Jan. 10
Unlawful Entry of Motor Vehicle, Criminal Mischief 3
A vehicle was broken into and vandalized while parked on Northwest Witham Hill Drive. The owner found mud inside the vehicle as well as a hole that had been cut into the carpeting in the back seat. Her purse had been in the front but nothing was missing.
Theft 2
A man was sleeping in his vehicle on Northwest University Place when two large totes were stolen from it. The totes contained about $300 worth of clothing. There was no video evidence captured or suspect information.
Theft 2, Criminal Mischief 2
At about 10:30 a.m., a man noticed that someone stole the tire and handlebars of his bike while it was locked on a bike rack at Southwest Sagebrush Drive. Without the tires and handlebars, the owner said the bike was useless. There are no cameras or suspect information.
Criminal Mischief 2, Theft 2
The rear driver’s side window of a vehicle parked on Northwest Grant Avenue was broken overnight. A fishing backpack with many things valued at about $300 was taken. The damage to the window is estimated to be $200 to fix. There are no cameras or suspect information.
Found Property
A woman on Northwest Van Buren Boulevard said that a package had been delivered to them on Friday but that it wasn’t addressed to them. She took it to her neighbors house, only for the package to be back up on her porch a few days later. The package had been opened and contained 5 wrapped packages. Police were able to locate the people whom the package was addressed to.
Lost Property
At about 8:30 p.m., a man told police that someone had stolen his wallet, phone, and cigarettes from the 7 Eleven on Southwest Third Street. He said he’d seen who’d taken his things, and that they called him a “loser” but didn’t know what happened to his items.
An employee of the 7-Eleven said the man had come back in looking for the items, but that they hadn’t been left on the counter to his knowledge. He said he would ask his manager to look at the video the next day. There is no current evidence of stolen items, though the case will be reviewed if video evidence is found.
Criminal Trespass 2
The 7 Eleven on Northwest Monroe Avenue reported that a woman was being a disturbance and yelling at customers. She was located in the area and told police that she had stopped to get toilet paper when the employees started yelling at her to leave. Police told her the store wanted her trespassed and was given a copy of a trespass notice.
Jan. 11
Failure to Perform Duties as Driver, Criminal Mischief 3
A hit and run took place on Southwest Lilly Avenue between 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 and 8 a.m. on Jan. 9. The caller found a large dent in her vehicle on the front grill and hood. The vehicle had been parked on the street. The case has been discontinued due to lack of suspect information.
Found Property
At about 4 p.m., a woman dropped off an Apple Ipad that she said her husband had found while he was jogging on West Hills Road near Grand Oaks. However, she said he’d found the Ipad at that location on Dec. 13 at about 4 p.m. The woman had posted about the Ipad on Facebook in their neighborhood, hoping to find its owner, but was not able to. The police will hold the Ipad for a few days before disposing of it if the owner is not found.
Criminal Mischief 3
A man who works at Hollingsworth and Vose on Southeast Crystal Lake Drive called to report that graffiti was found on one of their buildings on Jan. 10 at 12 p.m., though they’re unsure when the incident actually occurred. He had already painted over the graffiti but took pictures of it. The graffiti were the words “local park age 13 find me,” the word “Skate,” and a drawing of a penis in orange spray paint. There were no cameras on the property and no suspect information.
Theft 2, Criminal Mischief 2
A vehicle that had been parked on Northwest Lincoln Avenue was broken into sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Jan. 10. The back window of the vehicle had been broken out and a blue and gray Cabela’s sleeping bag valued at $150, a white and blue snowboarding coat valued at $350, and other miscellaneous clothing were. There is no suspect information, and the case has been discontinued.
Theft 3
A package theft was reported from a residence on Southeast Chester Avenue. The package had been taken sometime between 11 a.m. on Jan. 10 and 11 a.m. on Jan. 11, when a neighbor brought the empty package back to the residence. The package had contained a bottle of therapeutic oil worth $42. There is no suspect information in the theft and the case is inactive due to the lack of investigative leads.
Theft 3
At about 3:45 p.m., a man reported that his wallet had either been lost or stolen while he was riding his scooter on Oxford circle, performing tricks. He thinks his wallet may have fallen out of his pocket while he was riding, though he’s not sure where. He did see an unknown male who appeared to be a teenager wearing a blue shirt and green pants pick something up, but he doesn’t know if it was his wallet or not.
