Editor’s note: Genesis Hansen is employed as a columnist with Orange Media Network. The Daily Barometer is a part of OMN.
Social media backlash spread after an Oregon State University student was arrested on Sunday with what some are calling excessive force.
Genesis Hansen, a fourth-year OSU student and English and philosophy double major, was arrested on charges of interfering with an Oregon State Police officer in the form of refusing to show identification after being pulled over while bicycling, and resisting arrest, according to the Oregon State Police log. During the interaction between Hansen and police, witness Gabby Johnson said she thinks the arresting officers were unnecessarily rough with Hansen, throwing her to the ground during the arrest. Lieutenant Craig Flierl of the Oregon State Police said it would be inappropriate for him to comment on this particular case at this time.
Oregon State Police contracts with Oregon State University to provide traffic enforcement on campus, extra security and access to resources, according to the OSU Public Safety website.
Hansen is a person of color, an identity which some have alleged influenced the way police acted. After Hansen posted videos of her arrest on Twitter, words of support for her and anger at the arresting officers began to pour in.
Johnson said she wants to see the officers involved be evaluated and offer an apology to Hansen. The Daily Barometer has not yet been able to attain specific details of the arrest from police, but according to Johnson, Hansen was initially pulled over by an officer for riding her bike on the incorrect side of the street.
Johnson said she thinks the incident did not initially seem bad until the officers called for backup and six more officers appeared on the scene. According to Johnson, some of the officers were ignoring the bystanders while others were antagonizing people for recording the incident on their phones.
“There were two grown men, she’s like a five-foot tall, 100-pound girl, and they threw her to the ground,” Johnson said. “We were all screaming and crying in the street, it was really intense.”
Johnson said the officers were not providing Hansen with the specific laws she was breaking or their personal identification information.
“I’m baffled at how poorly they acted in the situation,” Johnson said. “You see those videos on Twitter and they upset you, but it’s just online so it’s not as personal. It felt like one of those but in real life.”
Johnson said she would like to see the police force do more to work toward equal treatment and care of the community.
“They made me feel unsafe in our community, honestly,” Johnson said.
Hansen was transported to the Benton County Jail after her arrest and subsequently released on citations.
Bicycles are considered a vehicle under ORS 814.400, meaning police officers can require presentation of identification after lawfully stopping someone on a bicycle.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
