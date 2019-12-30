There are a number of options for getting up to snow level this season and hitting the powder. While Corvallis may not be located on a slope itself, it is located relatively close to popular snow-sport destinations among Oregonians.
Hoodoo
First opened in 1930, Hoodoo is located an hour and 40 minutes east of Corvallis. Hoodoo has four main lifts and a bunny slope that takes riders to a total of 34 different runs. They offer a student-priced season pass for $439. There are also individual lift tickets available starting at $56, or a bundle of five for $249. Rentals start at $35, and they have a ski and board school that offers a wide variety of private lessons and packages. Hoodoo also offers night skiing.
Additionally, Peak Sports has a bus that will take passengers up to Hoodoo for $67 starting Jan. 18. The price includes a lift ticket.
Ski Bowl
Started in 1928, Ski Bowl is located a little over two hours north of Corvallis. Ski bowl has four main lifts, and 65 total runs. 34 of those runs are completely lit, making it one of the largest night skiing lodges in the United States.
Season passes are available for students age 15-24 for $349. Tickets start at $57, and rentals at $45. Ski Bowl has a full ski and ride school that offers every level of lessons.
Willamette Pass
Opened in 1941, Willamette pass is located two hours east of Corvallis. Just slightly farther than Hoodoo. There are three main lifts and a total of 29 runs. Willamette Pass does not offer night skiing.
A student season pass can be purchased for $300. Individual tickets for $60, and a five-day pass for $200. Rentals start at $20 for skiers and $30 for snowboarders. Like Hoodoo and Ski Bowl, Willamette Pass offers lessons through their respective ski and ride school.
Peak Sports offers a full lineup of services when it comes to renting gear or getting it set up prior to hitting the slopes. They offer rentals starting at $30 for 48 hours and gear tune-ups starting at $25 for skis and $35 for boards.
Joe Slagle, an employee at Peak Sports, said if riders want to do the best they can, he recommends that they make sure their gear is tuned and their edges are sharp before hitting the slopes
“So many people get deterred because they can’t turn well,” Slagle said.