The man said that his wallet is red in color with the word “Malboro” on it. He had a school ID, OSU credit union debit card, and food stamps, but no cash. No suspects have been identified in the case.
Animal at Large
A dog was reported to be in custody on Southeast Bridgeway. The man who had reported the dog said it showed up at his house but that he had never seen it before and did not know who it belonged to. The dog was a small, dark colored pitbull with a Heartland Humane Society tag on the collar. The dog did not have a microchip and was taken back to Heartland.
Jan. 12
The Daily Barometer did not receive a report of any crimes committed on this day.
Jan. 13
Theft 2, Criminal Mischief 2
The rear passenger door window of a vehicle that had been parked on Northwest Van Buren Avenue was broken into and a longboard was stolen. The longboard was a Valador Advance with white wheels, a black top, and multi-colored artwork of plants stacked on top of each other. The theft could have happened anytime between Jan. 10 and Jan. 12 at 10 p.m.
Identity Theft
A woman told police that, on Jan. 8, she received a notification from her employer at Good Samaritan Hospital’s Human Resources department that they’d received an unemployment claim in her name that she had not filed. The Human Resources department said that the claim had been submitted on Dec. 31 but that they had no further information. The case has been discontinued due to the lack of suspect information and investigative leads.
Unauthorized Use of Vehicle
After a vehicle from Avi’s Rentals on Northwest Ninth Street was suspected to have been stolen, an employee said that he’d inventoried the vehicle on Jan. 11 at about 7 a.m. and noticed that they keys were missing, but that he hadn’t tried to look for them. The vehicle was last rented and returned on Jan. 4. The keys were supposed to be stored in a small plastic basket near the cash register, but the area was not secure. The employee said he thought he’d seen the vehicle at about 5 p.m. on Jan. 12.
Theft 2
A man reported that, over the weekend, someone had entered an enclosed tent where he stored his bikes and had stolen them. He was unsure of when the bikes were taken. One bike was a green and grey Giant brand Revel mountain bike and the second was a black and blue Trek model 820 mountain bike. Both bikes were valued at about $400. There are no cameras or current suspect information
Storing Property on Public Way
A man who had planted many plants between the sidewalk and the street on Northwest 34th Street was given a Final Notice of Municipal Code Violation for storing property on public ways. Police did not observe any ordinance violation, however, as there was nothing blocking the sidewalk or the street. This case has been discontinued.
Criminal Mischief 2
The owner of The Clothes Tree on Southwest Madison Avenue reported that a couple males had been skateboarding in front of the store, trying to jump over her planter, and had broken it. She estimated the value to be about $150. An employee who had been working at the time said the males appeared to be white men in their late twenties wearing blue jeans and long-sleeved shirts. They had left after the incident. The owner said this issue with skateboarders has been ongoing since a skate shop had opened next door. There were no cameras at The Clothes Tree or the skate shop.
Theft 3
Between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Jan. 13, one dollar and five dollars in change were stolen vehicle that had been parked in the staff parking lot at Samaritan Hospital on Northwest Samaritan Drive. There was no damage to the vehicle due to it being left unlocked. There we no cameras in the parking lot. The case has been discontinued due to a lack of evidence.
Suspicious Circumstance
A burglary on Southeast Aldrin Place was reported. Based on an investigation, police do not believe someone tried to enter the residence.
Jan. 14
Drug K9 Deployment
At about 1 a.m., a vehicle was stopped on Southeast Waverly Drive and a dog was deployed around the vehicle. The dog alerted and residue within the vehicle was found.
Failure to Appear 2, Criminal Trespass 2
At about 4 a.m., a trespass was reported at the 7-Eleven on Northwest Ninth Street. A man who had previously been trespassed was sleeping with a sleeping bag over his shoulders outside the business. The caller had asked the man to leave, but the man refused. The man also had two warrants out of Benton County Circuit Court for Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Trespass in the second degree. The man was given a trespass notice as well as a citation in place of custody for the warrants.
