The City of Corvallis announced Friday, May 29, that it will reopen certain facilities and offices for essential business appointments on Monday, June 1.
The openings include City Hall, but not larger facilities such as the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, the Osborn Aquatic Center, the Corvallis Community Center and the Majestic Theatre. Community members can make appointments by phone or via email, and are asked to continue to follow COVID-19 public health guidelines including keeping six feet of physical distance and wearing face masks.
The Parks and Recreation Avery Administrative Office will also reopen for walk-up visits, while public health guidelines will continue to be in effect.
Corvallis residents can also access some services, including bill payments, building permits and Parks and Recreation sign-ups on the Corvallis website.
The closures went into effect in mid-March after a state of emergency was declared at both the state and local level. The reopening of city offices comes after Benton County began reopening earlier this month.
For more information on reopening, readers can access the city’s reopening website.
