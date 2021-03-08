February 7
Orange Media Network did not receive a report of any crimes committed on this day
February 8
Identity Theft
A resident on Northwest 32nd Street said that someone had filed for unemployment benefits using her name. There is no current suspect information for the case.
Theft 3
At about 11:45 a.m., a woman reported that, between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 6, an unknown suspect had stolen her maroon colored farm wagon valued at $60. This happened on Northeast Circle Boulevard. The wagon had a sandwich board with the business name, Equine Exchange, on it. After the woman noticed her wagon was gone, she drove around the area and found the business sign, but the wagon was not nearby. There is no suspect information in the theft.
Theft 1
Two pressure washers were stolen from Oakvale Apartments on Northwest Witham Hill Drive. They were taken after 5 p.m. on Feb. 5. One pressure washer was broken with a Honda motor valued at $250. The other was a black and yellow Dewalt pressure washer with a Honda motor and two hoses valued at $899. There were no cameras in the location and no suspects.
Criminal Mischief 3
An unknown suspect tried to break into a vehicle parked on Northwest Powderhorn Place. The incident happened sometime between about 7 p.m. on Feb. 7 and 8:30 a.m. the next morning. The door lock had been broken out, but the suspect had not been able to gain access to the vehicle. The victim said nothing seemed to be missing or otherwise damaged.
Animal Noise
A dog was barking for over ten minutes on Northeast Sherwood Way. At about 6:30 p.m., the dog owner was cited for animal noise.
Found Property
A black OGIO brand rolling golf bag with no clubs, a black and blue soft igloo cooler, and a set of Volt brand tire chains were found on the street on Northwest Meadowgreen Place. The items were found on Feb. 5
Theft 3
At about 3:15 p.m., a bike was stolen from in front of the Goodwill on Northwest Ninth Street. The bike had been parked and locked at a bike rack on the north side of the store, but someone had taken the front tire while the owner was shopping inside. The bike is a “cruising” type bike that is gold in color. The tire is estimated to cost $80 to replace. There were no cameras at Goodwill that could have captured the incident.
Theft 2
A bike was stolen from an apartment complex on Southeast Lilly Avenue sometime in the past three weeks. The owner was unable to narrow down the specific date the bike was stolen. It was described as a black bike with red lettering, curved handle gears, 7 speed, front suspension, and a black rack on it. There were no cameras in the location.
Theft 3
A woman reported that her recycling bin had been stolen about two weeks ago. She said the bin had been on the curb in front of the residence overnight and, the morning, only the wheel was left behind. There was no suspect information or cameras in the area.
February 9
Orange Media Network did not receive a report of any crimes committed on this day
February 10
Theft 3
A package was taken from a residence on Southeast Hathaway Drive. The incident happened sometime between 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 9 and 6 a.m. on Feb. 10. The package was from Amazon and contained dog food.
Theft 3
Between 10 a.m. on Feb. 9 and about 2 p.m. on Feb. 10, a vehicle that was parked in front of a residence on Northwest Morning Glory Drive was broken into. There was no damage to the vehicle though the owner was unsure how the suspect got in. A box of business cards was stolen, though they were found about three blocks away from the residence. There were no cameras or witnesses in the area.
Dog at Large
A woman on Northwest Walnut Boulevard found a dog running in the street. The dog was a female black and white pit bull mix and was taken to the Heartland Humane Society on Southwest Twin Oaks Circle.
February 11
Mail Theft
Mail was found by an unknown male at Willamette park. The mail was a mixture of first class and bulk mail addressed to two residences on Southeast Crystal Lake Drive. Due to where the mail was found and one package being opened, the found mail was determined to be mail theft.
Phone Harassment
A woman on Southeast Lilly Avenue reported that her ex-boyfriend was messaging her daughter via Instagram. There were no threats or inappropriate comments made, however, so there was no probable cause of phone harassment.
Contempt of Court
A woman on Southwest Birdie Drive said that another man had contacted her multiple times within the previous 24 hours and admitted to contacting him as well but said she stopped due to his threatening behavior. The man lives in Douglas Country, however, so the report was sent to a police department there.
