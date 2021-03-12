The Oregon Ducks snapped the Beavers' ten-game winning streak with a 7-0 shutout for the series opener on Friday night, March 12.
Sophomore right-hander Kevin Abel started on the mound for the Beavers. Pitching 4.1 innings, with nine strikeouts, and five earned runs. Left-hander Robert Ahlstrom started for the Ducks, throwing 7.0 innings, with ten strikeouts, and no earned runs.
The Ducks landed themselves on the scoreboard with an RBI single in the second inning, followed by a base clearing three-run triple hit by left fielder Tanner Smith to take an early lead at 4-0. This was then followed by a solo home run to right-center in the fifth by Kenyan Yovan and a pair of runs in the sixth to increase the lead to 7-0, Oregon.
The Beavers were unable to get the bats going in their PAC-12 opener, accumulating four hits throughout the game. Senior shortstop Andy Armstrong led the team with two hits on three at-bats, boosting his batting average to team-leading .444 on the season.
Oregon State will look to regroup on Saturday, March 13, at 1:35 p.m. for the second game of the series against the Oregon Ducks.
