May 18
Criminal Trespass 2
An officer responded to the report of trespass at the Marriott Hotel. A staff member informed the officer that a man who had been previously trespassed from the hotel was currently on the property, in a control panel room next to the entrance to the parking garage.
The officer located the man in the control room, where he was laying on the ground. The officer informed the man he was trespassing and issued him a citation for criminal trespass in the second degree. The man left the area.
Criminal Trespass 2
An officer responded to the Marriott Hotel to the report of a trespass. A staff member called to report that a different man who had been previously trespassed from the hotel had rented a room through an unknowing staff member.
The officer contacted the man and advised him of the trespass, however, the man denied ever being trespassed. The staff member showed the officer a copy of the trespass notice, and the officer confirmed it through dispatch.
The officer issued the man a citation for criminal trespass in the second degree for entering and unlawfully remaining on the premises.
Criminal Trespass 2
An officer observed two men sleeping in an alcove above the business Toy Factory. There were multiple no trespassing signs posted around the business, including one sign directly above the area where the two men were sleeping. The officer identified the two men and cited them both for criminal trespass in the second degree.
Failure to Appear on a Criminal Citation
An officer responded to the report of a suspicious multi-colored motorhome parked in the parking lot of a church on Madison Avenue. The officer contacted church personnel, who said they were concerned as the vehicle did not have plates, and they needed it moved. The officer contacted the owner of the vehicle and found she was subject to two warrants through Linn County Circuit Court for Failure to Appear on the charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and Failure to Appear on the charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
The officer issued the woman a citation in lieu of custody and ensured the woman removed her motorhome from the parking lot.
Criminal Mischief 1/Disorderly Conduct
Officers were dispatched to Second Street to the report of disorderly conduct. Dispatch informed the officers that a man had broken the windows of multiple different businesses. Officers responded to the scene finding multiple windows damaged, as well as tipped over potted plants, trash cans and dumpsters.
An officer located the man in an alleyway behind Third Street and arrested him for disorderly conduct and six counts of criminal mischief in the first degree. The man was transported to the Benton County Jail, where he remains as of Thursday, May 28.
May 20
Criminal Trespass 2
An officer was dispatched to Ninth Street to the report of a trespass, and contacted three men at the scene. The officer issued one of the men a citation for criminal trespass in the second degree, as for several days in a row the man had been asked by the property manager to leave the area, but the man refused to do so and kept coming back to the property.
May 21
Parole Violation
An officer stopped a car for a traffic violation on NW Second Street. The officer recognized a passenger from previous contacts and asked dispatch to check for warrants. Dispatch informed the officer that the man had a Umatilla County Circuit Court warrant for a parole violation. The officer placed the man in handcuffs and searched him for weapons, locating multiple items of marijuana paraphernalia.
The officer transported the man to the Benton County Jail, where the man was released the next day.
May 22
Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants-Drugs/Reckless Driving/Reckless Endangering
An officer arrested a woman for driving under the influence of intoxicants-drugs, reckless driving and reckless endangering after observing her on the 100 block of NW Second Street.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a drug influence evaluation and determined the woman was under the influence of a central nervous system stimulant.
Sale, Possession and Use of Fireworks
An officer was dispatched to Sherwood Way to the report of a fireworks complaint. The officer contacted a man who possessed and was using fireworks capable of producing very loud noises through combustion. The officer cited the main in lieu of custody for sale, possession and use of fireworks prohibited.
Violent Conduct
Officers were dispatched to a call of disorderly conduct on Madison Avenue. A man who was standing on the road had thrown a glass bottle at the caller’s vehicle but missed hitting the caller. Officers contacted the man, who said he had thrown the bottles because he was angry with the city bus service for not picking him up. Officer cited the man in lieu of custody for violent conduct.
Disorderly Conduct 2/Assault 4
An officer was dispatched to an area around Western Boulevard after a man called to report his brother had assaulted him and broke his nose. The officer located the caller’s brother on the sidewalk, who told the officer that he was so sick of the caller’s complaining, that he punched him in the nose to get him to stop.
Officers spoke to the caller, who said his brother punched him in the nose because he refused to give him money for meth, cigarettes or alcohol. Officer developed probable cause to arrest the caller’s brother for domestic assault in the fourth degree and disorderly conduct in the second degree.
The caller’s brother was taken to the Benton County Jail, where he was released four days later on May 26.
May 23
Burglary 2/Criminal Mischief 2/Theft 1
An officer responded to a report of a burglary of multiple storage units at Simply Storage on the morning of May 21. Upon investigation, it was determined who had broken into the storage units, and the suspect was located two days later on May 23.
An officer contacted the suspected man near Third Street, where he admitted to having broken into the storage units. The officer arrested the man for three counts of burglary in the second degree, three counts of criminal mischief in the second degree and one count of theft in the first degree.
The man was transported to the Benton County Jail, where he was released three days later on May 26.
May 24
Trespass 2
An officer contacted two people illegally camping on private property north of Century Boulevard. The officer explained to them that they were on private property, which was clearly posted with no trespassing signs. The officer issued both people municipal citations for trespass in the second degree and asked them to collect their items and leave the property.
