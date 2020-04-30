April 13
Criminal Trespass 2
An officer responded to the post office on 2nd Street for the report of a man trespassing. An employee told the officer that the man was sleeping inside the building. The officer identified the man via previous law enforcement contacts.
The officer handcuffed the man and transported him to the Law Enforcement Center, issuing him a citation in lieu of custody for criminal trespass in the second degree.
April 15
Failure to Appear/Possession of Methamphetamine
An officer stopped a man who was known to have a warrant. The officer arrested the man for a Benton County Circuit Warrant for Failure to Appear - Possession of Controlled Substance Methamphetamine, Interfering with a Police Officer and Resisting Arrest.
During the officer’s contact with the man, the man admitted he had a methamphetamine pipe. The officer searched the man incident to arrest, locating the pipe and a small clear bag of methamphetamine.
The man was cited and released at the request of the jail.
April 16
Criminal Mischief 3 - Vandalism
An officer was contacted by employees at Squirrels Tavern, reporting that glass in a side door had been damaged overnight. The officer located the suspect nearby, taking him into custody. The officer interviewed the man at the Benton County Correctional Facility, where he admitted to having thrown a rock at the door.
The man was cited for criminal mischief in the third degree, and he is currently being held at the Benton County Jail.
April 17
DUII - Drugs
An officer stopped a man for a traffic violation, ultimately arresting the man for DUII. The officer seized marijuana, mushrooms, oxycodone and XANAX from the man's vehicle as evidence, and subjected the man to a breath test, urine test and DRE Evaluation.
The man was cited for Careless Driving, Flatware to Maintain Lane, Driving Under Influence of Intoxicants, Reckless Driving, Possession of Controlled Substances Schedule 1, Possession of Controlled Substances Schedule 2 and Possession of Controlled Substances Schedule 4.
Violation of Restraining Order
An officer responded to the 7-Eleven on Ninth Street to the report of a man and woman arguing in their car parked in front of the business. The officer contacted the pair, discovering they were having only a verbal argument, but learned there was a restraining place in order that prohibited the man from contacting the woman.
The officer took the man into custody for Violation of Restraining Order and transported him to the Benton County Jail. The man was released on April 20.
April 18
Theft 1 - Shoplifting
An officer was dispatched to reports of disorderly conduct occurring at the Jiffy Lube on Circle Boulevard. A man had stolen several items, including an electric scooter from the Bi-Mart on Ninth Street. The man was cited for theft in the first degree and issued a trespass notice from Bi-Mart.
April 19
Criminal Trespass 2
An officer responded to the Post Office on Second Street for the report of a man trespassing inside the building. Another officer was already at the scene, and the suspect was sitting on the steps of the north side of the building. The officers cited the man for criminal trespass in the second degree.
Violating Restraining Order
An officer located a man in his vehicle on a gravel parking lot near First Street. The parking lot was within 150 feet of Super 8, the place where the man’s ex-wife lives and works. There was an active restraining order on file that prohibited the man from being within 150 feet of his ex-wife.
The officer arrested the man for an unrelated stalking violation and for violating the restraining order. The man was taken to the Benton County Jail and a probable cause affidavit was completed. The man was released from jail on April 20.
