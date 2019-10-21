The Annual Security and Fire Safety Report released late last month states rape, domestic violence, and stalking reports are up in the past year, although this may be due to an increase in crime reporting.
These reports are released in compliance with what is known as the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, or the Clery Act. The Clery act was implemented to provide transparency of crimes on campuses.
In the report it covers the years 2016, 2017 and 2018.
There has been a spike in reported on-campus rapes, domestic violence and stalking in 2018 compared to 2016.
Reported rapes have increased from six in 2016 to 15 in 2018, a 150 percent increase. Domestic violence has increased from five in 2016 to 11 in 2018, a 120 percent increase. Stalking increased from 32 reports in 2016 to 44 reports in 2018, a 37.5 percent increase.
These cases do not represent an individual, but reported cases. This means that some of these reports could have been repeated by one individual. The other crimes, such as hate crimes, arson, burglary, etc. listed in the Clery Report stayed about the same or had a small percent decrease or increase.
The report is published in part encourage awareness of what is happening on the four campuses and in the surrounding community. The report provides the statistics of the crimes and resources that are available to students and community members.
Steve Clark vice president of University Relations and Marketing at OSU, said although OSU was named the safest college campus, there is still room for improvement.
“Our commitment is not yet satisfied, we are seeking to continue to educate and to provide more support for survivors,” Clark said.
He said that by educating people about the problems and resources, it will create more awareness on campus and in the community, to foster a more safe environment.
Becca Williams, the director of SARC said there might not be an increase in these crimes, but rather, people are more comfortable with reporting and/or an increase in knowledge of the resources available to them to report.
“It’s paramount to note that while there is an increase in reports for these crimes, there are numerous, intersecting and valid reasons why folks choose to not report,” Williams said.
SARC is not a mandatory reporter, believing that is the choice of the survivor to report or not to report. They are versed in discussing the options of reporting so that a survivor can make an informed decision about what they want to do. They are considered state-certified advocates that are legally confidential and privileged sources.
They serve as an information hub to help survivors navigate the healing process by assisting them with medical care, reporting and accommodations for housing and academics. The medical services they provide are forensic medical exams and testing.
To learn more about the services they provide, visit 311 Plageman Hall, Corvallis campus, email Survivoradvocacy@oregonstate.edu, or call 541-737-2030.
When trying to find resources outside of OSU, Sarah’s Place is another resource that is provided by Samaritan Albany General Hospital. They work separately and discreetly from the emergency department at Samaritan Albany General Hospital.
Emily Jaskoski, a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner for Sarah’s Place at Samaritan Albany General Hospital, said the organization was created to provide a safe place for survivors to receive resources and care.
The center’s main goal is to provide healthcare to these survivors. HIV risk assessment, photograph documentation, and forensic exams are some of the resources the center provides. All of these services are free.
Sarah’s Place is also an adovcate for Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence, and always has one of their adovcates avaliable at the center.
CARDV provides multiple different resources for sexual assult, rape, domestic violence, and stalking surviors. From shelters, legal aid, and education CARDV provides a lot of resources for survivors and the community.
Some of the resources they provide include support groups, shelters, 24-hour hotlines, registering orders and legal services. Information about their resources can be found on their website at cardv.org, their Corvallis location 2208 SW 3rd St., Corvallis, OR, or call 541-666-6911.
A copy of the 2019 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report can be obtained by emailing clery.compliance@oregonstate.edu or go to 200 Cascade Hall, 601 SW 17th St. in Corvallis for a paper copy. If you want to learn more about the Clery Act go to www.clerycenter.org to learn more.
