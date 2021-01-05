December 13
Animal at Large
At about 8 p.m., two dogs were in custody at the Hilton Garden Inn on Southwest Western Boulevard. An employee of the inn said that the two dogs had been running through the street and parking lot before he corralled them into a fenced area at the hotel. Neither dog, both of which were German Shepherds, had tags or were microchipped, though the male dog did have a collar while the female did not. Both dogs were taken to Heartland Humane Society.
December 14
Trespass 2
At about 8:30 a.m., a man was reported as trespassing at the Seven Eleven on Southwest Third Street. The manager said that a man who had been previously trespassed had some onto the property. The man was cited in place of custody for trespass in the second degree.
Theft 3
A package was taken from a residence on Northwest Garfield Avenue over the weekend. The man who lived in the residence believes the package was stolen around 7 p.m. on Dec. 12 but has no suspect information in the theft. The package contained a caulking gun and a few tubes of caulking valued at $30.
Burglary 2, Criminal Mischief 3
At about 10:45 a.m., someone reported that an unknown suspect had tried to break into Two Towns Cider on Southwest Hout Street though an exterior door. The suspect was unable to gain entry to the business, however, and there is no suspect information.
Possession of Alcohol in Public
At about 1:30 p.m., two males were seen seated on a park bench in Central park on Southeast Monroe Avenue with a clear bottle that had golden liquid and a silver label that appeared to be a bottle of malt beer. The men were told that they cannot drink alcohol in public, especially in the park. One man said the alcohol was his and put the cap back on. He was given a citation for possession of an open container of alcohol in public places.
Theft 3
A theft was reported on Southwest Chickadee. The suspect said that several wrenches had been taken from his back balcony but that he did not know their brand or have any further description. The tools were valued to be $50. There were no cameras at the residence, but the victim thought the theft occurred between Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. and Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. There are no suspects.
Criminal Mischief 2, Theft 2
A vehicle was broken into at Bald Hill Park on Dec. 11 while the victim had been hiking. She said that the passenger window of her Honda CRV was broken out and that her purse was taken from the vehicle. There is no current suspect information.
Mail Theft
A mail theft was reported at a residence on Northeast Canterbury Circle. The man said that he sent out packages and checks on Dec. 7 but that they were never received by the intended parties. There is no suspect information.
Theft 2
A woman reported fraud, saying that, on Nov. 30, she had received a check in the mail for $2,800 from a survey company called Ardent Service Inc. She spoke to a representative of the company over the phone who requested that she send them $200 in cash in exchange for the check they gave her as well as future survey services.
The woman then provided them her backing information including her routing number and checking number then mailed the cash to an address that she does not remember. However, when she tried to deposit the $2,800 check, it was fraudulent and bounced. She froze her bank accounts and reported no monetary loss other than the $200. The case is being discontinued due to a lack of investigative leads.
Theft 2
A package was taken from a residence on Northwest Sixth Street between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. The package showed as being delivered at 1:30 p.m., but was not on her porch. The package contained a Porter Cable brand router tool valued at $150. There were no video cameras at the location, though the victim did find a toy car on the porch but isn’t sure if the two things are related. There is no suspect information.
December 15
Criminal Trespass 2
At about 10:15 a.m., a man was refusing to leave the Dede’s on Northwest Ninth Street and was reportedly being “combative.” The employee said that he’d asked the man to wear his mask over his nose multiple times then eventually asked the man to leave. According to the employee, the man then responded by cursing the employee out. There was some verbal back and forth between the two men but there was no physical altercation.
The man told police that he had been trying to keep his mask up, but that it kept falling down. He also said he refused to leave because he had $700 of lottery winnings he wanted cashed out first, and that the employee was refusing to do so. The police had the employee cash out the winnings while present, then issued the man a trespass notice at the request of the employee. Both parties were given a copy of the trespass notice.
Theft 3
A package was taken from a residence on Northwest 23rd Street between 4 p.m. on Dec. 12 and 4 p.m. on Dec. 13. The package was a brown box containing blue ski goggles, a black laptop stand, and a vegetable peeler. The case has been discontinued due a lack of suspect information.
