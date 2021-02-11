The Oregon State University Police arrested Felipe Morfin, a convicted Level II sex offender, on the OSU Corvallis campus Thursday night.
According to an email sent out to OSU students by the Department of Public Safety, Morfin was detained and cited for criminal trespass in the second degree for illegal entry to Wilson Hall.
An OSU student first reported his presence in the residence hall to the OSU Police at around 7 p.m. on Thursday. After being removed from campus and cited for the trespass, Morfin was released from OSU Police custody.
Morfin has been excluded from OSU property since April of last year due to repeated violations of university policies.
The OSU Police advise the university community to remain aware of their surroundings while on campus, and if Morfin is seen on campus to not approach him, and report his presence to the Department of Public Safety at 541-737-3010.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
