Oregon State Men’s Wrestling team fell to the No. 21 Stanford Cardinals in Palo Alto, Calif. on Feb. 9 by a score of 12-25. The loss comes after the Beavers also fell to the California State Bakersfield Roadrunners by a score of 16-25 on Feb. 7.
The Beavers are now on a four match losing streak and are 5-6 overall with a 0-3 conference record in dual meets.
Oregon State won four out of the ten matches in the meet. OSU redshirt sophomore Brandon Kayor, redshirt junior Devan Turner at 133 lbs., redshirt sophomore Lane Stigall at 149 lbs. and redshirt senior Colt Doyle were all able to claim decision wins for the Beavers.
At 125 lbs., Kaylor won his match by defeating Stanford freshman Jackson Disario by a score of 8-7. Kaylor was able to take Disario down four times and was awarded an extra point for riding time. Kaylor now holds a record of 14 wins and five losses on the season.
No. 13 Turner defeated Stanford senior Gabe Townsell by a score of 10-4. At the end of the third period, the match was tied at four points a piece, meaning the match would have to go into overtime. Turner was able to secure the victory in overtime, and added on another win to his record. He now holds a record of 21 wins and nine losses on the season.
At 149 lbs., Stigall defeated Stanford redshirt junior and 2018 PAC-12 champion Requir Van Der Merwe. Although Van Der Merwe got the first takedown of the match, Stigall rallied back to get two takedowns of his own, along with two set of nearfall points to get the comeback 8-2 victory. Stigall now improves to 14 wins and 12 losses on the season.
At 184 lbs., Doyle defeated Stanford freshman Nick Addison by a score of 9-3. Doyle dominated his way through the match, collecting three takedowns, a reversal and an extra point for riding time. Doyle now improves to 15 wins and eight losses on the season.
The Beavers have three more dual meets left in the season, all of which will be at Gill Coliseum. On Feb. 14, the Beavers faced out-of-conference foe in California Baptist University Lancers.
The Beavers will then host the University of Little Rock, Arkansas Trojans a PAC-12 dual meet on Feb. 15. Finally, the Beavers will face in-conference rival in the California Polytechnic State University Mustangs on Feb. 22.