December 16
Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Stolen Vehicle
At about 9 a.m., a vehicle was reported as stolen from Northwest Witham Hill Drive. The victim said that the vehicle had been stolen sometime overnight after she mistakenly left her keys and purse containing her wallet inside. There had also been Christmas presents in the car and the vehicle title had been in the glovebox at the time. There is no current suspect information.
Failure to Perform Duties as Driver, Property Damage, Criminal Mischief 2
Sometime between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Dec. 11, a vehicle that was parked on Southwest Third Street had been struck, causing damage to the driver’s side mirror. The damage was estimated to be about $500 and the victim did not have any suspect information.
Theft 1
Three items were stolen from a truck on Southeast Hathaway Drive. The three items were a .22 caliber 410 rifle, a pair of black Nikon binoculars, and a pair of older green Bushnell binoculars. The case has been discontinued due to a lack of investigatory leads.
Criminal Mischief 3
At about 3 p.m., a woman reported that her vehicle, which had been parked at a residence on Northeast Oxford Circle, had its driver’s side rear tire slashed. She stated that this happened between approximately 3 p.m. on Dec. 10, and 11 p.m. on Dec. 11, but that there were no cameras nor witnesses of the event.
Mail Theft, Theft 3
A resident on Southwest Fifth Street reported that when he went to retrieve his UPS package, which had arrived at about 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 15, he noticed that it had been opened. The package contained 2 flash drives. Later that day, at about 3 p.m., he then found USPS mail on his property that had also been opened.
He said the mail was from Carl’s Jr. and that it had a $100 gift card inside but that the envelope had been ripped open and the gift card stolen. There were no cameras on the property, however, and no witnesses, so the case has been discontinued.
Theft 2
A vehicle that had been parked at a residence on Northwest Elmwood Drive had been broken into between 5 p.m. on Dec. 14, and 5 p.m. on Dec. 16. The owner said that items had been moved around the vehicle but that there was no damage to it due to the driver’s side door being left unlocked. A pair of binoculars were stolen from the center console, however, along with a pair of black Nike sunglasses with orange lenses. There is no suspect information, so the case has been discontinued.
Criminal Mischief 3
A woman had been driving home past an address on Northwest Souza Place that had a fenced in backyard and Christmas lights hanging on the outside of the fence facing the road when she noticed a man pulling the light strands down. She did not confront the suspect, who she described as a skinny male, but he continued walking after pulling down the lights.
The resident of the house was later contacted and she said she hadn’t been aware that anyone had taken down her lights. She said she would check to make sure the lights weren’t damaged and would call if they had been. There is no current suspect information in the case.
Theft 3
A woman reported that, between 12 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Dec. 16, a strand of Christmas lights were stolen from the tree in front of her residence on Lorvik Place. The lights were 100 foot long white and blue LED lights purchased from amazon. There were no video cameras or witnesses so the case is being discontinued.
Trespass 2, Criminal Trespass 2
At about 8:15 p.m., police responded to the Shari’s on Northwest Ninth Avenue for a report of a man refusing to pay his dinner bill. The manager said that a male wearing a white shirt and blue sweatpants had come into the business and ordered French fries. He then requested entrance into the lottery area but refused to show identification.
When told that he couldn’t enter without ID, the man began to yell and curse and left the business without paying for his food. The manager did not want charges pressed for the theft but did wish to have the man trespassed. The man was given a trespass notice and both parties were issued a copy of the notice.
After issuing the man who refused to pay for his food at Shari’s a trespass notice, police then watched the same man walk toward the Days Inn Motel, which he had been trespassed from earlier in the day. The man was then arrested for Criminal Trespass in the second degree and given a citation in place of custody.
December 17
Failure to Appear, Bench Warrant
At about 2 a.m., a male was near the bathrooms at the Skate Park on Southwest B Avenue yelling, hitting things with his fists, and possibly having a psychotic episode. The man was issued a citation for his warrants and released.
Theft 3
A vehicle on Northwest Harrison Boulevard had its passenger door window smashed and a small cream colored clutch was stolen from the front passenger seat. Inside the clutch was a driver’s license, a debit card, a Capital One credit card, a Costco membership card, an OSU student ID, and other various cards.
Half of the cards, which were found earlier in the day near the intersection of Northwest 17th Street and Northwest Pole Avenue, were returned to the victim but her clutch was not found with these cards. Police then later searched the neighborhood and found the clutch and its remaining contents on Northwest 17 Street. All items were returned to the owner.
