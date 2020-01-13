The Associated Students of Oregon State University is holding an election for open positions, and the deadline to register is Wednesday, Jan. 22 at midnight.
ASOSU is OSU’s student government organization, and aims to give students a voice in university affairs through democratic representation.
For students interested in learning more about running for office, the final mandatory election information session will be held on Monday, Jan. 13, from 5-6 p.m. in the Memorial Union, room 206.
Online election information sessions are also available on the elections page of the ASOSU website and feature a video-version of the presentation.
Kylie Boenisch, vice president of ASOSU and fourth-year student in environmental engineering, has been involved in ASOSU since her first year, where she started in the House of Representatives. Boenisch said she feels her leadership experience from ASOSU has benefitted her both personally and professionally.
“My communication skills, leadership capacity, multitasking ability and overall confidence have improved significantly,” Boenisch said in a statement via email. “In terms of accomplishment, I truly believe that the work that ASOSU does on campus positively impacts the lives of students. This organization does everything from programming to legislation to policy change.”
Services provided by ASOSU include Student Legal Services, which offer students prepaid legal advice and representation, SafeRide, a transportation service, and the Office of Advocacy, which helps students negotiate with university faculty and leadership.
Boenisch said writing impactful pieces of legislation and introducing sanitary hygiene bins and free menstrual products to the SEC and MU were some of the highlights of her career within ASOSU.
On the community within student government, Boenisch said, “I am beyond proud and honored to work with such amazing and capable folks. "Every member of ASOSU's Executive, Legislative, and Judicial branches is impeccable.”
ASOSU President, Rachel Josephson, a fourth-year biochemistry pre-law student at OSU, said that she feels ASOSU has given her more opportunities on campus.
“Personally, being in ASOSU has opened countless doors for me and connected me with so many incredible and inspiring people, especially students. It has put me in touch with so many pieces of the OSU community in both direct and indirect ways. I have learned in-depth about budgeting processes, how higher education ties so closely to the Oregon legislature, how universities are operated, what it means to be a leader, and so much more surrounding both university and state policy,” Josephson said.
ASOSU also aids in decision making done by school leadership, including the determination of incidental student fees.
Safi Ahmad, fifth-year industrial engineering student and Student Fee Committee chair, said he feels that ASOSU leadership gives students the power to make tangible decisions about the school’s financial plans.
“I think the value is really direct because we deal with finances that impact students. So, these incidental fees that the Student Fee Committee has control over is authority given by state legislature to us. So, I think that’s really critical to know that they think we’re an important piece. We’re the only student-led committee on campus that really impacts your finances, ” Ahmad said.
Determination of incidental student fees are just one part of the work ASOSU does on campus, and they are one of the most direct ways that student government impacts the educational experience of their fellow OSU students.
On the value of running for a leadership position, Josephson said she feels that being a part of student government is a way to learn, make connections, and contribute to deciding the future of OSU.
“For me, being in ASOSU has allowed me to see all of the powerful, impactful, and hard-working students that wake up every day and, while also pursuing their degree, work towards making the lives of others better,” Josephson said.
Boenisch encouraged students to apply for candidacy regardless of major.
“ASOSU is truly for the students by the students. I encourage all students to consider running for a position or to even stop by our office in the Student Experience Center, room 250,” Boenisch said.
Candidate registration forms can be found online on the ASOSU website under “Elections.”
