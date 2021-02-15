Jan. 24
Loud Noise, Special Response Notice
At about 11:30 a.m., police responded to an argument between a male and female at the Super 8 Hotel on Northwest Second Street. The woman was heard screaming from her third-floor hotel room window and both the male and female described a loud verbal argument in the hotel. The woman was issued a Special Response Notice for Loud Noise.
Criminal Mischief 2
An unknown suspect used a beer bottle to break the window of Pear Tree Salon on Southwest Fourth Street. They then poured the beer inside the business, causing about $500 worth of damage.
Found Property
A “high end stroller” had been left at a park near Wilson Elementary School on Northwest Satinwood. The stroller had been reported as stolen but it is unclear how long it’d been at the park.
Jan. 25
Theft 2
An employee of Home Depot reported that two Champion gas powered wood chippers, each valued at $499, had been stolen on Jan. 24. Video surveillance showed two newer model Toyotas that were possibly involved in the area between 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. There were no license plates or other identifying marks on the vehicles.
Theft 2
The owner of a vehicle believed his vehicle on Southwest Reservoir Avenue may have been broken into after he was unable to locate his oxycodone pills in a zipper bag on the side of the door. There were about 50 five milligram pills that were unaccounted for. The vehicle had been parked at the owner’s girlfriend’s work place on Friday, Jan. 22 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. There is no damage to the vehicle as it was likely left unlocked.
Failure to Perform Duties as Driver, Property Damage
A man reported that his vehicle had been sideswiped at his apartment complex on Southwest Technology Loop. He believes the vehicle was hit sometime Saturday night on Jan. 23. The vehicle had been parked next to the handicapped spot, though, so there was no way of identifying who parked there. The vehicle had sustained damage along the passenger side, causing a large dent and scrapes down the length of it. There were no cameras on site and there is no current suspect information.
Mail Theft
Several items of mail were found at Avery Park on Southwest Avery Park Drive. The mail was returned to the recipients that Police could get into contact with.
Theft 3
A bike was stolen from an apartment on Northwest Century Drive. The owner said she’d last seen the bike on Friday, Jan. 22 at about 3:30 p.m. and discovered it missing on Jan. 25 at 3:45 p.m. The bike, which had been locked with a cable lock that was cut, was a blue and tan Schwinn bicycle with a “timberhill” sticker and blue bag on the back valued at $100.
Criminal Mischief 2
A woman at the Men’s Shelter on Southeast Chapman Place said that someone had destroyed her camp and threatened to burn it. The suspect was described as tall, white and bald with blue pants and green eyes.
Two other people were in the area but denied seeing or hearing anyone destroy a tent. One of them did say that an unknown male was in the area and that he yelled at the woman about stealing his bicycle, but this person didn’t know who the person was. The case has been dismissed due to lack of suspect information and investigative leads.
Jan. 26
Dog at Large
At about 11:45 a.m., a dog was reported running loose near Newton Place. A man at the Safeway on Southwest Philomath Boulevard said he’d found the dog at about 11 a.m. and put it in the cab of his pickup truck.
The dog was a female orange and white pit bull mix, about five to seven years old, with no collar or microchip. She was taken to Heartland Humane Society.
Jan. 27
Trespass 2
At about 8 a.m., the Starbucks on Northwest Ninth Street reported a man for trespassing. He had been begging from customer’s in the drive-through. The employee who called wanted him trespassed. The man was issued a trespass notice and then left the property.
Burglary 1, Theft 1
Two bikes were stolen from the balcony of an apartment on Northeast Conifer Boulevard. The bikes had been there at about 1:30 a.m. but were gone when the owner woke up at 8 a.m. There were no cameras at the apartment complex.
Criminal Mischief 2, Theft 2
At about 11:45 a.m., a man reported that his vehicle, which had been parked on Northwest Forestgreen Avenue, had been broken into. The incident happened between 6 p.m. on Jan. 26 and 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 27. The lock cylinder on the passenger side had been damaged and a men’s large gray jacket valued at $100, a black headlamp valued at $20, and $5 in change were taken. There were no cameras in the area.
Camping in Public Places
At about 2:30 p.m., an illegal camp was posted on Northwest First Street and Northwest Tyler Avenue after the Parks and Recreation Department requested that the camp be posted. The occupants of the camp were contacted, advised of the illegal camping, and provided resource material, including information on how to apply for a space at the temporary campground at Pioneer Park.