Theft 2
A bike was stolen on Northwest 18th Street at about 2 p.m. on Dec. 16. The caller said his son had been at a friend’s house, where the bicycle was left in the driveway. The son then watched a white vehicle enter the cul de sac and quickly speed off, after which the son noticed the bike was gone. The bike was described as a red and black bike with a mountain frame, red rubber grips, and a bottle holder in the center of the frame. There is no further suspect information for the vehicle, so the case has been dismissed.
December 18
Criminal Mischief 2
At about 8:15 a.m., the custodian at Wilson Elementary School reported that someone had cut one of the swing seats from its chain overnight. The damage was estimated to be about $200 and there was no suspect information.
Criminal Trespass 2
A male was trespassing at the 7-Eleven on Southwest Third Street at about 9:30 a.m. An employee of the store said that a male was sitting outside the front of the store, smoking marijuana. The employee left when asked to, but the employee also said that he’d previously stolen from the store. For this reason, the employee wanted the man trespassed. The man was then found and issued a trespass notice, though the man refused to sign the notice and take his copy. He was told, however, that he had been trespassed and would be arrested if he returned.
Failure to Perform Duties as Driver, Hit and Run
At about 10:30 a.m., a woman at the Safeway on Southwest Third Street told police that she had been walking south across the intersection of Southwest Third Street and Southwest Adams Avenue when a vehicle turning right hit her left thigh. The woman said that she’d had 13 seconds remaining on the traffic control device when this happened and that, after hitting her, the car proceeded north without stopping to check on her. The woman requested a medical evaluation for shock but denied having pain or injury in her leg. The woman did not have an accurate vehicle description and police could not find any employees or customers in the area that witnessed the event.
Attempted Assault 2, Unlawful Use of Weapon, Menacing
A vehicle versus pedestrian accident occurred near Southwest Western Boulevard and Southwest Ivy Place in which a man was assauled and menaced. The aggressor was arrested for Attempted Assault in the second degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Menacing. Due to COVID-19 protocols, however, he was only issued a citation.
Theft 2
A woman reported to police that her clothes had been stolen from a dryer at a laundry room on Northwest Westview Place. The victim said she’d put her clothes in a dryer at 10 p.m. on Dec. 17 then forgot about then until the next day. When she returned to retrieve her clothes at 11 a.m. on Dec. 18, they were gone.
The clothes stolen were a white crew neck hooded sweatshirt, a grey hooded sweatshirt, a dark grey Nike zip up sweatshirt, 3-4 pairs of underwear, and black socks. The estimated total value was $179. There were surveillance cameras inside the laundry room, though police were told they could not review the footage, but that the apartment complex would look at it and let police know if anything was found.
Theft 2
A woman reported that, on Dec. 17 between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m., her purse had been stolen from The Arc on Northwest Beca Avenue. She said that she’d set her purse and coat on a chair to try on a sweater at the store when the power suddenly went out. She then stepped away from the chair to show her daughter the sweater and, when she returned to the chair, the purse was gone. The woman said the purse was a green and black fabric purse with a black strap and a brown leather wallet with leaf impressions inside. There was no money inside the wallet, only credit cards which her husband had cancelled.
Police contacted The Arc for surveillance footage, though they said that, due to the power outage, their cameras had not been working at the time. Due to the lack of evidence, the case has been discontinued.
Warrant Arrest, Possession of Methamphetamine
At about 4:15 p.m., police responded to the Best Western on Garfield Avenue for a report of animal abuse. A man there was then arrested for an assault warrant and possession of meth. The man had a nationwide warrant for Child Molestation in the first degree out of Washington State. The arresting agency wanted the man returned to Washington but the county of jurisdiction did not, so the man was released even with his active nationwide warrants.
Failure to Perform Duties as Driver, Criminal Mischief 1
A hit and run on Southwest 53rd Street caused damage to a fence.
Driving Under Influence
A driver near Southwest Sixth Street and Southwest Western Boulevard was found to be possibly intoxicated. He was issued a citation for DUII but his BAC registered at 0.0% and he refused to be evaluated by a Drug Recognition Evaluator. A sample of his urine was sent to be tested by the OSP forensic lab for controlled substances
December 19
Misdemeanor, Driving While Suspended
At about 1:30 a.m., police were patrolling Northwest Ninth Street when a vehicle made an improper right turn. The vehicle was stopped and while the driver didn’t have any wants, he was Driving While Suspended Misdemeanor. The driver was given a citation for DWS Misdemeanor.
