious subject on his security cameras near his residence on SW Third Street. He said that on Oct. 31 at about 5:14 a.m., someone with a bike had walked around his trailer and tried to open the door of his truck.
There are currently no substantial investigatory leads at this time.
Theft 2
A woman reported a package theft from her porch on NW Fillmore Avenue. She had left her home around noon and when she arrived at her destination, she had noticed a notification on her Ring App.
UPS had delivered her package but it showed that, around 4:45 p.m., someone had taken the package off the porch. The package contained a Nintendo Switch valued at $299.99. Police have not yet identified the suspect.
Suspicious Circumstance
At 4:50 p.m., a man, who was lodged at the Benton County Jail, reported a multitude of crimes that had occurred between five and three weeks prior. He claimed that he had been physically and sexually assaulted as well as robbed multiple times.
However, his statements were often nonsensical and he disclosed that he had prior drug use and mental health issues. He was unable to provide detailed descriptions of any suspects other than an inmate in the jail next to him but when police checked with staff, they learned there were no inmates in the cells next to him.
Police did not develop any probable cause to make arrests. The case is discontinued due to lack of suspect information but will be reopened if any new information arises.
Suspicious Circumstance
A woman provided information regarding suspicious circumstances, saying that she documented several individuals riding by her residence on NW Grant Avenue. She said she had begun documenting observations after reports of bicycle thefts in her neighborhood and had the dates, times, direction, and description of the individuals. She hadn’t seen anyone steal a bicycle but thought the circumstance was suspicious since the individuals were riding with another bike in tow.
Nov. 3
Suspicious Activity
At about 2:30 p.m., a man was seen standing on the property of a house on SW Fifth Street. The man identified himself and claimed that he thought he was taking a shortcut to SW fourth Street, because he had to defecate really badly. Police informed it was not a shortcut but private property.
Police tried to make contact with the residents but no one answered, although police could find no signs of forced entry. They then told the man he needed to stay off people’s property and he left the area.
Nov. 4
Criminal Mischief 2
A small fire started on a driveway on SW Fourth Street with items from a trash receptacle. Only a soda can and another small liquid container were left over as the rest of the items had burned and could not be identified. The fire was roughly two feet in diameter.
The victim wanted the criminal mischief documented and police advised her to keep an eye on the area and contact them if the issue continues.
Theft 2
Police contacted a man by phone who reported a stolen bike from the Bottle Drop. He told police that it was stolen within ten minutes before calling the non-emergency dispatch.
The bike, which was dark gray with red lettering, also had a few tears in it and a dent on the front fender near the top. He estimated it to be $800. Police obtained video from Bottle Drop and CPD staff is currently in the process of identifying the subject.
Warrant Arrest, Criminal Trespass 2
Police were sent to the Safeway on NW Circle Boulevard for a report of trespass. The man was contacted and arrested for Criminal Trespass 2 and two active warrants out of Benton County Circuit Court.
Fraudulent Use of Credit Card
A woman reported a case of fraud, saying that she had discovered her debit card head been stolen on Nov. 1 when it was used in two locations to purchase $183 worth of items. The woman did not want the case investigated, only documented.
Suspicious Suspects
A woman reported that on Oct. 18 at about 9 p.m., she was sitting in a vehicle with a friend in front of her apartment on NW 21st Street when a white sedan drove past them then braked quickly in front of their vehicle. They then idled there for a moment before parking a few spaces in front of them.
Shortly afterwards, the vehicle drove north on NW 21st Street, turned around so that it was driving south toward them, then turned its headlights on while idling in front of the woman’s vehicle. The woman was unable to identify the driver.
The woman then left the area to drop her friend off but noticed the vehicle had followed them and parked down the street with its headlights off.
Later, on Nov. 5, the woman told police that, while in her apartment, she looked out the window and saw the same vehicle parked in the spot she was in when she first saw it. She said it was easy to identify because it had a large “966” sticker in the upper left corner of the rear window. While she was attempting to take a picture of the vehicle, it sped off.
Police patrolled the area but could not locate the vehicle. Due to the lack of suspect information and probable cause of a crime, the case is being dismissed.
Nov. 5
Theft 2
A man at the Men’s Shelter on SE Chapman Place said that he woke up to find that someone had stolen his backpack, cellphone, and wallet from his tent. The suspect was located and given a citation, but the man’s belongings were not recovered.
Failure to appear on criminal citation
At 5 a.m., a woman reported a trespass at Community Outreach on NW Reiman Avenue after they removed another woman from the premises, but she was still there and urinating in the bushes. The caller wanted the woman trespassed.
When police arrived, they were advised about an unconfirmed cite and release warrant from Linn county for failure to appear on the charge of assaulting an officer for this woman. Police detained the woman in handcuffs and escorted her to the LEC, where she was issued a trespass notice and citation.
She was then released, her property was returned, and she was directed to the bus station.
Unlawful entry of motor vehicle
A woman reported unlawful entry to her motor vehicle, saying the incident had occurred between 6 p.m. on Nov. 4 and 8 a.m. on Nov. 5. She said that both her vehicle had been rummaged through and that her doors were left unlocked, but nothing was reported stolen.
Found property
A City of Corvallis Public Works employee found a pellet pistol on Nov. 4 at about 11 a.m. during a transient camp cleanup near the intersection of NW First Street. and NW Tyler Avenue. There is no information on who the pellet pistol belongs to.
Disorderly conduct 2
At about 11 a.m., an employee of the Fred Meyer on NW Kings Boulevard reported that a male who had just been trespassed from the store was causing a disturbance in the parking lot and walking in the roadway on NW Kings Boulevard.
