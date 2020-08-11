The PAC-12 Conference announced today their intention to delay all upcoming athletic competition through the end of the calendar year, with the hope to resume athletic play as early as Jan. 1, 2021.
The decision came after a gathering of presidents and chancellors representing each of the conference’s universities came together on Tuesday morning to discuss plans for the 2020 season, which was set to begin with football on Sep. 26.
The decision to delay the football season, along with the rest of the PAC-12's athletic competition, was made in part by growing concerns for the health of the student-athletes amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The vote to delay sports was unanimous across the PAC-12’s CEO Group, and while no dates for returning have been officially announced, representatives of universities from the PAC-12 have expressed optimism that the conference will be able to return to competition in the new year.
For further updates on this developing story, continue to check the Daily Barometer website, as well as our social media accounts.
