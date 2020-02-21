The results of the 2020 Associated Students of Oregon State University election was announced on the evening of Feb. 21, 2020.
The elected positions were the speaker of the House, Student Fee Committee chair, Student Fee Committee at-large members, senators, graduate representatives, and undergraduate representatives.
The results of the ASOSU presidential election have been postponed until the final hearing on the appeal of the Hill-Fujimura presidential ticket, who were ruled guilty twice of committing a major campaign violation by the ASOSU Elections Committee. The candidates will not be notified about the results of the election and the results will not be released to the public until after the appeal, on or after Mar. 3.
Speaker of the House: Chase Pettibone
SFC Chair: David Park
Senate:
Sage Taylor
Michaela Canete
Sierra Young
Tamra Cluff
Dhru Patel
Laura Love
SFC at-large:
Langley Black
Muhammad Meer
Kenneth Kang
Sean Fagan
Voter turnout: 3,931 out of 29,725 eligible students voted, (13.22%), which is higher than the average but lower than the previous two years.
According to Halli Barrios, fifth-year biology student, ballot 1.20, a proposition to change the structure of congress to unicameral, as opposed to the current bicameral system, failed. Currently, it is divided into House and Senate, and the proposed ballot would have changed the system to a larger unified student Senate. 62% of voters were in favor of the proposed measure, ballot, but a two-thirds majority of total voters was required for it to pass, and voter-turnout was not high enough for the measure to have been considered.
“To have the amendment pass, we needed 15% of the student body turn-out, so we didn’t hit that goal, which was a little disappointing. We’ll be working towards that for next year, as far as improvements go in our outreach,” said Safi Ahmad, fifth-year industrial engineering student and member of the Elections Committee. “As far as competitive elections, I think we had a couple of positions that were competitive and we’re happy that all the people that had originally wanted to do this did get elected into it, and now they have accepted that role, so we’re excited to have them on board.”