Police talked to the man and issued him a citation in place of custody for Disorderly Conduct 2 for causing public alarm and acting aggressive toward Fred Meyer customers.
Criminal Mischief 3
A man reported graffiti of the words “BLAM” in black lettering and several other markings under the Van Buren Street and Harrison Boulevard bridges. He did not know of any suspects but knew the graffiti was done recently because he walks by the bridge often.
Criminal Mischief 3
The owner of Corvallis Cyclery Inc. told police that he found graffiti on the west wall of his business. The man did not have security cameras. He said he’d first observed the graffiti on Nov. 4 and that the building wall did not have graffiti on Nov. 3.
Criminal Mischief 3
A man reported that someone had applied graffiti to the door of a building on SW First Street. The man did not have suspect information but knew it had been done recently. The graffiti had the words “BLAM” in black lettering. There were no security cameras in the area. The owner of the building was told of the damage.
Nov. 6
Possession in Public, Trespass 2
A man, who had been in the Market of Choice on NW Circle Boulevard for nearly the entire day, fell asleep in the store and caused a mess. When police arrived, they spoke to the Loss Prevention Officer who told them the man had left the store but they requested a trespass notice be served to him, saying he was being followed by another loss prevention officer.
Police caught up to the loss prevention officer as well as the man they were following. The man was holding a large 25-ounce silver can that said Steel Reserve. When the man saw police, he began chugging the contents. Police could smell the odor of alcohol from 15 feet away.
Police told the man to walk to the patrol vehicle, which he did, and they then issued him a citation for open container of alcohol in public as well as the trespass notice for Market of Choice.
Death Investigation
At about 7:30 a woman called police and reported that she had discovered her roommate dead. After not seeing her roommate in over a week, the caller was concerned and entered her roommate’s room to find her on the floor obviously deceased. An investigation revealed that nothing suspicious had occurred.
Reckless Driving, DUII
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle that was failing to stay in its lane. A strong odor of alcohol was coming from the vehicle and the man was the sole occupant. He admitted to having just left the tap house and said he’d had two beers.
He consented to a Standardized Field Sobriety Test and was arrested for DUII. The man was given two breath tests. The first sample obtained was a 0.069 and the second was a 0.058.
Given the time between the traffic stop and the breath test, police believe his alcohol content to have been around 0.08% or 0.09% during the time of the stop.
Nov. 7
Theft 3
A caller at the 7-Eleven on NW Kings Boulevard told police that a male had come into the business and stole two cans of beer and a Lays snack tube. The male, who was about 25, was found in the parking lot of Fred Meyer drinking a 40 oz can of Budweiser.
The man was arrested and taken to the LEC where he was cited in place of custody for open container and theft 3. He also received a trespass notice.
Suspicious Circumstance
Two individuals got into a fight on NW Forestgreen Avenue. Both individuals, however, were no longer at the residence and could not be located. The following day, a police officer contacted both though neither mentioned a fight or had any visible injuries.
Unlawful Entry of Motor Vehicle
At about 8 a.m., police were dispatched to NW Highland Drive for a report of Unauthorized Entry into a Motor Vehicle. The caller told police that, at about 4 a.m., someone had pulled on his vehicle’s handles and tried to gain entry. Both vehicles were locked, however, and the individual moved on.
He was able to provide video evidence to police, on which police observed someone wearing all black clothing trying to open the front passenger door of one vehicle and the driver door of the other. Police, though, were unable to identify the suspect and, due to lack of suspect information, the case is being discontinued.
Assault 4, Disorderly Conduct 2
Two males were reported to be fighting in the area of NW First Street and NW Van Buren near the bathrooms located in the southeast corner. Upon arrival, one man was found with his shirt off and blood on his face.
He told police he was involved in an argument with an unknown black male and black female over using the bathroom. The man said the black man had tackled and assaulted him. Police were unable to locate either the male or female in the area and the man did not want to press charges, so the case was dropped.
Criminal Trespass 3, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle
At about 10 a.m., B&R Auto Wrecking reported Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. The vehicle was entered into Law Enforcement databases as stolen.
Criminal Mischief 1, Property Damage
At about 11 a.m., police responded to a hit and run at the Chevron on SW Fourth Street. A black pick-up truck towing a camper trailer was reported as having backed into a gas pump and causing extensive damage. They left without exchanging information.
The truck was last seen taking SW Philomath Boulevard on ramp from SW Fourth Street heading west. Due to lack of vehicle information or suspect information, the case is being discontinued but will be reopened if more information is obtained.
Found Property
A license was found and returned to the LEC. The man who had returned the license told police that his child had found it in the brush near the Corvallis-Benton County Library on NW Monroe Ave.
Police were unable to locate the person whose name was on the license, though the back of the ID card read “if found, drop in any US mailbox” so the officer dropped it in a mailbox at the intersection of NW Sixth Street and NW Monroe.
Theft 2
A man reported that someone had taken a package off his porch of his house on NW Morning Glory Drive at around 12:45 a.m. He said the package had contained about $160 worth of Nike clothing items and that the package was taken by an unknown suspect caught on his home surveillance camera.
Trespass 2, Violent Conduct
At about 9:50 p.m., police responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Peacock Bar and Grill on SW Second Street. A man had been physically removed from the bars by bouncers and was detained until police arrived. He was then given a warning for trespass of the second degree and violent conduct.
Disorderly Conduct 2, Criminal Mischief 2
A woman living in the campsites behind the Men’s Shelter on SE Chapman Place claimed that a man had kicked in the door of her camper because he believed his bags were inside, despite that they had already been thrown out of the trailer.
The man was intoxicated but admitted to kicking in the camper door. He was issued a citation in place of custody.
