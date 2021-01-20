Jan. 3
Orange Media Network did not receive a report of any crimes committed on this day.
Jan. 4
Theft 3
At 10 a.m., a man on Northwest Ninth Street reported the theft of his Republic Service’s gray trash can. He said that he’d last seen it on Dec. 30 at about 10 a.m. when he put it away after it was dumped. When he returned on Jan. 2, however, the trash case was gone. There is no suspect information for the theft.
Theft 1
At about 12:30 p.m., a man reported that his vehicle on Northwest 27th Street had been broken into between 12 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Jan. 2. The suspect had broken the rear window and stolen a green mountain bike, valued at $1200, out of the back. There is no suspect information for the incident.
Theft 2, Criminal Mischief 2
At about 2 p.m., a woman reported that, on New Year’s Eve, someone had broken into her husband’s vehicle on Northwest Jackson Avenue. The woman said that an unknown suspect had broken the side passenger window and taken her husband’s green disc golf bag, which contained about 40 different discs. There is no suspect information in the theft.
Theft 2, Criminal Trespass 2
A bike was taken from the second story patio of an apartment on Southwest East Avenue after the resident heard a knock on his front door.
Jan. 5
Harassment, Physical Assault
A woman told police that she had been slapped in the face by a man while at the skate park on Southwest B Avenue. The man was a white male with a skateboard, about six feet tall, and wearing blue and white pants and a grey jacket. The man then left the area. There was no redness or injury on the female, only pain that went away immediately, and the woman said she was more angry than anything. The case has been discontinued but the suspect is still being searched for.
Theft 3
A man had been shopping in the Co-Op grocery store on Southeast Third Street but left at about 6:30 p.m. to ride home on his bike. As he was riding, he noticed that the bolts that hold his tire on were missing. The man thinks someone stole the bolts in an attempt to seal the tires or unlock the rest of the bike from the tire and take it. The missing parts were valued at $50.
The tires on the man’s bike, however, are specialized tired valued at about $500. There is no current suspect information, but the man has contacted Co-Op to ask for video surveillance.
Jan. 6
Mail Theft
After seeing a mail carrier deliver his mail at about 1 p.m. on Jan. 6, a man retrieved his mail from his mailbox at about 6:15 p.m. to find that his mail had been opened. The mail was from the Oregon Department of Health Services to notify him that he was approved for health insurance. The envelope was sealed in two places, and the man is unsure when the envelope was opened. The mailbox was not a locked box, and anyone could open it. No documents were stolen from the envelope.
Criminal Trespass 2
An employee of Sally Beauty Supply on Northwest Circle Boulevard reported that they believed a female inside the store was shoplifting. Police searched the woman’s purse and pockets but did not locate anything that appeared to be from the store. The employee wanted the woman trespassed from the store, however, but the woman did not want to stay to receive the paperwork.
Trespass 2
A man in his recreational vehicle at the Church of Jesus Christ on Northwest Walnut Boulevard had been asked to leave the premises multiple times but refused to do so. He was trespassed from the property and both parties were given copies of the Trespass Notice.
Jan. 7
Found Property
At about 7 p.m., a woman gave police a black Samsung smartphone with a cracked screen inside of a “MOFT” case. She said she found the phone on the ground as she was walking home. Police believe the phone was valued at more than $50 and still operable as it rang repeatedly.
Menacing
Two people reported that they’d been in their car at the intersection of Northwest Ninth Street and Northwest Circle Boulevard when a man pulled up beside them and pointed a black handgun at them. The woman driving said she reversed to escape, and that the man driving the other vehicle fled the area.
The man was later found and admitted to chasing after the woman and said he exited his vehicle to fight with them. He denied brandishing a firearm. His vehicle was searched, and a black pellet handgun was found in the back of the gun. The man was arrested and booked for Menacing.
Jan. 8
Theft 2, Burglary 1
At about 11 a.m., a cold burglary occurred on Northwest 27th street when two people entered a group-style home at about 4 a.m. through an unlocked door. Video of this incident was captured but the suspects were wearing masks. A gray backpack and two packs of magic cards were stolen.
Mail Theft
A male subject was seen actively trying to open mailboxes on Southeast Ryan Street. The man was issued in place of custody for Attempted Mail Theft and Interfering with a Peace Officer.
Unlawful Entry of Motor Vehicle
Sometime between 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 and 8 a.m. on Jan. 8, the tarp was taken off a trailer on Northwest Elmwood Drive and the trailer was rummaged through. There were no cameras in the area.
Criminal Trespass 2
A woman who was not a tenant was dumping trash at apartments on Northwest 21st Street. The caller did not want to pursue criminal charges but did want the female trespassed from the property. Police later found the woman, who admitted to dumping the trash there due to her cans not being able to fit what she needed to throw away. She was given a trespass notice and the caller from the apartments was given one as well.
