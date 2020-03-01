A Corvallis man who was arrested in February for burglary in the second degree and criminal trespass in the first degree at a student housing construction site has pleaded not guilty to these charges.

Doran Hans Holman, 50, made his pleas during a 1:00 p.m. hearing at the Benton County Courthouse on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Holman was arrested by the Corvallis Police Department on the morning of Feb. 2, when he was found by officers climbing out of a window at the Sierra Student Housing Apartments, which are currently under construction at 960 SW Washington Ave. According to the official arrest log, Holman was found with items from the construction zone in his hands.

He was arrested for criminal trespassing and taken to the Benton County Jail, where he was booked and released the next day.

The charge of burglary in the second degree was added on Feb. 18. Burglary in the second degree is a class C felony, and carries a potential five year prison sentence and $125,000 in fines.

Holman is scheduled to appear in court for a case status check on March 30 at 10:30 a.m.