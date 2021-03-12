OSU vs UofO civil war March 12 2021 1

UofO freshman Josh Kasevich misses a pitch during the first game of OSU vs UofO’s triple header game on March 12th 2021. Although last year was a shorter than normal season due to COVID, Josh Kasevich Played in all 14 games starting nine of the 14 at third base.

 By Kyle Switzer, OMN Photo Editor

The Oregon Ducks snapped the Beavers' ten-game winning streak with a 7-0 shutout for the series opener on Friday night, March 12. 

Sophomore right-hander Kevin Abel started on the mound for the Beavers. Pitching 4.1 innings, with nine strikeouts, and five earned runs. Left-hander Robert Ahlstrom started for the Ducks, throwing 7.0 innings, with ten strikeouts, and no earned runs. 

The Ducks landed themselves on the scoreboard with an RBI single in the second inning, followed by a base clearing three-run triple hit by left fielder Tanner Smith to take an early lead at 4-0. This was then followed by a solo home run to right-center in the fifth by Kenyan Yovan and a pair of runs in the sixth to increase the lead to 7-0, Oregon. 

The Beavers were unable to get the bats going in their PAC-12 opener, accumulating four hits throughout the game. Senior shortstop Andy Armstrong led the team with two hits on three at-bats, boosting his batting average to team-leading .444 on the season. 

Oregon State will look to regroup on Saturday, March 13, at 1:35 p.m. for the second game of the series against the Oregon Ducks. 

