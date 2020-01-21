Second place: Rebecca Ledsham
Finishing up her third Cross Country season at Oregon State, junior distance runner Rebecca Ledsham was voted Second Best Female Athlete of 2019. Ledsham has caught the attention of her peers by not only being an outstanding athlete on the track but by achieving success in the classroom and in the Oregon State community.
Ledsham has represented Oregon State in a total of 11 meets thus far in her cross country career, including competing at the esteemed Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invite in her 2019 season.
While being a successful cross country athlete, Ledsham has represented track and field well by ranking as the #2 Indoor 800m runner ever at Oregon State University.
Ledsham brings more to the team than just skill, including enthusiasm.
“Rebecca is a quiet, respectful student-athlete. She is so incredibly focused on and off the track. She has taken on a tremendously difficult task of Mechanical Engineering and distance running which are two extremely challenging disciplines. She has done it with a great positive spirit and at an elite level and managed to carry a 3.61 GPA,” OSU Track and Field head coach Louie Quintana said.“She is the quintessential Student-Athlete and we are so proud of her accomplishments.”
Ledsham has represented her team well on and off the track. Being recognized on Oregon State's honor roll while helping her team win meets, she has become an elite student athlete and fans are looking forward to watching her in 2020.