Potentially Dangerous Animal
At about 6:30 p.m., a dog charged a woman and her dogs. The case has been discontinued.
Physical Harassment, Disorderly Conduct 2, Resisting Arrest
A resident on Northwest Arthur Circle reported that a man had entered their home, pushed two people to the ground, then left with a book of documents. The man was later arrested and taken to the Good Samaritan Hospital. He was cited for Disorderly Conduct in the second degree, Harassment, and Resisting Arrest.
Found Property
A black LG cell phone with no cover was left in the Lotto area at Elmer’s Restaurant between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Theft 3
On Jan. 7 between 12 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., three strands of Paradise LED rope lights were stolen from a man’s property. The lights had been on the garage. There were no witnesses or video cameras in the area.
Jan. 9
Special Response Notice, Unlawful Amplified Sound
At about 3 a.m., three anonymous complaints of loud noise for a residence on Southwest Windflower Drive were reported. No violations were found during the first two responses, though on the third response, there was some faint bass music that could be heard from the road. The people playing the music apologized and said they didn’t realize how loud their music was. They agreed to turn their music off and, due to the number of reports, they were issued a SRN for Unlawful Amplified Sound.
Disorderly Conduct 2, Possession of Methamphetamine, Warrant Arrest
At about 10:15 a.m., a man was standing in the road in the area of Southwest Fourth Street and Southwest Western Boulevard. He was searched and found in possession of methamphetamine residue. He also had three outstanding warrants and was lodged at Benton County Correctional Facility.
Harassment
A physical altercation occurred in a transient camp near the Skate Park on Southwest Fourth Street and Southwest C Avenue. However, statements from involved parties and witnesses were inconsistent, no one was injured, no one fully cooperated, and no one was interested in pursuing charges, so no arrests based on the incident were made. Two individuals were arrested for outstanding warrants.
Criminal Mischief 2, Theft 2
At about 12:45 p.m., a man reported that between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Jan. 9, the passenger rear window on the vehicle his daughter drove had been broken. It had been parked in the alley behind the residence. The daughter said a gray Nike basketball bag was taken and that blue and red basketball shoes, and a Wilson Evolution basketball had been inside the bag. There were no witnesses or cameras in the area. The case is being discontinued due to lack of evidence.
Criminal Mischief 2, Theft 2
A man reported that between 6 p.m. on Jan. 8 and 5 p.m. on Jan. 9, someone broke into his vehicle. The car had been parked on the street of Southwest 11th Street and the driver side rear window had been broken. A yellow hiking backpack with many miscellaneous camping and hiking gear had been stolen from the vehicle. There were no witnesses or cameras in the area. Due to the lack of evidence, the case is being discontinued.
Jan. 10
Unlawful Entry of Motor Vehicle, Criminal Mischief 3
A vehicle was broken into and vandalized while parked on Northwest Witham Hill Drive. The owner found mud inside the vehicle as well as a hole that had been cut into the carpeting in the back seat. Her purse had been in the front but nothing was missing.
Theft 2
A man was sleeping in his vehicle on Northwest University Place when two large totes were stolen from it. The totes contained about $300 worth of clothing. There was no video evidence captured or suspect information.
Theft 2, Criminal Mischief 2
At about 10:30 a.m., a man noticed that someone stole the tire and handlebars of his bike while it was locked on a bike rack at Southwest Sagebrush Drive. Without the tires and handlebars, the owner said the bike was useless. There are no cameras or suspect information.
Criminal Mischief 2, Theft 2
The rear driver’s side window of a vehicle parked on Northwest Grant Avenue was broken overnight. A fishing backpack with many things valued at about $300 was taken. The damage to the window is estimated to be $200 to fix. There are no cameras or suspect information.
Found Property
A woman on Northwest Van Buren Boulevard said that a package had been delivered to them on Friday but that it wasn’t addressed to them. She took it to her neighbors house, only for the package to be back up on her porch a few days later. The package had been opened and contained 5 wrapped packages. Police were able to locate the people whom the package was addressed to.
Lost Property
At about 8:30 p.m., a man told police that someone had stolen his wallet, phone, and cigarettes from the 7 Eleven on Southwest Third Street. He said he’d seen who’d taken his things, and that they called him a “loser” but didn’t know what happened to his items.
An employee of the 7 Elven said the man had come back in looking for the items, but that they hadn’t been left on the counter to his knowledge. He said he would ask his manager to look at the video the next day. There is no current evidence of stolen items, though the case will be reviewed if video evidence is found.
Criminal Trespass 2
The 7 Eleven on Northwest Monroe Avenue reported that a woman was being a disturbance and yelling at customers. She was located in the area and told police that she had stopped to get toilet paper when the employees started yelling at her to leave. Police told her the store wanted her trespassed and was given a copy of a trespass notice.