Criminal Mischief 3
A resident of Northwest 11th Street reported damage to a tree in front of his house. Three branches of the tree had been broken off, either by an unknown suspect or from the weight of the snowstorm. The resident, though, believes someone broke off the branches on purpose but he did not have any suspect information.
Criminal Mischief 2
Between 12 a.m. on Jan. 24 and 1 p.m. on Jan. 27, the passenger rear window of a vehicle parked at an apartment complex on Northwest 21st Street was broken. The window was already fixed, though, and the apartment did not have any surveillance cameras. The case has been discontinued due to a lack of evidence.
Harassment, Physical Contact
At about 5:30, a woman told police that she had been waiting to cross the street on Northwest Fifth Street and Northwest Monroe Avenue when she saw a male standing behind her. She also noticed he was continually getting closer. When she turned to him, she said his left arm was swinging toward her as though he was going to try to slap her rear end. The woman stopped him and the man then left, heading south on Southwest Fifth Street.
There were no other witnesses to the event and the woman did not see the man’s face as he was wearing a black mask and a black beanie. She described him as possibly in his 20’s, with a thin build, and wearing either a dark blue or green baggie rain suit. Police were unable to find anyone matching the description.
Disorderly Conduct 2
At 11:19 p.m., staff at the Peacock bar on Southwest Second street reported that a man was outside the business, yelling inappropriate comments at customers. He was issued a trespass notice.
Jan. 28
Criminal Trespass 2
At about 1 p.m., someone was thought to be attempting to break into the Old Mcgrath’s restaurant on Northeast Circle Boulevard. An older men’s mountain bike with a bike trailer and black pitbull was found on the property. Then a man was found walking around the building. He was put into handcuffs. Police did not find any opened doors or broken windows around the building but did find a storage area on the south side of the building with an open door. The man found on the property was believed to have opened the door to the storage shed, but police didn’t think he’d gained entry to the building. The man was issued a citation for criminal trespass in the second degree and was then allowed to leave the area.
Harassment, Physical Contact
A man claimed that he had gone to Northwest 25th Street to pick up his bird but, while inside, a woman demanded an apology from him, chest bumped him, and shoved him. The man was uninjured, though, and only wanted to retrieve the rest of his pet supplied from the apartment. The woman claimed that she only shoved the man because he chest bumped her. She was uninjured and only wanted the man to leave. The man was allowed to retrieve his property and then left the location.
Jan. 29
Criminal Mischief 2, Theft 2
A vehicle on Northwest Lance Way was broken into about 7 a.m. when its theft alarm went off. An unknown suspect had broken the driver’s side front window and stole a beach bag that was teal with white stripes. Inside the bag was a picnic blanket, a speaker, and a book. The value of the bag and its contents is about $110. There is no suspect information.
Criminal Trespass 2
An employee of the Winco on Northwest Kings Boulevard said that a male had begun yelling and throwing items when confronted about not wearing a mask. There were no physical altercations, though, and the man left in a blue Toyota. The store manager requested that the man be trespassed for causing a disturbance and throwing items.
After leaving Winco, the man had driven to the LEC and started yelling about his rights. The man, who was a disabled veteran with mental health issues, was detained and given his trespass notice. He was then warned of his actions before being allowed to leave.
Criminal Mischief 2, Unlawful Entry of Motor Vehicle
At about 9:45 a.m., a woman reported that her vehicle on Northwest Hobart Avenue had been broken into between 7 p.m. on Jan. 26 and 5 a.m. on Jan. 27. The suspect had damaged the passenger side lock of the vehicle to gain entry. The vehicle was rifled through, but nothing appeared to be missing. There is no suspect information for this case.
Identity Theft
At about 10 a.m., a man told police that he had received a Form 1099-G in his name, which was a form sent to individuals who applied for unemployment. He said the form appeared to be from The Oregon Department of Revenue and that it included the last four digits of his social security number but that he had never applied for unemployment and had not received benefits. He said he was in the process of notifying the credit bureaus and contacting the Department of Revenue.
Criminal Mischief 3
The management of an apartment complex on Northwest Calliope Drive believes that their rival apartment complex, Sierra Student Apartments, had egged their complex. They did not wish to pursue criminal charges but directed police to a witness.
