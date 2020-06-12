Orange Media Network's annual Senior Spotlight features students who were nominated by mentors, teachers, peers and friends as people who have demonstrated leadership, grit, and perseverance during their college careers and in this unprecedented time.
Name: Tamara Lash
One time I was challenged at OSU was…
In planning out my time between internships, courses, assistantship, and self care. I felt that I always was stretching myself in a million different directions. It took me a couple of terms to truly get into the rhythm of grad school and find a schedule that made the most sense for me.
The people who helped me get to where I am today are...
My parents and sister, they supported me throughout my internships and always took the time to make sure I was okay. I would also say my partner was really instrumental in making sure I got my coursework done by designating homework Sundays and staying up with me when I needed to finish a paper. Whitney Archer, was a massive support at OSU as a CSSA Alumn she helped with recommending classes, tips for scheduling, and provided a lot of emotional support throughout my grad school process.
After graduation, I am...
Looking for jobs! My dream is to work in a role that centers the advancement of social justice, equity, and inclusion. Whether that be as a cultural resource center director on a university campus or working in the equity and inclusion department for a corporate organization I know that I want to be doing work that is grounded in those principles.