Camping in Public Places
At the direction of Parks and Recreation, many camps in flood and drainage areas at Pioneer Park on Southeast Philomath Boulevard were requested to be posted and moved. Police posted notices on all the camps in the area, many of which were unoccupied at the time. The camps are scheduled to be cleaned up on Jan. 20.
Theft 3
A package was delivered to a residence on Northwest Tyler Avenue but taken by an unknown suspect at about 7 p.m. The package, which was from Amazon, contained a box of Swiffer Wet Jet pads and was worth about $15. Video surveillance of the theft was caught, which shows someone knock on her front door then try to put the box into a plastic bag. The person then grabbed the box and left the residence. The suspect was wearing a jacket, jeans, and tennis shoes.
Found Property
A black touch screen Samsung cell phone and an OSU credit union debit card had been found on the bike path and turned into the Men’s Shelter on Southeast Chapman Place. The items were taken back to the Law Enforcement Center.
Jan. 15
Theft 2
Tools were stolen from a vehicle that was parked at an apartment complex on Northwest Garfield Avenue. The passenger side door had been pried open to gain access to the vehicle sometime between aa a.m. on Jan. 13 and 11 a.m. on Jan. 15. The tools that were stolen were a 200-piece Craftsman tool set in a black case, a beige and red tackle box with miscellaneous tools, and a black and blue air compressor. The total value of the tools was estimated to be $460.
Found Property
At about 11:30 a.m., a toolbox was found in a tree directly in front of an apartment complex on Northeast Conifer Boulevard. The two tool boxes were recovered and taken to the Law Enforcement Center.
Fugitive from Justice
A man who had been driving a VW Jetta was arrested on a nationwide extraditable warrant for Child Molestation in the first degree out of Washington State. He was taken to the Benton County Jail.
Tampering with Property, Trespass 2
At 2 p.m., a man was reported for trespassing in a business on Southwest Third Street after he refused to leave when asked to do so by employees. He had also damaged a hanger than held items on a shelf in the store. The man was cited for Tampering with Property and Trespass in the second degree.
Reckless Driving
A woman reported that a vehicle had driven near her in the Bi-Mart parking lot and that a juvenile male had yelled exploitives at her. The woman recognized the vehicle as belonging to someone whom her brother had been having legal issues with. The woman thought she’d been targeted by these people’s children, though she wasn’t sure it was a crime.
The mother of the children reported that they had been in a van in the Bi-Mart parking lot. The children admitted to driving near the woman and yelling at her. Police will be sending the case to the District Attorney’s office for review.
Jan. 16
Unlawful Entry of Motor Vehicle, Theft 1
A navy blue North Face backpack that contained a MacBook Pro, about $1,000 in small bills, and a social security card were taken from a woman’s unlocked vehicle. There is video of the theft but due to the quality of the video, the suspect was unable to be identified. The MacBook did ping to another address on Northwest Forestgreen avenue and a search warrant was served, but the property was not recovered. There are no further leads.
Warrant Arrest, Possession of Methamphetamine
At about 11 p.m., police arrived with a search warrant to a residence on Northwest Forestgreen Avenue. Four people were arrested on warrants and drugs as well as drug paraphernalia were recovered.
January 17
Criminal Trespass 2
A passing Corvallis Fire Department ambulance crew saw a white male wearing a black jacket and pants walking inside the locked gate at Public Works on Northeast Water Works Avenue. Police found a suspect male matching the description walking south on Northwest Second Street from the Public Works entrance. The man admitted to having come from Public Works as he said he was using a shortcut. He was given a trespass notice and told that if he returned, he could be arrested.
Criminal Mischief 2
At about 8 a.m., a man reported that his vehicle on Northeast Conifer Boulevard had been broken into. The rear window had been broken but nothing was taken. There are no suspects.
Criminal Mischief 2, Theft 2
At about 1 p.m., another man reported that his vehicle, which had also been parked on Northeast Conifer Boulevard, had been broken into. A small window had been broken and about $300 worth of items were stolen. There is no current suspect information.
Theft 2
A bike was stolen over the weekend from Northwest 21st. The owner of the bike said he’d left town on Friday, Jan. 15 and returned on Jan. 17 to find only the front tire of the bike left on the rack. Both u-locks had been cut and taken as well. The bike was described as a blue bike with a front suspension and straight handlebars. The bike was worth $500. The video cameras were not functional at the time and there is no video footage of the theft.