Mail Theft
At about 9:30 a.m., mail belonging to someone was found on Southeast Lilly Avenue. The mail was returned, and the victim said she didn’t think anything of value or anything with personal information had been taken. No one in the area reported seeing or hearing anyone in the area going through mailboxes, so the case has been discontinued due to lack of suspect information.
Theft 3
A vehicle that had been parked on Northwest 33rd Street had items stolen from it between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. The victim said there was no damage to the vehicle due to it being left unlocked but that a set of Garnet Hill towels, four small lock keys belonging to differing locks on the accessors of the vehicle, and the vehicle registration were stolen. She also said the person had gone through the glove compartment and truck.
While the woman said there were no cameras or witnesses in the area, she did say that she noticed a suspicious person in her driveway at about 8 a.m. She described the man as overweight with dark hair on a small bike. She did not see anything happen, but thought his presence was weird. Due to the lack of evidence, the case has been discontinued.
Theft 3
At about 7:15 p.m., a woman at the Dollar Tree on Southwest Philomath Boulevard reported that a white male in his late twenties had been following her two daughters around the store. She said the man hadn’t ever approached her daughters but that he was in every aisle with them. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and red beanie, though police were unable to find anyone who matched the description. The woman and an employee of the Dollar Tree told police that the man had been with a woman who stole items. When confronted by the employee, the man returned some of the items. The suspects were not found but the case will be reopened if they are identified.
Possession of Alcohol in Public
At about 8 p.m., a man was reported to be standing in the middle of the road with a bike on Northwest Ninth Street and Northwest Monroe Avenue. When police arrived, he was found intoxicated and slumped over at a bus stop near Southwest Madison Avenue. Police woke the man and asked if he was okay, to which he responded that he was fine. After searching the man for any wants and warrants, police then returned to the man to find that he had a 750 ML open bottle of Whiskey in his hands. Police asked him to pour it out and the man complied. He was then citated in place of custody for Open Container.
The man then began calling police vulgar names after being cited, though medics arrived to transport the man to Good Samaritan Hospital due to his intoxication. His bike was then taken to the Law Enforcement Center for safekeeping.
December 20
Theft 1
A black and orange power saw was stolen from the bed of a Ford truck on Northwest 32nd street. The vehicle had been parked in front of the victim’s residence at 11 p.m. and the victim realized the saw had been stolen at 6 a.m. There were no cameras at the residence and there is no suspect information.
Theft 2, Criminal Mischief 2
A vehicle was broken into on Northwest Garryanna Street at about 9 p.m. on the 19th and several Christmas gifts were stolen. The gifts were valued at about $180. The rear passenger window of the car was also broken, which was estimated to be $200 to fix.
December 21
At about 9:45 a.m., a man reported that a hitch coupler lock had been stolen from the Corvallis Police Department Speed Radar Trailer. On Dec. 13 at about 10 a.m., he had placed the Speed Radar Trailer near the intersection of Northwest Witham Hill Drive and Northwest Fernwood Circle and returned at about 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 21 to find that the coupler lock, valued at about $50, was missing as well as the clevis hitch pin. There was no damage to the trailer.
Criminal Mischief 3
A man reported graffiti on a building on Southwest Third Street. The building was currently vacant but the man, who checks it often, noticed a red spray painted design of 2C20 on Dec. 19. There are no cameras at the location and no suspect information.
Criminal Mischief 1
At about 1:30 p.m., the owner of Brune Dermatology on Northwest Ninth Street reported damage to his windows in the form of what he believed to be three bullet holes. There was no debris inside the office or around the windows, however, and the building’s cameras did not capture any evidence. The incident is thought to have happened between 2 a.m. on Dec. 17 and 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 21. The damage is estimated to be $1200.
Criminal Mischief 1, Special Response Notice, Warrant Arrest
At about 4:45 p.m., a woman was throwing feces at her neighbor’s front door on Northwest Witham Hill Drive. The woman had two warrants for her arrest and was arrested for these as well as Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree.
