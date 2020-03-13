The city of Corvallis announced Friday a number of cancellations and closures as part of global efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 causing strain of coronavirus, which has prompted numerous restrictions on large gatherings of people at athletic events, theme parks and festivals.
These closures and cancellations are effective beginning Saturday, March 14.
- Water service disconnections due to residents’ unpaid bills will be suspended for the next 30 days. The city offers a Low Income Assistance Program for individuals with emergency shut-off notices due to unpaid bills, according to a city press release.
- The Corvallis Municipal Court will allow individuals with previously scheduled court dates to reschedule without a penalty. Community members can contact the Municipal Court at 541-766-6948.
- The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library will close its Main Library location in Corvallis and branch libraries in Philomath, Alsea and Monroe through the end of the month. Additionally, all events have been canceled and Bookmobile stops are temporarily suspended during the same time period.
- The Osborn Aquatic Center and the Majestic Theatre will be closed to the public through the end of March.
- Corvallis Community Center-hosted events are cancelled through the end of March. organizations that booked these facilities for rental events can cancel without penalty by contacting the Parks and Recreation Department at 541-766-6918.
- The Corvallis Arts Walk originally scheduled for March 19 has been canceled. Organizers hope to re-open the walk on April 16, but this may be subject to change, according to an email.
The city may announce additional closures and cancellations as time goes on.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