February 12
Identity Theft, Criminal Impersonation
An individual was impersonating someone else and asking for gift cards and money. The victim had told police his coworkers had received text messages, gift requests, and PayPal requests from someone claiming to be him. Police were unable to contact anyone with the phone number that the victim provided.
Possession of Methamphetamine, Criminal Trespass 2
The property manager of an apartment complex on Northwest 16th Street reported that a man had been staying in the basement. The man was taken into custody then cited in place of custody for Criminal Trespass in the second degree as well as for violation level possession of methamphetamine.
Failure to Perform Duties as Driver, Property Damage
A vehicle that had been parked in a parking lot on Northeast Conifer Boulevard was hit between 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 and 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 12. The vehicle was damaged in the form of a large dent in the passenger rear fender and long scratches with a white residue paint left behind. They believed it had been a resident who lived in the building with them and mentioned a white Mazda that was usually parked next to them. They were unsure if the vehicle was there when they parked, but it was there upon discovery of the damage.
Identity Theft
A woman who works for Good Samaritan was contacted by the human resources representative after the company received an email from the unemployment office about an unemployment claim made in her name. The woman said she’d never filed for unemployment. None of her other personal information or accounts were compromised.
Theft 2, Mail Theft, Criminal Mischief 2
A vehicle that was parked in the Willamette Park parking lot on South East Goodnight Avenue was broken into between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 12. The front passenger window was broken and a black Coach purse that had been sitting on the passenger seat was stolen. In the purse was a wallet, credit and debit cards, a driver’s license, prescription reading glasses, a retainer, and $200 cash. There were also four pieces of mail, two of which had $6,000 checks inside from Magnolia Tree TownHomes and Northwest Environmental Design, Inc. There were no witnesses or cameras in the area.
Driving While Suspended Misdemeanor
A vehicle was stopped on Northwest Fourth Street after turning into the second land rather than the first one. The driver of the vehicle was found to be Driving While Suspended Misdemeanor and had an Ignition Interlock Device requirement. The driver was cited in place of custody and given a citation for IID requirement. He was also warned for making an improper turn. Another individual with a valid license picked up the driver from where he had parked.
Fraudulent Use of Credit Card, Identity Theft
A man reported on-going fraudulent credit charges to his account that appeared to be from entities outside the Corvallis area.
February 13
Criminal Mischief 1, Theft 2
Between about 9 p.m. on Feb. 12 and 5:30 the next morning, a vehicle parked at a residence on Northwest Silverbelle Place was broken into. The rear trunk window was broken and multiple ski items were stolen from the vehicle. The first pair of skis was described as silver and black with clouds, a purple base, and Fritschi Techton bindings. The second pair of skis were gray, blue and red with Solomon Shift bindings. The third pair of skis were said to be two different shades of green. Three ski poles were also stolen, two being black, brown and silver and one being black, silver and blue. There were no cameras or witnesses in the area.
Theft 2
A bicycle that had been being kept on a front porch on Northwest Garryanna Drive was stolen on Feb. 13 between 12 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. The bike was described as black and gray with straight handlebars, black rubber grips, black fenders, a black seat that has white writing, and a black rear cargo rack. The bike owner also said the bike had an OSU Zap tag on it. There were no cameras or witnesses in the area.
Theft 3
A vehicle that was parked at a residence on Northwest 35th Street was broken into between 10 p.m. on Feb. 12 and 10 a.m. the next morning. There was no damage to the vehicle due to it being left unlocked, but the vehicle manual registration and insurance card were stolen. There were no witnesses or cameras in the area.
February 14
Theft 3, Unlawful Entry of Motor Vehicle, Criminal Mischief 2
A resident on Northwest Beca Avenue reported that someone had broken the front, driver-side window of her vehicle and stolen her wallet from the door map pocket. There was nothing valuable in the wallet. The resident did not see the suspect and there were no video cameras in the area.
Criminal Mischief 3
At about 2:15 a.m., a woman saw a male crouched near her vehicle in front of her apartment. She yelled at the male, and he ran off, but she believes the male was associated with an upstairs apartment based on previous incidents. Their vehicle had not been damaged.