Criminal Trespass 2
An employee of the 7 Eleven on Southwest Third Street reported that a man was yelling in the parking lot. When police arrived, the man said that he was yelling because he needed his prescription medication, though the man had been previously trespassed from that 7 Eleven.
The employee said the man had been outside the business yelling and that he pressed his body up against the window at one point. The man had also come into the store to buy a cigar. The employee wanted to pursue charges against the man for Criminal Trespass in the second degree so police gave him a citation in place of custody with a Benton County Circuit Court Date.
December 22
Mail Theft
A woman on Southeast Glenn Street reported suspected mail theft. She was gone between 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. and returned to find her mail scattered across her lawn and porch and her mailbox wide open and empty. There is no current suspect information, and the woman is not sure if any mail was taken.
Theft 3, Criminal Trespass 2
A man at the Angry Beaver Bar on Southwest Fourth Street was refusing to pay for his meal. He tried to pay with a McDonald’s gift card, pretending it was a credit card, and did not have any money on him to pay for the meal. He was believed to have mental health issues as we would go on random tangents. Employees of the bar did not want to pursue charges but did want the man trespassed. A trespass notice was completed and both parties were given a copy.
December 23
Theft 3, Warrant Arrest, Interference with Peace Officer
At about 9:45 a.m., the Safeway on Southwest Third Street reported a shoplifter. The suspect was arrested for Interfering with a Peace Officer and Theft in the third degree. The suspect was booked at the Benton County Jail for a Oregon State Parole Board warrant and a Failure to Appear warrant out of Dallas Municipal Court.
Criminal Trespass 2
At about 12 p.m., an older white woman wearing light blue pants and a shirt was in the Starbucks on Southwest Madison Avenue yelling and screaming. The woman then left the store and continued yelling in the roadway while “flipping off” cars. The Starbucks employee wished to have the woman trespassed.
When police arrived, they found the woman standing at the corner of Southwest Fourth Street and Southwest Madison Avenue, across from the Starbucks. She was given a trespass notice and had it explained to her. The employee of the Starbucks also then signed the trespass notice and was given a copy of it.
Criminal Mischief 2, Theft 3
The front driver window of a vehicle parked on Northwest Lincoln Avenue was broken between 5 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 8 a.m. on Dec. 23. A black leather wallet with debit and credit card, a driver’s license, and 40 dollars in cash were stolen from the vehicle. The apartment complex did not have cameras and there were no witnesses. The case has been discontinued due to a lack of evidence.
Damaging Property
The kitchen window of a residence on Northwest Tamarack Drive was damaged between 6:30 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. on Dec. 23. The kitchen window, which faces a walking path, was found to have a crack about 12 inches in length on it. The woman living in the residence believes someone damaged the window, though there were no witnesses or cameras that saw the incident.
Criminal Mischief 2
An employee of Witham Hill Oaks Apartments on Northwest Witham Hill Drive told police that a light post behind one of the buildings had been broken and that he believes a woman of one of the apartments was witnessed hitting it with a baseball bat. Another resident told police they believed the same woman was the cause of the damage due to the woman having taken light bulbs from that specific post in the past. There is no cause to arrest the woman for Criminal Mischief in the second degree, however, so the case has been discontinued.
Suspicious Subjects
A woman who had been at Greg’s Auto Service on Southwest Wake Robin Street told police that the owner of the business had made her feel unsafe and uncomfortable due to his behavior and mannerisms as well as disappearing twice for about 30 minutes. He claimed to have fixed her vehicle the first time and she was unsure what he did the second time. The woman also said the owner was somehow able to find out what state she was from and the make/model of her two previous vehicles. She was unsure how he got this information while working on her vehicle and it made her uncomfortable. She wanted the information documented in case he began stalking her in the future. The owner was not contacted due to no crimes being reported and per the request of the woman.
Trespass 2
At about 1:30 p.m., the EconoLodge on Northwest Garfield Avenue reported a man who had trespassed on their property. The employee told police that she’d asked the man to leave after he stayed past check out time, but that he refused to do so. She wanted to have the man trespassed from the property. Police explained the situation and issued a trespass notice to the man. The employee was also then given the business’s copy of the notice.
