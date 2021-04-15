Former Oregon State basketball player Aleah Goodman will pack her bags and travel east, as she was drafted by Connecticut Sun in the third round of the 2021 WNBA draft on April 15. Goodman was the 30th overall pick in the draft.
Goodman is the sixth Oregon State player to have been chosen over the last six WNBA drafts, with the most recent pick being Mikalya Pivec, who was drafted by the Atlanta Dream back in 2020.
Goodman had a historic career with the Beavers. She has the third-most three-point field goals in Oregon State history, with 241 successful such shots. Goodman was also 49% on three-point field goals, which was the second-best in Division One in 2021. The 2021 All-PAC-12 selection helped lead her team to a 12-8 record, as well as a win in the March Madness tournament against the Florida State Seminoles.
Although her season did not end on a high note, Goodman will look to make an impact for the Connecticut Sun, and will look to make a name for herself in the WNBA.