Criminal Trespass 2
A man who was not supposed to be in the Capri Villa trailer park on Northeast Circle Boulevard was seen driving a blue vehicle around the property. The manager said she’d verbally trespassed the man from the property and wanted him to be given a paper trespass notice.
The man was found behind the Super 8 on Northwest Second Street and given a copy of a trespass notice.
Criminal Mischief 3, Theft 3
An individual on Northwest 23rd Street reported that a vehicle had been broken into. The owner of the vehicle said the suspect had broken the rear driver side window and tried to steal a weighted vest, though the vest was left at the scene. There is no suspect information.
Criminal Trespass 2, Theft 3
The Rite-Aid on Northwest Ninth Street reported an attempted shoplift. A man had tried to leave the store with $87.45 worth of items before an employee contacted him. He was cited in place of custody for Theft in the third degree.
Found Property, Submitted for Destruction
The Great Clips on Northeast Circle Boulevard reported found narcotics. A clear plastic baggie with a white crystalline substance was found on the sidewalk in front of the business. The substance in the bag was determined to be methamphetamine and contained about 3.000 grams. The baggie was put into evidence for destruction.
Possession of Methamphetamine
A woman who had been staying at the Hilton Garden on Southwest Western Boulevard was reported for having narcotics in her possession. An employee of the hotel gave police a pouch that contained two glass pipes, a lighter, and a baggie with white crystalline substance that was believed to be methamphetamine. The total weight was about 1.183 grams, less than the criminal amount. The baggie was put into evidence for destruction.
February 15
Theft 1
A woman reported that her bike had been taken from her apartment’s bike rack on Southwest Jackson Avenue sometime after Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. The bike was described as a blue, recumbent style tricycle with a yellow tow bar and a brass bell. The apartment was contacted for video footage.
Disorderly Conduct 2
At about 3 p.m., a man was walking northbound in the southbound lane on Southwest Third Street, causing vehicles to have to go around him. The man was warned verbally for Disorderly Conduct in the second degree then taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.
February 16
Possession of Methamphetamine
A woman on Southeast Goodnight Avenue was arrested and found to be in possession of a white crystal residue substance in clear plastic baggies. The woman said the substance was probably methamphetamine. She also admitted to having a glass tube pipe, in which there was a burnt crystal white residue that was also methamphetamine. The woman was cited for Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamines.
Unlawful Entry of Motor Vehicle
A woman on Northwest 27th Street reported that, sometime between 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 15 and 8 a.m. the next morning, someone had entered her unlocked vehicle and rifled through it. The woman said nothing was missing from her vehicle, but that she did think the suspect had messed with wires under the dash, possibly intending to steal the vehicle. There was no suspect incident in the case.
Criminal Mischief 2
The rear window of a vehicle on Northwest 21st Street was smashed sometime between 6 p.m. on Feb. 15 and 6 a.m. on Feb. 16. A neighbor had texted the vehicle’s owner at 6 a.m. and told them of the damage to the vehicle. The owner said nothing appeared to be missing.
Identity Theft
A man said that two letters were mailed to his address on Southwest Grand Oaks Drive from the unemployment office. The letters said unemployment claims that he had made were denied, but the man said he’d never filed for unemployment. None of his other personal information or accounts were compromised.
Identity Theft
After someone tried to file for unemployment with his name, a man filed a report with the Federal Trade Commission. The man said that, on Feb. 3, security software on his computer notified him that someone performed a transaction at Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet in his name. He reported the issue. Then, on Feb. 11, he received a letter of entitlement from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance department at the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance. The letter was dated as Feb. 4 and the address of the last four digits of the man’s social security number were correct on the letter.
The man tried to reach someone about the issue but was unable to. He then filed a report with the FTC and Federal Bureau of Investigation and put a Fraud Alert on his credit reports.
Criminal Trespass 2
The Econo Lodge on Northwest Garfield Avenue reported a trespasser on their property. Two individuals were found standing near the southwest side of the Econo Lodge parking lot even after being asked to leave. Both individuals were given trespass notices.
Unauthorized Use of Vehicle
The manager of Avis Budget on Northwest Ninth Street reported that, sometime between Jan. 11 and Jan. 13, a vehicle was stolen from the lot. The manager said the keys had probably been with the vehicle, which had a full tank of gas. The vehicle was valued at $20,000. The manager said that the store did not have surveillance cameras.
