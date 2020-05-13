May 4
Failure to Appear on Out of County Warrants
An officer conducted a traffic stop for a man driving a Ford Fusion, and found he had multiple warrants for his arrest.
The man had a warrant from Deschutes County for Failure to Appear for the charge of theft in the second degree and forgery in the second degree; a warrant from Linn County Circuit Court for Failure to Appear for the charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants and a warrant from the Albany Municipal Court for Failure to Appear for the charge of larceny-theft in the third degree.
The officer cited the man in lieu of custody and released him at the scene.
May 5
Failure to Appear on a Parole Violation
An officer contacted a man who was illegally camping in a blue tent along the southside of the Marys River. The officer learned the man had an Oregon State Parole Board Warrant for burglary in the first degree.
The man was taken into custody, and the officer transported him to the Linn County Jail, where he was turned over to jail deputies.
Interference with Making a Report
An officer responded to the report of a domestic disturbance at NW Hobart Avenue. A woman reported that her boyfriend was yelling and being physically aggressive while he was intoxicated. The woman said her boyfriend took the phone from her while she was calling dispatch.
The officer determined no probable cause for harassment or assault, but cited the man in lieu of custody for Interfering with Making a Report. In addition, the man was served a no-contact release agreement for both the woman and residence.
The man was cited and released from the Benton County Jail on May 6.
May 7
Human Waste and Consumption in Public
An officer responded to Dari Mart to a report of a man holding an open bottle of alcohol. The officer made contact with the man, and the man got up and urinated in the bushes during their conversation.
The officer cited the man for Human Waste and cited him in lieu of custody for Open Containers. The man left the property shortly after.
Interfere with a Peace Officer and Failure to Appear
An officer was dispatched to a noise complaint on Harrison Boulevard. The officer cited a woman in lieu of custody for Interfering with a Peace Officer and on a Coos County warrant for Dangerous Drugs.
Trespass 2
An officer was dispatched to the downtown post office to the report of a man trespassing. A man was sleeping along the north entrance of the building, and dispatch informed the officer that the man already had a trespass notice on file for that address.
The officer contacted the man, telling him he was prohibited from the property. The man stated he knew and would not return, and the officer cited him in lieu of custody for trespass in the second degree.
May 8
Disorderly Conduct 2
Officers responded to Buffalo Wild Wings to the report of a fight disturbance. The officer spoke to multiple people, including a man who they found to have an active warrant from Benton County Circuit Court for criminal trespass in the first degree and theft in the third degree. The officer cited the man in lieu of custody.
May 9
Consumption/Possession in Public
An officer located a man walking southbound on Ninth Street, who was carrying a brown beer bottle and appeared to be hiding it under his arm when the officer neared him. The officer identified the half-empty alcohol bottle and cited the man in lieu of custody for Municipal Code - Open Container.