Criminal Trespass 2, Disorderly Conduct 2
A man was inside the Market of Choice on Northwest Circle Boulevard reportedly destroying garbage cans and refusing to leave. He was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the second degree and Disorderly Conduct in the second degree.
Theft 2
A man working at the Petco on Northwest Kings Boulevard told police that he had returned from lunch at 11:30 a.m. and put his backpack in the back room of Petco. When he retrieved his backpack at about 3 p.m., however, he found items stolen from it. The stolen items included black Skull Candy wireless headphones with multi-colored earbuds and brown leather wallet containing debit and credit cards, a driver’s license, 50 dollars cash, and his social security card. Petco does not have any video cameras in the store and he is unsure who took his items, though he does not believe any of his co-workers would have taken his property. The case is being discontinued due to a lack of evidence.
Criminal Mischief 1, Failure to Perform Duties as Driver, Property Damage
A vehicle that had been parked in the Safeway parking lot on Southwest Philomath Boulevard was damaged into between 1:45 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 23. The woman returned to find damage to t driver side of her vehicle. She said she had been side swiped, leaving dent marks and scrapes, and that there was red pain left on her vehicle. No one was parked next to her when she returned, and Safeway does not have cameras in the parking lots. The case has been discontinued.
Theft 2
An employee of the Wilco on Northeast Four Acre Place provided police with a USB containing photos of someone who was suspected of shoplifting from the store on Dec. 18 at about 5 p.m. An unknown male dressed in a plaid jacket, hat, face covering, and sunglasses had ended the store and taken a Dewalt Mechanics tool set valued at $164 as well as a “welder shell” display that did not actually contain a welder. The subject was seen on camera in the nursery and employees believed they may have jumped over the fence from the nursery area. There is no current suspect information.
Theft 2
Three dinosaur Christmas yard decorations, each about three feet tall, were taken from a residence’s yard between 1 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 23. The total value was about $300.
Theft 3, Criminal Trespass 2, Warrant Arrest
At about 8 p.m., the Fred Meyer on Northwest Kings Boulevard reported a shoplifter in custody and the caller stated that he wanted to press charges against the suspect for Theft in the third degree and Criminal Trespass in the second degree on behalf of Fred Meyer. The suspect said he’d come into the store without any means to pay because he was hungry needed to eat. He had been bopping to figure something out once he was in the store to get the food.
An Asset Protection employee had been following the suspect through the store and observed him placing products into the pockets of his jacket. He then headed toward the exit without making any attempt at paying for the items. The stolen merchandise was retrieved by the employees. The suspect also had previous trespass notice, preventing him from entering the store. Based on the statement from the employees, police arrested the suspect for Theft in the third degree and Criminal Trespass in the second degree as well as for five warrants. He was cited in place of custody for the charges as well as the warrants.
Criminal Mischief 3
An unknown suspect threw an object through the window of an apartment on Southwest Monroe Avenue, causing the window to break. The woman living in the apartment did not see anyone in the area before or after the incident and there were not any cameras in the area. The case has been discontinued due to a lack of suspect information but will be reopened if further suspect information is found.
December 24
Harassment, Physical Contact
At about 12:30 a.m., a woman reported that someone had pushed her to the ground and left the area in a blue Subaru. The suspect was last seen driving southbound on Northwest 11th Street while the woman was waiting for police at the intersection of Northwest 10th Street and Northwest Harrison Boulevard. The woman told police that the suspect pushed her to the ground during and argument, but that she was not injured and didn’t want the suspect arrested, she just wanted the incident documented. She then left the area without saying anything further.
The suspect to the incident was found but uncooperative and due to the woman not wanting to be a victim, as well as a lack of witnesses, the suspect was allowed to leave. The case has been discontinued.
Found Vehicle
At 6 a.m., a woman told police that she had been tracking her stolen vehicle via GPS and that it showed the vehicle was parked and unlocked on Northwest Conifer Boulevard. When police arrived, they saw the vehicle parked in the bicycle lane on the north side of the street. It was facing east and was parked along a curb. There were no occupants to the vehicle.
The woman retrieved the vehicle and advised that nothing had been stolen but that her keys were not inside. The seat was pushed further back but everything else appeared to be where she left it. Additionally, the two tires on the right side of the vehicle were scratched, but the damage appeared to be from when the vehicle was parked against the curb.