Criminal Mischief 2
A storage trailer at Vina Moses Welfare Center on Northwest Garfield Avenue was broken into. The trailer had a latch that prevented it from being secured. There were no cameras in the area and there is no suspect information.
Theft 3
Packages were stolen from a residence on Northwest Virginia Place. Amazon had notified the resident that her items were delivered at 5:45 p.m. and about 6 p.m. but were gone when her dog started barking at about 6:45 p.m. The packages contained women’s clothing items from Walmart valued at $50 and a book valued at $20. The woman also thinks an envelope with retirement paperwork and her personal information was taken from her mailbox, too.
The woman attempted to find the person who had taken her packages but was unable to. She did not have any surveillance cameras to capture the incident.
February 17
Criminal Trespass
The manager of the Econolodge on Northwest Garfield Avenue reported an argument with a resident. The resident said the cleaning lady had accused them of using drugs in their hotel room but that they were actually insulin shots that his girlfriend used because she had diabetes. Police discovered the woman was actually an intravenous heroin user, though, and the male resident admitted to lying.
The manager said he’d already collected the syringe from both residents and requested that they be trespassed from the hotel. Both the male and female were told not to return to the hotel and were warned about lying about their drug use.
Criminal Mischief 2
A vehicle on Northwest Forestgreen Avenue was egged on Feb. 15 at about 5:45 p.m. The victim had been sitting in her car when she heard a loud bang against her window. She then saw a read minivan drive away, heading east before turning onto Northwest Garryanna. She was unable to see the license plate of the vehicle or confirm its make and model.
Theft 3
A large 90-gallon Republic Services rolling garbage can, valued at $75, was stolen from a residence on Southwest Second Street. The victim guessed the theft happened somewhere between Feb. 11 and Feb. 15. There is no suspect information in the theft.
Theft 1
A resident of Southwest West Hills road reported that ten pairs of boots and shoes were stolen off the front porch between about 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Among the shoes stolen were hunting, duck, and cowgirl boots as well as miscellaneous tennis shoes and Nike tennis shoes. The shoes were valued to be about $1000.
The resident also reported that the garage door was open when she returned home, despite that she thought it had been locked. There were no signs of forced entry, though, and none of the house residents saw anything suspicious. There were no video cameras in the area.
Camping in Public Places
An illegal camp was posted at the Orleans Natural Area near the Highway 34 Bypass. There were several tents in the area, all of which were unoccupied in the area, and a lot of trash scattered around the camps. An illegal camping notice was attached to each of the tents. The camp is planned to be cleaned up in the following week.
Camping in Public Places
An illegal camp was posted at Michael’s Landing at the request of Parks and Recreation employees. There were many tents in the area, but no people around. Illegal camping notices were attached to each of the tents. The camp is planned to be cleaned up at a later date.
Possession of Methamphetamine, Warrant Arrest, Interference with Peace Officer
After a vehicle was stopped by police, a male tried to run from the car. The man was apprehended in the parking lot of the Corvallis Community Center. He was arrested for a probation violation warrant and cited for Possession of Methamphetamine and Interfering with a Police Officer.
Burglary 1, Theft 1
A resident of Northwest Highland Drive said that someone appeared to have entered her residence in the last two days and stolen some items. Among the stolen items were power tools, hand tools, jewelry, men’s clothing, and other miscellaneous items. The estimated value of all the stolen items was about $2,500.
February 18
Unlawful Use of Vehicle
A blue Honda Accord on Northwest Witham Drive was stolen. The vehicle was valued at about $1200 and had about ¾ of a tank of gas. The owner still had the keys and said the vehicle had some paint peeling off, that it was missing both passenger side hub caps, had a spoiler, and that there was a sticker of a female detective on the rear windshield. There is no suspect information in the case.
Found Property
A man who had been playing with his kids in the park near Northwest Monroe Avenue and Northwest 13th Street found an eyeglass container that contained heroin paraphernalia.