The witness said that she had witnessed a group of about five people, three female and two male, throw an egg which splattered on Building 20, Unit 103 the night before. She did not recognize the individuals or see their faces, but believes employees from Sierra Apartments had been posting flyers the same night. She also said that she saw a snapchat post from a friend of her friend in which they admitted to being at the apartment complex posting flyers. The case has been discontinued.
Criminal Mischief 2, Theft 3
At about 6 a.m., a man in an apartment on Northwest 23rd Street witnessed someone breaking into his vehicle in a nearby parking lot. The male was described as white, about 5 foot 10 inches, with a skinny build, and wearing a blue sweatshirt with the hood up and tan pants.
The back window of the man’s vehicle had been broken out, though he didn’t notice anything missing. The damage to the window was estimated to cost $200 to $400 to fix. There were no security cameras in the area and the plate that the man provided for the suspect vehicle did not bring up any results. Due to the lack of suspect information, the case has been discontinued.
Phone Harassment
A woman on Southeast Ryan Street reported that her daughter’s father was continually calling from blocked phone numbers. No probable cause was found to believe a crime had occurred.
Criminal Mischief 1, Property Damage, Hit and Run
Between about 6:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 29, a vehicle that was parked on the street in front of a residence on Northwest Roosevelt drive was damaged. There was damage to the front driver side bumper and headlight, and white paint had been left on the vehicle. There were no video cameras or witnesses so, due to a lack of evidence, the case has been discontinued.
Theft 3
A padlock was stolen from a construction side on Southwest Second Street sometime between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Jan. 28. The suspect, described as a white male adult wearing camo pants and a blue sweatshirt, had stolen a Master padlock valued at $10 that had been open and hanging from the fence.
The man who reported the crime wanted to press charges and wanted the suspect trespassed from the property. However, there is no current investigative leads or suspect information. The case has been discontinued unless new information becomes available.
Criminal Trespass 2
An employee of the US Market on Northwest Ninth Street wanted a customer trespassed because they had become “irate” when approached. The customer was issued a trespass notice.
Theft 3
At about 2:30 on Jan. 29, a man said he was at his friend’s residence on Northwest Jackson Avenue had left his wallet and keys on a table in front of the residence. When he exited the residence, he noticed an older transient individual with a gray beard going through the cans. After the older individual left, the man realized his belongings were gone. His wallet, which is gray with black stripes, had a food stamp card, a driver’s license, and a debit card, which had been locked. The man’s keys, which were on a red lanyard and contained 4-5 keys, were also stolen.
The man did not watch the older individual take the items but believes they stole them from the table. The individual had been on a silver bicycle and was wearing an unknown color hoodie. No one of the description was found in the area and there were also no video cameras. The case has been discontinued due to a lack of suspect information.
Criminal Trespass 1, Theft 2
An attempted burglary that took place at about 6 p.m. on Northwest 23rd Street was reported. The resident’s ring doorbell had captured a woman trying to gain entry into his apartment after trying to open both his and his neighbor’s door. When the door didn’t open, the female retrieved a key from her pocket and tried to unlock the door. The video showed her looking visibly confused but she then walked away. Another video showed the female still in the area a few minutes later, walking around and looking for an apartment. She was not believed to be trying to locate an apartment she was not familiar with. The female was unable to be identified or located.
Criminal Trespass 2
A man sleeping in front of the Dari Mart on Southwest Western Boulevard was contacted and found to be the subject of a Trespass Notice from the Dari Mart. He was issued a citation in place of custody for Criminal Trespass in the second degree. The man said he was unaware the trespass notice was still in effect after the associated case had been adjudicated. He then left the property on foot.
Jan. 30
Theft 3, Criminal Trespass 2
The store manager of the Safeway on Southwest Third Street reported that a man had shoplifted from the store and she requested he be trespassed. The store manager said the man had stolen a beer. The man admitted to stealing the beer was then issued a trespass notice. He was also told he could have been arrested for theft, but that the store didn’t want to pursue charges. The man left the area on foot. The unopened beer bottle was returned to the Safeway and the store manager was given a copy of the trespass notice.
Theft 2
Between 10 p.m. on Jan. 29 and about 7 a.m. on Jan. 30, a blue canvas Igloo lunch box, an Assassin’s Creed lanyard with keys, a blue a/c converter, a reflective work vest, a Bluetooth speaker, and a charging cord for cell phones were stolen vehicle that was parked on Northwest Fifth Street. There was no damage to the vehicle due to it being left unlocked. There were no video cameras or witnesses to the theft.
