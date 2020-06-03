Oregon State freshman tight end Rocco Carley was dismissed earlier this evening after a video was released on a Twitter account of Carley making racist comments towards people of color and different religions.
The video recording of Carley speaking racial slurs was posted on a Twitter account on June 3, 2020, at 8:24 pm.
Immediately following the video post, Carley promptly posted an apology letter on his personal Twitter account stating that the video was taken three years ago.
“To my family, my community, and everyone I have associated with, I am sorry. This video was taken three years ago in a group chat where me and my friends were saying stupid things. This does not condone anything of what I have said, but I promise to you all that this video does not represent me. I was doing an accent of a southern man and giving a very satire example of what we all thought would be funny. This is no way shape or form makes what I said right. I am truthfully sorry to everyone I have hurt and offended, and I understand that I have not represented me or my family in any positive way during this situation. To all of my brothers, teammates, and everyone of color that I have associated with, I hope that you know me well enough to know I am in no way shape or form a racist. Again I apologize, and I could not be more ashamed of my actions,” the former OSU tight end said.
The Oregon State Athletics department acted promptly. OSU head coach Jonathan Smith released a statement regarding his former player on Twitter that was later reposted on @beaverfootball Instagram.
This statement included the decision to remove Carley from the football program.
“I became aware of the comments made by Rocco Carley earlier this evening. I immediately shared the audio with Scott Barnes. We both agreed this language and attitude is unacceptable, regardless of circumstance or environment. I spoke with Rocco and dismissed him from the team. I will not tolerate racism or hate speech,” Smith said.
Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes also provided a response to Carley’s actions through @beaverathletics Instagram.
“Coach Smith informed me of comments made by one of our football student-athletes. We are both disgusted by the comments made and agreed wholeheartedly that dismissing the student-athlete from the team is necessary and appropriate action. Racism of any kind is unacceptable on the Oregon State campus and withing our athletic department,” Scott Barnes said.
The video’s surfacing comes in light of other statements from the Athletic department regarding the Black Lives Matter movement, George Floyd’s death, and subsequent protests that called for an end to police brutality. Students hosted a vigil and demonstration on Sunday, May 31 in Corvallis.