Found Property
At about 3:30 p.m., a man found a wallet on Northwest Monroe Avenue. The wallet, which was blue in color and had stars on it, had been found on the sidewalk. It contained an Oregon ID with a Beaverton address as well as multiple other cards. Police attempted to locate a local address but were unable to. Any attempt at contacting the owner of the wallet was unsuccessful.
January 18
Criminal Trespass 2
At about 12:30 p.m., a man entered the Little Caeser’s on Northwest Ninth Street and asked for free pizza. The employees asked him to leave the store as he refused to put a mask on, but the man became irritated. He verbally challenged employees to fight him outside. The employees requested that the man be trespassed from the store. When located, the man was told about the trespass notice but refused to take the copy of a trespass notice.
Criminal Trespass 2
A man who had previously been trespassed from the 7-Eleven on Southwest Third Street tried to enter the store. He was cited in place of custody.
Theft 3
Between about 6 p.m. on Jan. 15 and 12 p.m. on Jan. 16, someone had entered a vehicle parked on Northwest Rolling Green Drive and stole the title to the vehicle from the glovebox. There were other valuables and cash inside the vehicle, but they were not missing. She’d last seen the vehicle title about three months previous and believes her ex-fiancé, who she hadn’t spoken to for about three years, had stolen it. She was unable to provide any evidence or motive for this belief, however.
The ex-fiancé was contacted, and he denied having taken anything from the woman’s vehicle.
Theft 3
The rear license plate was taken from a vehicle on Southwest 11th Street. The owner of the vehicle said he’d last seen the license plate intact on the evening of Jan. 17 and found it missing at about 5 p.m. on Jan. 18. He said nothing else was taken from the vehicle and that there was no other damage. No cameras were in the area and there is no current suspect information.
January 19
The Daily Barometer did not receive a report of any crimes committed on this day
January 20
Found Property
At about 10 a.m., a silver Raleigh Talus mountain bike was returned to the Law Enforcement Center. The man who brought it in said he’d pulled the bike out of the Willamette River. The bike had not been reported stolen.
Theft 2
Tools were stolen from a truck bed toolbox on Northwest Buchanan Avenue. Due to a lack of business, the truck had not been used since Dec. 21. The latch on the toolbox was found turned in the wrong direction and various tools that should have been inside were missing. A yellow and black Dewalt cordless drill set with an extra battery, a black and red Craftsman toolbox with various tools and an orange and black jumper box were stolen. The value was estimated to be $630. There is no surveillance or suspect information.
Trespass 2
A man was reported as trespassing in a residence on Northwest Van Buren Avenue after the man’s sister told him he was no longer welcome because he’d been drinking and she had a no alcohol policy. The woman also said the man had been harassing her. Both parties were given a copy of a trespass notice and the man was given a courtesy ride to a friend’s home.
January 21
Trespass 2
At about 8:30 a.m., an employee of Mr. Nice Guy on Southwest 15th Street reported a man for trespass. The employee said the man had been going through the trash and hanging out in the parking lot. She said that she wanted him trespassed from the property. Both parties were given copies of the trespass notice and the man then left the property.
Unlawful Entry of Motor Vehicle, Criminal Mischief 2
The driver’s side door on a vehicle had been smashed and the trunk was found open with its contents laying on the ground outside. The damage was believed to have occurred between 4 p.m. on Jan. 20 and 8 a.m. on Jan. 21. The estimate to fix the damage was $430. There was no surveillance to capture the incident.
Criminal Mischief 2, Theft 2
A woman reported that, overnight, someone broke into her vehicle on Northwest 27th Street and took a box of Dremel tool accessories. She says this happened between 7 p.m. on Jan. 20 and 9 a.m. on Jan. 21. The passenger side window of her car was broken, an estimated $400 to fix and the tool accessories were valued at about $200. There is no suspect information.
Theft 1
A catalytic converter was stolen from Southwest Research Way between 5 p.m. on Jan. 15 and 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 18. The van had been parked in the southeast parking lot and was not believed to be on surveillance.