Theft 2
A resident on Northwest Circle Boulevard reported a theft of packages. Three packages had been delivered at 12 p.m. on Jan. 30, but when the resident went to retrieve them at 6 p.m., only one package was at the door. The packages had been delivered by Amazon. The first package contained a silver and black Alienware gaming headset and the second had a gaming mouse pad and two Planters roasted pecans containers. There were no cameras or witnesses and, due to a lack of evidence, the case has been discontinued.
Criminal Trespass 2
The owner of property on Northwest Century Drive reported that an RV and a vehicle were parked on the property without his permission. The RV resident was contacted, told he needed to move his vehicles, and issued a trespass notice. The man said he would work on moving his vehicle from the property.
January 31
Orange Media Network did not receive a report of any crimes committed on this day.
February 1
Theft 2
A blue Trek mountain bike with black handlebars and a yellow rack was stolen from an apartment on Northwest Kings Boulevard between 9 a.m. on Jan. 31 and 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 1. The bike was not locked and was estimated to be about $100. There were no cameras at the apartment and the case has been discontinued.
Information, Public Assist
A resident who had been evicted from the University Apartments on Northwest Hayes Avenue had left her cat in the apartment. The tenant came back and agreed to surrender the cat to Heartland Humane society. The cat was taken to Heartland and left there.
Theft 2
License plates were stolen from a vehicle at a car lot on Northwest Ninth Street in Corvallis. The license plates had last been seen on the vehicle at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30. They were noticed missing at 4 p.m. on Feb. 1. There were no cameras on site but the license plates have been recorded as stolen.
Trespass 2
Two people were camping in the alleyway behind the majestic theater on Southwest Second Street and were blocking the fire door. The caller requested that the two people be trespassed from the property. They were given copies of a trespass notice and then left the area.
February 2
Theft 2, Criminal Mischief 2
The rear window of a vehicle parked on Northwest Witham Drive had been smashed with an unknown object and a black and white snowboard, snowboard bindings, and a pair of tan leather Timberland books were stolen from the rear compartment. This incident took place between 3 p.m. on Feb. 1 and 6:45 a.m. on Feb. 2. There was no surveillance at the apartment complex.
Criminal Mischief 2
Pink graffiti was sprayed onto two signs and an electrical box outside the Corvallis Community Center on Northwest Tyler Avenue. The graffiti read “FOB MOB!” on the two signs with what appeared to be a pig’s face with a pointy hat and the electrical box had graffiti that said “PLAN B!” and “ARE YOU SEEING THIS” with a set of eyes in purple. The caller believed the graffiti had been applied sometime over the weekend. The graffiti was estimated to cost about $200 to repair.
Theft 1
A bike that had been locked on a bike rack outside an apartment on Northwest 21st Street was stolen between 8 a.m. on Jan. 31 and 12 p.m. on Feb. 1. The bike was a gray and black adult men’s speed road bike with disk brakes, black fenders and curled, racing handlebars that had black tape grips. The owner also said there was a water bottle holder on the handlebars and green lights around both wheels. The case has been discontinued due to a lack of suspect information.
Criminal Mischief 2
Eight small signs and one large sign that signified a new development of homes and land being sold on Southwest Country Club Drive had been sprayed with red pain. The signs were put there by Town & Country Realty, who said that an X had been painted through the insignias on the signs and that the contact information had been painted over. The large sign had red paint on both sides and said “NO MORE DEVELOPMENT” and “NO BUILD.” There was also a blue porta potty in which “STOP THE SPREAD'' was painted.
Theft 2
An employee of Peak Properties LLC reported a theft at one of their property locations on Southwest 53rd Street. Between 5 p.m. on Feb. 1 and 5 p.m. on Feb. 2, a water pump valued at $650 and non-spill gas can were taken from the property. There is no current suspect information.
Theft 2
A vehicle on Northwest 23rd Street in Corvallis was broken into. The window had been broken and about $550 worth of sports equipment was taken. There were no cameras in the area and no current suspect information.
Suspicious Circumstance
A resident of Southwest 35th Street reported that he had heard people running front his front yard after going outside. He said he heard the footsteps going south and then saw his neighbor’s motion light activate. The resident also thought he heard voices but didn’t see anyone when he looked around the house. The resident said his house had recently been broken into, however, and that he was told to report any suspicious circumstances. No one was located in the nearby area.
