April 6
Littering
An officer was dispatched to the area around BMX Track Park to the report of a man making loud noises and throwing things on the ground. The officer discovered the man was dismantling the inside of his recreational vehicle and then throwing parts on the ground.
The officer cited the man in lieu of custody for Offensive Littering.
April 7
Littering/Disorderly Conduct 2
An officer responded to the report of a fire at the area around BMX Track Park. He contacted and arrested the same man who was cited for littering on April 6. He was burning trash and pieces of his motorhome. The man was ultimately issued citations in lieu of custody for Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree and Offensive Littering, as well as trespass notice from all city parks.
April 10
Reckless Driving/Disorderly Conduct 2/Criminal Trespass 2
An officer was dispatched to a report of trespass at the Safeway on Circle Boulevard. A man had been driving his Mazda and chasing another man in a Dodge. The man driving the Mazda was cited for criminal trespass in the second degree, disorderly conduct in the second degree and reckless driving.
April 11
Disorderly Conduct 2
An officer responded to the report of a man who had allegedly spat on an employee at the Safeway on 3rd Street. The officer located the man and charged him with disorderly conduct in the second degree, as well a trespass notice from Safeway.
Citation
Officers responded to the BMX Track Park for reports of a possible fight, as people had reported hearing screaming coming from the woods. Officers determined that no fight had occured at the park, and concluded the screaming was coming from a man who was under the influence of a controlled substance.
Officers evaluated the man and determined he did not need to be transported to the hospital. They learned the man had been out of compliance with his requirements to report as a registered sex offender—which had not done since September 2017—and issued the man a citation in lieu of custody.
Criminal Trespass 2
An officer was dispatched to the report of trespassing at Sharon’s Cafe. The officer located the suspect and cited him for criminal trespass in the second degree, and issued him a trespass notice from South Gate Plaza.
April 12
Criminal Trespass 2
An officer reported to Starker Avenue for a trespass call. The officer contacted two people and issued one of them a citation for criminal trespass in the second degree due to their lack of cooperation. Both people were trespassed from the location.
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html