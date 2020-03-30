The Benton County Health Department announced the county’s first known coronavirus-related death Monday evening in a county news release.
The patient, a female in her late 80’s with underlying medical conditions, was receiving treatment at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.
Health officials did not release additional details at the time, citing the privacy of the patient and her family.
“It is with very heavy hearts that we announce this fatality. While we knew this was a possible outcome of this deadly virus, it does not lessen the tragedy of this unfortunate passing. We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this individual,” said Charlie Fautin, Interim Health Department Co-Director in a statement.
Benton County currently has 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with two patients being treated in area hospitals, according to the release.
More information about cases statewide is available on The Barometer's interactive Oregon COVID-19 map.
“I cannot stress enough the importance of following the ‘Stay Home, Save Lives’ order," Fautin said in the release. "Thorough handwashing and ensuring that all individuals practice physical distancing of six feet is critical to mitigate the spread of the virus.”
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