Failure to Carry or Present License
At about 9:30 p.m., a driver was stopped on Southwest Philomath Boulevard for a traffic violation. He didn’t have an identification and was issued a citation for Driving While Suspended – Violation. He was not charged for Fail to Carry or Present an Operator’s License.
February 3
Littering
A woman on Southeast Lilly Avenue reported that, in the past couple of weeks, she’d found food items near her back door. She said she lived in an apartment where dogs were not allowed, but that she’d registered her dog as a support animal and felt other residents and her landlord were upset about it. The woman believed the unusual food items being left near her backdoor were attempts to poison her dog.
Reckless Endangering
At about 9 a.m., a man in the area of Northwest Tenth and Northwest Buchanan Avenue called the emergency phone number and said, “I’m on Buchanan and I need help.” Then another caller reported a man on the hood of a car with possible damage to the windshield.
On the scene was a vehicle with a cracked windshield parked at a residence. The man in the residence said that he had called and that he and his girlfriend had broken up. He said his girlfriend was also upset and tried to leave with his car. As she started to drive off, he jumped on the hood of the vehicle. She parked the car again then got out of the car and left. The man said she hadn’t been trying to steal his car; that she lived in Albany and just wanted to go home. He also said nothing physical happened between them.
Failure to Perform Duties as Driver, Property Damage, Criminal Mischief 2
A man told police that, between 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 21 and about 10 a.m. on Jan. 27, while in the Wilco parking lot on Northwest Kings Boulevard, he believes that his vehicle was hit. The driver’s side front fender had a dent about two inches in length.
Criminal Trespass 2, Theft 3, Failure to Appear
A man who lives on Northwest 17th Street reported that a man had gone along his neighbor’s house and stolen three boards that were lying next to the house on the north side. The boards were valued at about $50. The male was described as a Hispanic male in his 50’s with a thicker build. He was said to also be wearing white cowboy boots.
The male was stopped by two deputies from the Benton County Sheriff's while still holding the boards. He was issued citations for theft in the third degree and criminal trespass in the second degree. He also had four outstanding warrants and received a citation for that, too. The boards were returned and the man left the area.
Unlawful Entry of Motor Vehicle, Criminal Mischief 2
A vehicle on Northwest 20th Street had been broken in several times, but that nothing had been stolen. The caller said the first break in was earlier in the week and the second was on Feb. 3 between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The second time the suspect broke in, they forced something into the passenger’s side door and damaged the lock, which was estimated to cost $200 to fix. There is no suspect information.
Theft 3
The LP store manager of Wilco said that a male and female from a previous theft case were in the store on Jan. 31 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. The male had attempted to switch the old jacket he was wearing with a new one and also loaded a shopping cart with almost $500 worth of product. He did not leave the store with the jacket or the shopping cart. The female was seen on camera putting unknown items into her brown handbag, then leaving the store with the items. They were seen leaving in a white vehicle, but the license plate an employee saw did not match the description of the car.
Criminal Mischief 3
An employee of Saint Mary’s Church on Northwest 25th Street reported graffiti on their dumpsters, which had been noticed the morning of Jan. 31. The graffiti said “Plan B.” No suspects have been identified.
Theft 2
An unknown male entered the employee break room at the Dollar Tree on Northwest Circle Boulevard and took personal items belonging to employees. Over $500 worth of items were taken. The employee provided the police with video footage, which will be used to try to identify the suspect.
Theft 2, Unlawful Entry of Motor Vehicle
Between about 11 p.m. on Feb. 2 and 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, a vehicle that had been parked in front of an apartment complex on Northwest 23rd Street had been broken into. There was no damage to the vehicle due to it being left unlocked. A brown faux leather wallet with a debit car, driver’s license, student ID, and $100 cash were stolen as well as a light pink cosmetic bag with multi-colored polka dots. The cosmetic bag contained travel toiletries. There was no video or witnesses and, due to the lack of evidence, the case has been discontinued.
February 4
Theft 2
Between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m., an unknown suspect entered the bed of a truck and stole several Ryobi tools all valued at $850. The victim said one of the toolboxes mounted to the bed of his truck doesn’t latch well, and that it’s probably how the suspect got in. The case is inactive due to a lack of investigative leads.