Driving While Suspended, Misdemeanor
A vehicle driving southbound on Northwest Ninth Street was being driven by a female who had a misdemeanor level suspended driving status. She was arrested for Driving While Suspended – Misdemeanor and given a citation for driving uninsured.
Criminal Mischief 2
Sometime between Feb. 14 and Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m., a garage door on Northwest Polk Avenue, which faced an alleyway, was vandalized with salmon colored spray paint. The paint was splattered on the left side of the door and derogatory words were written below the window top. The current tenant believes the suspect may have vandalized the door for a previous tenant, who moved out in November.
Criminal Trespass 2
The CAD comments reported an angry customer who was threatening to come to the office and settle a dispute. The man didn’t actually ever leave his house, but he was requested to be trespassed. The man was told he couldn’t return to the property, and said that he understood.
Criminal Mischief 3
A vehicle that was parked in front of an apartment complex on Northwest Markham Place was vandalized between about 8 p.m. on Feb. 17 and the next day at about 1 p.m. The vehicle had been egged, though there were no cameras or people to witness the event.
Possession in Public
Two men were found playing soccer on the bike path that parallels the railroad tracks near Northeast Waterworks Avenue with a bottle of open alcohol near them. The bottle was partially full of amber liquid. One of the men was told to pour out the liquid, though he instead picked it up and drank from it. He was taken to the law enforcement center and cited in place of custody.
Theft 3
Washington Street Liquor on Southwest Washington Avenue reported that a male had come into the store, picked up a box of Patron Anejo work almost $60, then walked out without paying. He then got on a black bike and left going east on Southwest Washington Avenue. Video surveillance revealed the man to be wearing a black beanie, black hoodie, baggy dark jeans, white shoes, white sunglasses, and a red mask. The suspect was unable to be located in the area near the store.
Theft 3
A vehicle that was parked at a residence on Northwest 14th Street was broken into between Feb. 16 at 11 p.m. and Feb. 18 at 4:20 p.m. There was no damage to the vehicle, so the owner was unsure how the suspect gained entry due to it being locked. She also said everything had been shuffled through and that the vehicle registration had been stolen. There were no witnesses or video cameras.
Mail Theft
Mail was stolen from a residence on Northwest Tyler Avenue at about 12 p.m. on Feb. 16.
Theft 3
Items were stolen from a vehicle on Northwest Harrison Boulevard on Feb. 18.
Unlawful Use of Vehicle
At about 10 p.m., a man reported that his vehicle, a silver Toyota Tacoma, had been stolen. The vehicle had an extended cab, a hood scoop, and a silver plated “OSU” sticker on the back window. He’d last seen his vehicle on Feb. 17 on the corner of Northwest 19th Street and Northwest Tyler Avenue and was still in possession of the key. There is no suspect information.
February 19
Criminal Mischief 2
A door at Corvallis Cyclery on Southwest Second Street was damaged when the solid bronze button above the door handle which released the latch was broken off. An employee said it was discovered at 9 a.m. and the door was last seen intact by an employee at 6:15 p.m. on Feb 18.
The business owner said he didn’t think anyone had entered the store since the alarm had not been activated. The door was estimated to cost $150 to fix. There were no surveillance cameras pointed at the door that could have captured the incident.
Burglary 2
The Robnett’s Hardware store on Southwest Second Street reported an attempted burglary. The business owner said sometime during the night, an unknown individual tried unsuccessfully to pry open the two windows and cut the internet cable leading into the business. The damage was valued between $100-$500. There was no suspect information.
Criminal Mischief 2
A male dressed in all black and wearing a black, flat billed hat and black bandana tried to break into River Jewelry on Southwest Second Street. He walked up to the front door at about 1:45 a.m. before trying to get in above an air conditioner. The air conditioner, which fell and broke inside the store, was said to cost $300 to fix.
Criminal Mischief 2, Hit and Run, Property Damage
A vehicle outside a residence on Northwest 21st Street was damaged between 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 18 and 12:15 p.m. the next day. The driver side mirror had been damaged, and the cap was completely off. There were no witnesses or cameras.
Driving While Suspended, Misdemeanor
A man who was operating a motor vehicle in the parking lot of Southwest Third Street was found to have a misdemeanor level suspended driving status. He was given a citation in place of custody for Driving While Suspended as well as a citation for driving uninsured.
