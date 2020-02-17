A Corvallis man with a lengthy criminal background was recently arrested for trespassing at a student housing complex currently under construction.
Doran Hans Holman, 50, was found by police on the property of the Sierra Student Housing Apartments site at 960 SW Washington Ave. early in the morning on February 2, according to the Corvallis Police Department log.
An officer arrived at the construction zone at approximately 2:23 a.m. to respond to a report of a trespasser when he witnessed Holman climb out of a window on the bottom floor of the south side of the building.
According to the official arrest log, Holman was found with items from the construction zone in his hands. He was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the second degree and taken to the Benton County Jail.
He was released from jail later in the day and is scheduled to appear in court on February 27 at 1 p.m.
Holman was previously convicted on trespassing charges in 2008, 2012, 2017 and in 2019. He spent seven days in the Benton County jail as a result of his 2017 conviction and spent 25 days there for his 2008 conviction.
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html