Theft 1
Multiple bikes were taken from inside a fenced yard behind a maintenance building on Southwest Seventh Street. The locks on the bikes had been cut. In total, 21 bikes were stolen, some completely and some having had parts taken. The suspect was believed to have raised them over the fence on the east side of the property toward the railroad tracks.
Warrant Arrest, Possession of Methamphetamine
Car prowlers, people looking to break into cars, were reported on Southwest Tunison Avenue and Southwest Third Street at about 12:45 p.m. A male subject matching the description of wearing a neck gaiter mask, all blue clothing, and pushing a bike was found near Southwest Third Street and Southwest Avery Avenue. The male had an active warrant for his arrest and a pipe with what he admitted to be methamphetamine.
He was given a court date and cited in place of custody for the warrant. He was also given a violation ticket for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Failure to Perform Duties as Driver, Property Damage, Criminal Mischief 2
While trying to leave the Post Office on Southwest Second Street, a blue sedan with a spoiler backed out and turned too quickly, hitting a silver Honda and leaving blue residue and long scratches near the back of the rear well on the passenger side. A witness then entered the Post Office and asked if the silver Honda belonged to anyone there. The vehicle belonged to a woman who had been standing in line.
Theft 2
A package was stolen from a residence on Northwest Harrison Boulevard. A resident witnessed a man taking a package from his neighbor’s porch before running off. The package had contained two white graduation dresses from Lucy in the Sky, each valued at $50. The male was described as white and 5’10” with a thicker build wearing a black hat, black face mask, black tank top, and black sweatpants. The case has been discontinued due to a lack of suspect information.
Trespass 2
At about 3:15 p.m., employees at the Sally’s Beauty Supply on Northwest Circle Boulevard reported a female in the store who had stolen from them in the past. The store requested that the woman be formally trespassed. The woman was given a trespass notice then left the area on foot. Sally’s Beauty Supply was given a copy of the trespass notice.
February 5
Theft 3
A package was stolen from an apartment on Southwest Grove Street at about 5:30 a.m. The package contained an SD card worth $20. A surveillance camera showed a female with blonde hair grabbing the package. The suspect was wearing a baggy hooded jacket, large pants, and a mask, making them unidentifiable. The case has been discontinued due to a lack of investigatory leads.
Disorderly Conduct 2
At about 1:30 p.m., a man was walking in traffic on Southwest Fourth Street. The man was arrested for disorderly conduct in the second degree as well as 27 Benton County Circuit Court Warrants and one Corvallis Municipal Court Warrant. The man was under the influence of methamphetamine and likely going to continue his actions if released with citations so he was taken to the Benton County Health Services.
Theft 2
A man at the skate park on Southwest B Avenue had his black LG Track phone stolen earlier by an unknown suspect. The suspect was described as a 25-30-year-old male and about six feet tall with blonde hair. The case has been discontinued.
Found Property
At about 5:45 p.m., a woman found a black touch screen Motorola cell phone with a cracked screen in the street on Northwest Sixth Street. The phone was taken to the law enforcement center.
Mail Theft
Mail was stolen from a residence on Northwest 15th Street at about 10:45 a.m. The case has been discontinued.
Assault 4, Disorderly Conduct 2, Inference with Making a Report
A woman entered a trailer that was not hers in Pioneer Park on Southwest Philomath Boulevard and struck the owner of the trailer in the face. The woman was arrested and taken to the Benton County Jail.
February 6
Criminal Mischief 2
A vehicle on Northwest Forestgreen Avenue was damaged at about 10 p.m. on Feb. 5 and at 1 p.m. the next day. The passenger rear window was cracked. There were no video cameras or witnesses in the area so, due to a lack of evidence, the case has been discontinued.
Criminal Mischief 2
A vehicle owned by the same person on Northwest Forestgreen Avenue was damaged between 8 p.m. on Jan. 28 and 11 a.m. on Jan. 29. The back rear window had been completely smashed, though the owner did not believe anything had been stolen. There were no video cameras on witnesses so the case has been discontinued.
Theft 2, Criminal Mischief 2
Between 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 5 and 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 6, the rear passenger window of a vehicle on Northwest 21st Street was broken, and several items were stolen. Among the stolen items was a black Calvin Klein backpack with a battery pack, a PS4, and marijuana. The case has been discontinued due to a lack of evidence.
