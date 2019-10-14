Editor’s note: Genesis Hansen is employed as a columnist with Orange Media Network. The Daily Barometer is a part of OMN.

Social media backlash spread after an Oregon State University student was arrested on Sunday with what some are calling excessive force.

Genesis Hansen, a fourth-year OSU student and English and philosophy double major, was arrested on charges of interfering with an Oregon State Police officer in the form of refusing to show identification after being pulled over while bicycling, and resisting arrest, according to the Oregon State Police log. During the interaction between Hansen and police, witness Gabby Johnson said she thinks the arresting officers were unnecessarily rough with Hansen, throwing her to the ground during the arrest. Lieutenant Craig Flierl of the Oregon State Police said it would be inappropriate for him to comment on this particular case at this time.