Jan. 11
Failure to Perform Duties as Driver, Criminal Mischief 3
A hit and run took place on Southwest Lilly Avenue between 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 and 8 a.m. on Jan. 9. The caller found a large dent in her vehicle on the front grill and hood. The vehicle had been parked on the street. The case has been discontinued due to lack of suspect information.
Found Property
At about 4 p.m., a woman dropped off an Apple Ipad that she said her husband had found while he was jogging on West Hills Road near Grand Oaks. However, she said he’d found the Ipad at that location on Dec. 13 at about 4 p.m. The woman had posted about the Ipad on Facebook in their neighborhood, hoping to find its owner, but was not able to. The police will hold the Ipad for a few days before disposing of it if the owner is not found.
Criminal Mischief 3
A man who works at Hollingsworth and Vose on Southeast Crystal Lake Drive called to report that graffiti was found on one of their buildings on Jan. 10 at 12 p.m., though they’re unsure when the incident actually occurred. He had already painted over the graffiti but took pictures of it. The graffiti were the words “local park age 13 find me,” the word “Skate,” and a drawing of a penis in orange spray paint. There were no cameras on the property and no suspect information.
Theft 2, Criminal Mischief 2
A vehicle that had been parked on Northwest Lincoln Avenue was broken into sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Jan. 10. The back window of the vehicle had been broken out and a blue and gray Cabela’s sleeping bag valued at $150, a white and blue snow boarding coat valued at $350, and other miscellaneous clothing were. There is no suspect information, and the case has been discontinued.
Theft 3
A package theft was reported from a residence on Southeast Chester Avenue. The package had been taken sometime between 11 a.m. on Jan. 10 and 11 a.m. on Jan. 11, when a neighbor brought the empty package back to the residence. The package had contained a bottle of therapeutic oil worth $42. There is no suspect information in the theft and the case is inactive due to the lack of investigative leads.
Theft 3
At about 3:45 p.m., a man reported that his wallet had either been lost or stolen while he was riding his scooter on Oxford circle, performing tricks. He thinks his wallet may have fallen out of his pocket while he was riding, though he’s not sure where. He did see an unknown male who appeared to be a teenager wearing a blue shirt and green pants pick something up, but he doesn’t know if it was his wallet or not.
The man said that his wallet is red in color with the word “Malboro” on it. He had a school ID, OSU credit union debit card, and food stamps, but no cash. No suspects have been identified in the case.
Animal at Large
A dog was reported to be in custody on Southeast Bridgeway. The man who had reported the dog said it showed up at his house but that he had never seen it before and did not know who it belonged to. The dog was a small, dark colored pitbull with a Heartland Humane Society tag on the collar. The dog did not have a microchip and was taken back to Heartland.
Jan. 12
Orange Media Network did not receive a report of any crimes committed on this day
Jan. 13
Theft 2, Criminal Mischief 2
The rear passenger door window of vehicle that had been parked on Northwest Van Burn Avenue was broken into and a longboard was stolen. The longboard was a Valador Advance with white wheels, a black top, and multi-colored artwork of plants stacked on top of each other. The theft could have happened anytime between Jan. 10 and Jan. 12 at 10 p.m.
Identity Theft
A woman told police that, on Jan. 8, she received a notification from her employer at Good Samaritan Hospital’s Human Resources department that they’d received an unemployment claim in her name that she had not filed. The Human Resources department said that the claim had been submitted on Dec. 31 but that they had no further information. The case has been discontinued due to the lack of suspect information and investigative leads.
Unauthorized Use of Vehicle
After a vehicle from Avi’s Rentals on Northwest Ninth Street was suspected to have been stolen, an employee said that he’d inventoried the vehicle on Jan. 11 at about 7 a.m. and noticed that they keys were missing, but that he hadn’t tried to look for them. The vehicle was last rented and returned on Jan. 4. The keys were supposed to be stored in a small plastic basket near the cash register, but the area was not secure. The employee said he thought he’d seen the vehicle at about 5 p.m. on Jan. 12.
Theft 2
A man reported that, over the weekend, someone had entered an enclosed tent where he stored his bikes and had stolen them. He was unsure of when the bikes were taken. One bike was a green and grey Giant brand Revel mountain bike and the second was a black and blue Trek model 820 mountain bike. Both bikes were valued at about $400. There are no cameras or current suspect information
Storing Property on Public Way
A man who had planted many plants between the sidewalk and the street on Northwest 34th Street was given a Final Notice of Municipal Code Violation for storing property on public ways. Police did not observe any ordinance violation, however, as there was nothing blocking the sidewalk or the street. This case has been discontinued.