Mail Theft, Theft 3
Packages that were stolen from different addresses were found opened in a parking lot on Northwest 17th Street.
Theft 1, Criminal Mischief 1
Police spoke to a man at the restaurant El Palenque on Northwest Circle Boulevard about a theft that occurred between Oct. 22 and Nov. 22. Copper parts and other miscellaneous items for a heating unit on the roof were stolen and there was damage to a pipe that connected to the fridge inside the restaurant. The man said a new heating unit and fridge would have to be purchased and believed it would cost about $7,000 to replace both items. There were no video cameras on the roof and no witnesses so, due to the lack of evidence, the case has been discontinued.
Driving Under Influence of Drugs, Possession of Methylenedioxymeth
A vehicle driving on Northwest Ninth Street was unable to drive within its lane. The driver was issued a citation for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants and Unlawful Possession of MDMA, a drug commonly referred to as ecstasy or molly. He also provided a urine sample and was found to be under the influence of cannabis.
Improper Use of 911
At about 11:45 p.m., a man was arrested for making several emergency calls to police despite not having an emergency. He was under the influence of a controlled substance, possibly methamphetamine, and believed he was being followed, which prompted him to call 911. He was medically cleared at the hospital then taken to the Benton County Jail.
December 25
Criminal Mischief 1, Failure to Perform Duties as Driver, Property Damage
A woman who had been parked at the 7-Eleven on Northwest Ninth Street said that someone had come into the store at about 7:30 p.m. and told her that her vehicle had been hit. The woman had been parked since 6:50 p.m. She said her had been side swiped and that there was damage to the driver side of the vehicle. The suspect vehicle was a white truck or van though there were no outside cameras to capture the incident. The case has been discontinued.
Reckless Driving, Driving Under Influence
At about 11:30, police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was unable to stay in its lane. The driver displayed indicators of impairment, including slurred speech, and consented to a sobriety test. He was then arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants and cited in place of custody for DUII, Reckless Driving, and failing to drive within his lane.
Burglary 1, Attempted Assault 4, Resisting Arrest, Inference with Peace Officer, Harassment Physical Contact
A woman was screaming in the skate park on Southwest B Avenue, causing a disturbance, and a possible fire was involved. After an investigation, the woman was arrested and taken to Benton County Jail.
December 26
Theft 3, Criminal Mischief 2
A woman reported that her vehicle, which had been parked at an apartment complex on Northwest 23rd Street had been broken into. She had last seen her vehicle on Dec. 25 at about 6 p.m. and the next morning at about 10:30 a.m., she found the front passenger window of her vehicle broken.
Her purse and wallet, which had been left on the front passenger side floor board, were taken from the vehicle. The purse was brown and leather with chapstick and employment checks that had already been cashed. The wallet was a brown leather wallet with cards, coins, eight dollars in cash, a driver’s license, a debit card, and vehicle insurance. The debit card had been locked so no one could use it. There were no cameras or witnesses in the area and the case has been discontinued.
Theft 2, Criminal Mischief 2
A vehicle that was parked at an apartment complex on Northwest Calliope Drive had been broken into sometime between 11 p.m. on Dec. 25 and 1 p.m. on Dec. 26. The passenger rear window had been broken and several Christmas presents were stolen. The stolen Christmas presents included a black and silver air fryer, a dish set, a Star Wars monopoly game, an antique moose decoration on a sleigh, a silver and black rice cooker, and multiple colored fuzzy socks. There were no video cameras at the apartment complex and the case has been discontinued.
Theft 2
Tools were stolen from a vehicle that was parked at an apartment complex on Northwest 23rd street between 3 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 11 a.m. on Dec. 25. There was no damage to the vehicle due to it being left unlocked but a red tackle box with miscellaneous tools, a black and yellow Dewalt toolbox with miscellaneous tools, an electric Dewalt Drill in a black fabric bag with two batteries and chargers, and a silver metal box with drill bits were taken. There were no video cameras and the case has been discontinued.
Criminal Mischief 2
Between 5:30 p.m. on dec. 24 and 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, a woman found a screw in the side wall of the passenger rear tire of her vehicle parked at her residence on Northwest Jameson Drive. She believed the screw was intentionally placed in the tire. There were no cameras or witnesses in the area and, due to the lack of evidence, the case has been discontinued.