Theft 2
A theft of propane tanks from an outdoor locked storage shed on Southwest Research Way was also reported. This theft occurred between Oct. 26 and Oct. 27. Five propane tanks between five and ten pounds were stolen and they were estimated to be worth $250. The wire fence had been cut to gain access to the shed. The man who reported the crime said he forgot to do so after it happened but wanted to report it for statistical purposes.
Failure to Register as Sex Offender
A male was found to be out of compliance with his sex offender registry because he had failed to update his Sex Offender Registration within ten days of his birthday. He was given a citation in place of custody for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.
Theft 2
At about 5 a.m. on Jan. 21, a bike was stolen from a car port on Northwest McKinley Drive. The bike was a black mountain bike with black foam and rubber grips, a saddle bag under the seat and front and rear lights on the wheels. There was a video of the theft. The bike was later found down the block from his residence by a neighbor and returned to the owner, though some possessions were still missing. The case will be discontinued unless the suspect in the video is identified.
Criminal Trespass 2
A man was given a citation for returning to the 7-Eleven on Northwest Kings Boulevard after being previously trespassed.
January 22
Theft 3, Warrant Arrest, Criminal Trespass 2
The manager of the Walmart on Northwest Ninth Street reported that a man had stolen a bottle of wine and two sandwiches. She was in the front of the store with him and while he was cooperating, he denied stealing anything. The store did not want to press charges but wants the items returned and the man to be trespassed.
The man also had a confirmed Benton County Circuit Court Warrant for Unlawful Entry of Motor Vehicle. He was given a citation in place of custody as well as his copy of the trespass notice.
Damaging Property
At about 3:30 a.m., two Republic Services’ metal dumpsters on Southwest Washington Avenue were vandalized.
January 23
Criminal Trespass 2
A man was reported as parking in a designated parking space that was not his. The man, when confronted, tried to offer money to park there and became verbally aggressive when he thought the police or a tow truck would be called. He then threatened damage to property if the police or a tow truck were called. The man then left. The caller requested that the incident be documented.
Theft 3
A theft occurred on Southwest Alexander Avenue. The resident, who said she has high functioning Asperger’s, said that she’d been having a problem with juveniles in the area. When she walked her service dog, most days the juveniles would run past, causing her dog to be stressed. She also caught the juveniles on camera knocking on her door multiple times then running away. She did not know where they lived.
The resident then explained that, on Jan. 22 at about 12 p.m., her camera caught a female juvenile stealing the decorated foot brush, valued at $35, from her front porch. The resident was not interested in pursuing criminal charges but wanted the juveniles to stop harassing her and her service dog. Police are currently attempting to identify the juveniles so they can speak to their parents.
Found Property
A rifle that had been wrapped in a carpet and tied with a red and black bandana was found along a fence at a residence on Northwest Menlo Drive. The rifle was wet and rusty, as it had probably been there for several days or weeks. The lawn care worker who found the rifle, however, said he’d been in the front yard on Jan. 9 and that it was not there at the time. There were no cameras in the area. The rifle, carpetand bandanas were taken back to the Law Enforcement Center.
Open Container, Criminal Trespass 2
At about 9:30 p.m., a man at the Skate Park on Southwest B Avenue was found sitting near a fire with a half empty 40-ounce bottle of Steel Reserve. The lid was on the bottle, but the seal had been broken. The man also had slurred speech, watery/glassy eyes and stumbled around when he stood up. When asked, the man refused to pour out the rest of his drink, saying instead he would finish it while police finished the citation. Police poured the beer out, instead and completed a citation in place of custody for Open Container and a City Parks trespass notice valid for 30 days.
Criminal Trespass 2
At about 10:50 p.m., a man was reported as standing outside the 7-Eleven on Southwest 3rd Street, screaming and cursing at every customer. He was described as a white male about 45-years-old, wearing a black jacket, gray jeans and a backpack. The caller asked that the man be trespassed. The man and business were both given copies of a trespass notice.
Criminal Trespass 2
The ex-girlfriend of a resident who lives on Northwest Tenth Street was refusing to leave. She had shown up in front of the residence, stayed on his porch and knocked on his door for about five minutes straight. She did not enter the residence; however, the ex-girlfriend had been previously trespassed from the property. She was given a citation in place of custody.