Criminal Mischief 2
The owner of The Clothes Tree on Southwest Madison Avenue reported that a couple males had been skateboarding in front of the store, trying to jump over her planter, and had broken it. She estimated the value to be about $150. An employee who had been working at the time said the males appeared to be white men in their late twenties wearing blue jeans and long-sleeved shirts. They had left after the incident. The owner said this issue with skateboarders has been ongoing since a skate shop had opened next door. There were no cameras at The Clothes Tree or the skate shop.
Theft 3
Between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Jan. 13, one dollar and five dollars in change were stolen vehicle that had been parked in the staff parking lot at Samaritan Hospital on Northwest Samaritan Drive. There was no damage to the vehicle due to it being left unlocked. There we no cameras in the parking lot. The case has been discontinued due to a lack of evidence.
Suspicious Circumstance
A burglary on Southeast Aldrin Place was reported. Based on an investigation, police do not believe someone tried to enter the residence.
Jan. 14
Drug K9 Deployment
At about 1 a.m., a vehicle was stopped on Southeast Waverly Drive and a dog was deployed around the vehicle. The dog alerted and residue within the vehicle was found.
Failure to Appear 2, Criminal Trespass 2
At about 4 a.m., a trespass was reported at the 7-Eleven on Northwest Ninth Street. A man who had previously been trespassed was sleeping with a sleeping bag over his shoulders outside the business. The caller had asked the man to leave, but the man refused. The man also had two warrants out of Benton County Circuit Court for Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Trespass in the second degree. The man was given a trespass notice as well as a citation in place of custody for the warrants.
Camping in Public Places
At the direction of Parks and Recreation, many camps in flood and drainage areas at Pioneer Park on Southeast Philomath Boulevard were requested to be posted and moved. Police posted notices on all the camps in the area, many of which were unoccupied at the time. The camps are scheduled to be cleaned up on Jan. 20.
Theft 3
A package was delivered to a residence on Northwest Tyler Avenue but taken by an unknown suspect at about 7 p.m. The package, which was from Amazon, contained a box of Swiffer Wet Jet pads and was worth about $15. Video surveillance of the theft was caught, which shows someone knock on her front door then try to put the box into a plastic bag. The person then grabbed the box and left the residence. The suspect was wearing a jacket, jeans, and tennis shoes.
Found Property
A black touch screen Samsung cell phone and an OSU credit union debit card had been found on the bike path and turned into the Men’s Shelter on Southeast Chapman Place. The items were taken back to the Law Enforcement Center.
Jan. 15
Theft 2
Tools were stolen from a vehicle that was parked at an apartment complex on Northwest Garfield Avenue. The passenger side door had been pried open to gain access to the vehicle sometime between aa a.m. on Jan. 13 and 11 a.m. on Jan. 15. The tools that were stolen were a 200-piece Craftsman tool set in a black case, a beige and red tackle box with miscellaneous tools, and a black and blue air compressor. The total value of the tools was estimated to be $460.
Found Property
At about 11:30 a.m., a toolbox was found in a tree directly in front of an apartment complex on Northeast Conifer Boulevard. The two tool boxes were recovered and taken to the Law Enforcement Center.
Fugitive from Justice
A man who had been driving a VW Jetta was arrested on a nationwide extraditable warrant for Child Molestation in the first degree out of Washington State. He was taken to the Benton County Jail.
Tampering with Property, Trespass 2
At 2 p.m., a man was reported for trespassing in a business on Southwest Third Street after he refused to leave when asked to do so by employees. He had also damaged a hanger than held items on a shelf in the store. The man was cited for Tampering with Property and Trespass in the second degree.
Reckless Driving
A woman reported that a vehicle had driven near her in the Bi-Mart parking lot and that a juvenile male had yelled “f*ck you b*tch” at her. The woman recognized the vehicle as belonging to someone whom her brother had been having legal issues with. The woman thought she’d been targeted by these people’s children, though she wasn’t sure it was a crime.
The mother of the children reported that they had been in a van in the Bi-Mart parking lot. The children admitted to driving near the woman and yelling at her. Police will be sending the case to the District Attorney’s office for review.
Jan. 16
Unlawful Entry of Motor Vehicle, Theft 1
A navy blue North Face backpack that contained a MacBook Pro, about $1,000 in small bills, and a social security card were taken from a woman’s unlocked vehicle. There is video of the theft but due to the quality of the video, the suspect was unable to be identified. The MacBook did ping to another address on Northwest Forestgreen avenue and a search warrant was served, but the property was not recovered. There are no further leads.
Warrant Arrest, Possession of Methamphetamine
At about 11 p.m., police arrived with a search warrant to a residence on Northwest Forestgreen Avenue. Four people were arrested on warrants and drugs as well as drug paraphernalia were recovered.
