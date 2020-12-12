The Oregon State Beavers were defeated by the Stanford Cardinal tonight, Dec. 12, by a final score of 27-24 at Reser Stadium.
It was a back and forth game throughout the night, leaving the Beavers down by a narrow three point margin with 25 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Oregon State's sophomore quarterback Chance Nolan led the Beavers with impressive plays in the second start of his Oregon State career, though in the last 24 seconds of the game, Stanford's senior linebacker Gabe Reid punched the ball out of Nolan's arms on a quarterback scramble with the Beavers in position to tie the game.
Stanford managed to recover the Nolan fumble, ending the game with a three-point lead to improve to 3-2 on the season. Oregon State, meanwhile fell to 2-4 with the loss.
Oregon State has one more chance this season to end on a win, with the opponent and kickoff time still yet to be determined.
