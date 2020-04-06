March 20
Trespass/Failure to Appear 2
An officer responded to a call on SW Twin Oaks Circle for a trespassing complaint. A man was earlier evicted from the property, however, he returned and refused to answer property management when they knocked on his door.
The officer contacted the man at a trailer, with property management wanting the man to leave for the night and to return to retrieve his property the next day. The man was charged for theft in the second degree on Feb. 27 but failed to appear at his arraignment earlier on March 12, resulting in the Failure to Appear charge.
The man was cited and released.
March 22
Violent Conduct
An officer responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Home Depot at 1780 NE Four Acre Plaza. An investigation revealed that an employee had become upset with a pair of customers over verbal comments made during checkout. The employee proceeded to follow them outside and throw a full 20oz bottle of Coca Cola at them, the bottle hit one customer in the right leg and broke open on the ground.
The employee admitted to being angry to the officer but said he wasn’t trying to hit either of the customers. The employee was taken into custody and later cited for violent conduct.
Assault 4 - Simple Assault Domestic
An officer responded to a report of a fight at Skate Park. A man had been involved in an altercation with his girlfriend and was arrested for assault in the fourth degree domestic violence and transported to jail without incident.
The man is currently being held in the Benton County Jail on $59,000 bail and has four charges: three failure to appear charges and the assault charge.
March 25
Loud Noise
An officer was dispatched for a complaint of a man yelling threats at people on NW Fourth Street and NW Monroe Avenue. The man was yelling at another man parked across the street and was cited for loud noise and received a Special Response Notice - Subsequent Response.
False info to police officer/Theft 3 - Shoplifting
An officer responded to a report of shoplifting at Winco store located at NW Kings Boulevard. A loss prevention officer held a man in custody for stealing a package of cookies for $3.38. The man was cited in lieu of custody for theft in the third degree and for giving false information to a police officer.
March 26
Reckless Burning/Trespass
An officer was dispatched for a report of a man setting a garbage can on fire near the Safeway on Circle Boulevard. The man was standing next to the fire, and he admitted to throwing two burning matches into the trash because he was cold.
Safeway requested the man be considered trespassing. The officer issued the man a citation for reckless burning, along with a trespassing notice.
March 28
Criminal Mischief 2/Theft 1/Criminal trespass 2/Burglary 2
An officer responded to a report of a burglary that had occurred the previous weekend at Simply Storage on Twin Oaks Circle. The officer spoke to the owner, who said 11 storage units were broken into the previous weekend.