Theft 2
Between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Feb. 19, a bicycle that was locked on the bike rack at an apartment complex on Northeast Conifer Boulevard was stolen. The bike is a gray, black and red mountain bike with 21 speed, a boy frame, straight handlebars, black rubber grips, front and rear black fenders, a pouch under the seat, and a speedometer on the right side of the handlebars. The bike had been locked but the lock was cut. There were no witnesses or cameras.
Theft 3
A grey and teal Coleman camp chair valued at about $45 was stolen from a porch on Southwest Sixth Street. The theft happened at 12:15 a.m. The video revealed that the suspect was probably trying to steal the bikes but was unable to due to a lock. The suspect in the video has not been identified.
Theft 3
About $9 worth of snacks and Tylenol was stolen from a self-service market at the Clubhouse in The Domain on Northwest Duniway Drive. Video footage showed the suspect using the checkout computer to look at item prices then picking up a couple items before leaving. It was then discovered that he did not pay for the items.
The woman who reported the incident did not want to press criminal charges for theft or have the suspect trespassed, she just wanted him to pay for the items. The suspect was unable to be found, however, but the woman said she would follow up with the suspect and the vendor who runs the store.
Criminal Mischief 1, Hit and Run, Property Damage
A vehicle that had been parked in the 7-Eleven parking lot on Northwest Ninth Street was damaged between 5:40 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. There was damage to the driver side rear quarter panel in the form of a dent about 18 inches in length. The vehicle had been parked in the far north side of the parking lot where a gray vehicle had been parked next to him, not in a parking spot. He believes the gray vehicle caused the damage to his own.
The 7-Eleven said that there were no videos pointed toward where the vehicle had been parked.
Criminal Mischief 2
A vehicle that had been parked at a residence on Northwest 14th Street was damaged between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. The driver side mirror had been ripped off the vehicle and was hanging by the wires. While the owner of the vehicle heard voices outside her residence, she did not see anyone. There were no witnesses or video cameras.
February 20
Criminal Trespass 2
A male was reported as trespassing at the Winco on Northwest Kings Boulevard. He admitted to entering the business despite being previously trespassed. He was cited for Criminal Trespass in the second degree.
Criminal Trespass 2
A male wearing a white jacket and red sleeves stole at least one item from a Wilco on Northeast four Acre place. The suspect was found and detained by officers nearby. While watching surveillance, the manager determined that nothing had been taken from the store and the suspect was not seen concealing or attempting to conceal any items they picked up. He also had nothing in his possession that was stolen from Wilco.
While he was not found to have stolen from Wilco, he had been arrested for shoplifting he committed at Safeway after Wilco. He was also given a trespass notice from Wilco.
Animal Neglect 2
An individual reported that a husky living in an apartment on Northwest Calliope Drive was being forced to stay in a small cage and lay in its own feces. A resident of the apartment said she and her roommate had a disagreement about their pets after she was reported for animal neglect. The resident was not arrested for Animal Neglect in the second degree.
Potentially Dangerous Animal at Large
Someone on Northwest Beca Avenue received a dog bite or scratch at about 1 p.m.
Criminal Mischief
A vehicle at an apartment complex. on Northwest Witham Hill Drive was damaged between about 7 p.m. on Feb. 19 and 6:30 a.m. the next morning. The vehicle had been keyed from the front passenger side headlight to the rear passenger door in one continuous line. There are no video cameras at the apartment complex.
Driving Under Influence of Intoxicants, Reckless Driving
An individual on Northwest Polk Avenue was reported as possibly intoxicated. After refusing to perform a Standardized Field Sobriety Test or provide a Blood Alcohol Concentration, she was arrested. A search warrant was then obtained to test her blood at Good Samaritan Hospital. She was cited in place of custody for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants and Reckless Driving.
Special Response Notice, Unlawful Amplified Sound
A residence on Northwest Shooting Star Drive was found to be in violation of noise rules when their music could be heard from over 75 feet away. They were also issued a verbal warning for noise disturbance in November 2020. A resident of the house was issued a Special Response Notice for Unlawful Amplified Sound.
